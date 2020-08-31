In my little corner of the world, the summer has been about as pleasant as one could hope given the current circumstances. So far, no one in my geographic or family circle has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The warm weather has enabled a great deal of camaraderie and civic pride within my neighborhood block.

AD

AD

We have all gotten to know one another a little bit better, far more than would have been true absent the pandemic. We have been able to have a few extended family vacations without leaving the state, which has been a blessing. Many of our close friends are loading up on outdoor furniture and heat lamps in preparation for hosting others outdoors as safely as possible. The effect on our social capital has been a net plus.

The hot topic of conversation among my friends and family has been the efforts of universities and local schools to restart instruction this fall. The most charitable way to describe the process has been haphazard. Props to the Fletcher School for deciding back in June to go remote — in retrospect, it seems like the most prudential move. Tufts is still determined to have undergraduates on campus. I am encouraged by its planned testing regime, which sounds pretty stringent.

Elementary and secondary schools are another matter entirely. My daughter’s school system is outstanding, but it only came out with its tentative fall plan for hybrid instruction two weeks ago. A week later, that plan was scrubbed due to parent feedback. These school administrators are not stupid people, but it seems clear that they have been given a logistical problem that has taxed them to the utmost.

AD

AD

Schools are a local matter, but the frustration vented at them should be directed at a bigger, fatter target. It seems impossible to disentangle the challenges faced by schools from the larger national challenges posed by this coronavirus. Expecting a workable vaccine by now would have been unrealistic, but back in the spring, even I expected this administration to succeed in a few rudimentary tasks: successfully use shutdowns to reduce infection rates to a manageable level, develop a national testing system to facilitate daily activities, develop therapeutics to mitigate the effects of covid-19.

As it turns out, the shutdowns were never effectively implemented, there is no national testing system and the medical developments have reduced the fatality rate — a big deal — but not much else. It is impossible to trust either the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Food and Drug Administration on therapeutics or guidelines. In the past month, a professional sports league has outperformed the federal government in responding to the emergency.

The truth is that the warm weather has given the illusion of progress in managing the pandemic without much in the way of actual progress. As the weather cools and Americans start to head back indoors, the concrete reality of the coronavirus will become inescapable. There is no effective national response. Local institutions are left to their own devices, and local capacities vary wildly.

AD

AD

The United States is coping with a variety of negative shocks — an economic contraction more severe than the Great Depression, social unrest on a scale not seen since 1968, partisan divisions more stark than at any point in the last century. The pandemic is not the root cause for all of these trends, but it is for some of them and it has exacerbated all of them.

Interdependence cuts both ways. It has made me appreciate how much my fate is bound up with my neighbors. But as I look at all of the places I can’t go with an American passport right now, the pandemic has also made me realize just how vulnerable we all are to the federal government’s malfeasance and incompetence.