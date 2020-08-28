Not long ago, a morning show anchor asked me whether protests have a purpose. The query wouldn’t have been ridiculous had it been open-ended, a call for philosophical speculation about the ideal endpoint of collective outrage. But it seemed clear that it was asked instead with a belief already baked in, that protests have no purpose. So what if this country was founded in protest over British rule? So what if it was brutalized and pillaged in the service of those protests? So what if those upstart protesters brought with them scores of involuntarily enslaved Africans, many of whom themselves protested at sea? So what if many of our ancestors who found themselves on American soil continued protesting on plantations?

So what if protest has always pushed and pulled at us, unmade us and let us make ourselves again? When people ask you about the point and purpose of protest, it is not because the notion of it is at all new to American political discourse. Quite the opposite, it is because they’ve redefined “protest” to fit their disdain for Black Americans. The question — “Do protests have a purpose?” — neither reflects a belief of Black humanity nor embraces the complete ugliness of history. To take either of those steps would be to recognize why protest is inherently purposeful. When people come at you about the utility of protest, they are really telling you that they believe there is a futility in protesting because it operates outside social decorum. It is also a question that asserts the status quo; when someone asks, “Do protests have a purpose?” I hear them say, “Why do you feel entitled to imagining something different from what you’ve already got?” And so the questioner is really just passing on the pain of a grossly limited imagination of what could be because they are so wedded to what is.

Spawned from responses to the Black Lives Matter movement, criticism of the slogan #DefundthePolice has become a sort of avatar for these sentiments — on the one hand, the moral imperative to protest, and on the other, the facile devaluation of the protester. Listen to those who embrace the phrase, and you will recognize that it’s another way that they are making the case for their own empowered humanity. And yet it has also been, among other things, linked to BLM in an ungracious way, framed as yet another uncoordinated, unrealistic, offensive demand. At the Republican National Convention, in particular, it became a stand-in for the chaos that Democrats supposedly wanted to unleash, with speaker after speaker suggesting it would be the first step on the path to chaos if Joe Biden won.

It’s hardly the first plaint to be mischaracterized in this way. #BlackLivesMatter, #MeToo, or even earlier statements that would’ve been just as hashtag-tidy and viral (Sojourner Truth’s question of “Ain’t I a Woman?” or Langston Hughes’s assertion that “I, Too, sing America”) all pithily pushed back on the notions of violence and inequality. These were the urtexts of Black protest speech as Black Americans used their bigger stages to force White Americans to see the chasm that existed between actions and their rhetoric. They each were touchstones at different periods of Black attempts at advancement on humanity, grounded in the lack of love and conscience in an America that resisted seeing itself for what it was. And all were treated by some as fundamentally unreasonable in their own moments — think back to #AllLivesMatter or #NotAllMen — even as they came to seem more broadly acceptable in time.

On the first night of the Republican convention, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the White St. Louis couple who stood in their yard in their affluent neighborhood, brandishing guns at protesters, took the stage. The McCloskeys are the perfect White Republican avatars: rich, conservative, gun-toting and protective of the notions of “law and order.” In their prerecorded address, they tapped into fearmongering tactics around the protest and police reform, warning, “What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you.” Here, the McCloskeys are the palatable protesters; they are vigilantes, “forced” to uphold the authoritarian decorum that protesters, “angry” Black citizens and the left all threaten to take away from you if they get their way. The message in uplifting this couple is: Look what you might be reduced to if these other people get their way.

We are seeing a similar dynamic — a similar malformation of protest — play out with #DefundthePolice. The GOP convention has repeatedly evoked the imagery that President Trump’s reelection campaign has relied on for much of the summer, especially commercials that feature a mix of blazing fires and general bedlam, or defenseless senior citizens being accosted in the middle of the night. Most of all in those commercials, though, there are the images of protesters hoisting #DefundthePolice signs, positioned here to frame Biden and his supporters as a masked, angry lot determined to tear this country down brick by brick — and to use those bricks to break more things.

This is a farcical image of dystopia, more like something out of a Paul Verhoeven film than a reasonable extrapolation from Biden’s actual platform. But both the ads and the convention rhetoric that advance it fit into the pattern of history around Black protest and advocacy, the language, aims and motives of which have all been treated as uncouth, unrealistic, violent and chaotic — and, therefore, not viable.

Protests have always mattered most when we realize that there is a moral failing at the heart of our collective being. When that failing has the stench of ethical decay, protest — countermarching to white nationalists in Charlottesville, climbing the flagpole outside the state capitol building, massively no-showing at the last presidential inauguration, kneeling at the beginning of sports games — has been the only rational response to remind ourselves of our capacity to be better. As Bell Hooks states in her book “All about Love,” we have become a nation that’s “turning away from love …. moving into a wilderness of spirit so intense we may never find our way home again.”

It doesn’t have to be that way, though: No more now than it was in the past: #DefundthePolice shouldn’t conjure up scenes of vigilantism, wanton carnage or a loss of optical order; it should inspire the images of its aims. More fully funded schools, better-quality housing, communities replete with health care and social services that won’t require stepping out to demand the simplest of things: Humanity. Equality. Safety. To acknowledge first that there is truth in #MeToo, #BlackLivesMatter and other movements, that there is cause for protest in the streets, is to insist that we all have a role in fostering a society that we’ve allowed to fester without love for those most acutely experiencing the absence of it from their brothers and sisters.

We are six years out from the day that Micheal Brown’s body lay on the street in Ferguson, Mo., drawing us out in protest. Since then, activists, writers and scholars have painted for America the pained picture of the conditions that contribute to Black lives being on the precipice. In the literal and figurative sense, Blacks in America have been strangled, demeaned, shot up, left behind and taken for granted. The country has been defunding, destabilizing and destroying Black communities for generations, and the cries on the street have been treated, as usual, as delusional, ungrateful and reckless, even as so many of us return to communities where public schools have been shuttered, homes have been taken over, police presence has been increased and job opportunities have been scarce.