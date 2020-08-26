The Trump doctrine of common sense

Foreign policy is not rocket science — it’s just common sense. Donald Trump knows this to be true. The foreign policy community fears it to be true.

Four years ago, the glowering goobers of globalism told us the world was going to end. They think foreign policy is nuanced, sophisticated, too complex for a billionaire to understand. They warned that President Trump would trigger the end of the world. He dared to question long-held beliefs among the foreign policy hoi polloi, so they said he would wreak havoc.

And so he has, but just not in the ways they thought. The only thing that came crashing down was their worldview. The president has been getting in good trouble by asking common-sense questions. The American people are the ultimate beneficiaries.

Consider, for example, our president’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to its true capital, Jerusalem. For decades, president after president has pledged to do the same, only to reverse course once they were sworn into office. It was like they were all hypnotized and emasculated into meek men by the foreign policy eggheads. The president did what he said he would do — and the glowering goobers of globalism were wrong again. The world continued to spin on its axis. In fact, Israel’s position in the Middle East has been strengthened, as the normalization of ties with the United Arab Emirates demonstrates.

The Jerusalem story is a microcosm of bold actions taken by the president that have advanced American interests without leading to chaos. The Trump administration has not been afraid to demand better trade deals from allies and adversaries alike, renegotiating NAFTA and trade with China. Every time Trump raised tariffs to protect American businesses, the glowering goobers of globalism would quiver in their loafers — and yet, stock markets and U.S. economic growth were unruffled. Markets rely on common sense, just like the president.

The Trump administration has repeatedly harangued NATO allies to spend more on their defense. NATO has persevered, and our allies are spending more. The president wanted to make peace with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As a result, an American president has set foot on North Korean soil for the first time in history. The president questioned the wisdom of large U.S., military presences in Syria and Afghanistan. Those military footprints are now shrinking.

In doing all of this, the president has made our blessed country safer with his foreign policy. Four years ago Americans were worried about ISIS terrorists attacking us from the Middle East. That is no longer a worry, as the president eliminated their territory and killed their leader. Iran continues to make mischief in the region, but the president has demonstrated that he will not tolerate terrorism whether it comes from dark caves or the corridors of power in Tehran. Our president knows when to use force and when to seek peace.

Perhaps the president’s greatest foreign policy achievement has been to apply common sense to the false nostrums peddled by our grand strategists. It took someone like Donald Trump to recognize Communist China for the threat it really is. He is protecting Americans from Chinese tech, exposing how their perfidy has contributed to a worldwide plague, and forging a new bipartisan consensus dedicated to beating China at its own game.

Four years ago, the mainstream media was littered with warnings from self-proclaimed experts in foreign policy claiming that a President Trump would destroy everything. The only thing this president has destroyed are bad trade deals, bad climate deals and bad arms control deals. At every moment, this president has put America first.