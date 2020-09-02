This has left states scrambling for poll workers. As a healthy middle-aged man possessing no co-morbidities and possessing a strong interest in preserving democracy, volunteering to be a poll worker seemed like the right thing to do. I signed up, thinking that I was giving myself ample time before November. Massachusetts had another primary on Tuesday, however, and long story short, I found myself awake at an ungodly hour helping to convert an elementary school cafeteria into a polling place.

What did I learn from my full day of being a polling inspector? More than I expected!

The preparation: To work as a poll inspector, I had to do a short training that explained how to check someone in to vote, the circumstances under which a voter needed to see the election warden and the rare conditions under which ID was required. Fun fact: A passport is not a valid form of ID for voting, since it does not list an address.

On Tuesday, I had to show up at the polling place by 6 a.m., an hour before the polls opened. I was sworn in and given a laminated badge. Inexplicably, I was not given either a Taser or full head-to-toe camo gear. How unlike much of 2020!

The voting: At 7 a.m., the polls opened, and sure enough there was someone waiting to cast his ballot, a gentleman who appeared to be the first one to vote at every election.

On the whole, it was a pretty slow day — about half as many votes were cast in my location as during the March presidential primary. This was mainly because there was a massive surge of mail-in-voting requests, however. The total number of mail-in ballots requested exceeded the total number of votes cast in the last similar primary by 50 percent.

This was a boon to those who showed up in person — the longest anyone had to wait to receive a ballot was two minutes.

It would be safe to say that voters came into the polling place with varying states of knowledge. Most people knew what they were doing. A few were very confused about having to choose a party to cast their primary ballot. One person said he was a Libertarian, grabbed his ballot but then recanted when he realized that there were literally no names on it. And a pretty large fraction of voters were thrown by the fact that the Republican Party ballot was blue while the Democratic Party ballot was red.

Fortunately, it was easy to clear up any voter confusion.

The camaraderie: I had the good fortune to be assigned to my actual voting locale. This proved useful as I was able to locate voters relatively quickly in my book, and also catch up with some friends I had not seen in some time. Similarly, there were plenty of opportunities to chat with fellow poll workers, who were a mix of middle-aged folks like myself and college students eager to help.

Everyone was in a good mood. With one exception, everyone who came to vote wore a mask. The individual who didn’t wear a mask put one on when requested (though that person also started pontificating about the “kung flu”). Voters of every party affiliation repeatedly expressed their appreciation to poll workers for the job we were doing.

In some instances, the act of voting was an opportunity to see new things. One husband was surprised and delighted to learn that his wife had registered to vote. Another family came en masse to see their 18-year-old cast his first ballot. The pandemic did not completely erase the civic pleasures of getting together and voting.

The irregularities, or lack thereof: Did everything go perfectly? No, of course not. In one instance, a voter was accidentally given two ballots (the paper tended to stick together). In another instance, someone was told he was an inactive voter, when it turned out his son by the same name was the inactive one.

These were tiny exceptions to what was, on the whole, a smooth process. Ballots were counted and recounted. No one talked about politics in the polling place. Police officers were present to guard the ballots and did not need to do much else.

The evening ended with tallying the ballots, after which I did something I had not done in six months — I shook someone else’s hand on a job well done. We both immediately doused our hands in sanitizer, but it still felt good.