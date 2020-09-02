But nothing about the Second Amendment protects armed vigilantism. Instead, the story of gun rights and regulation in the United States has been marked, since the beginning, by efforts to restrict and control private armed groups, not unleash them. As Georgetown Law School professor Mary B. McCord pointed out in a letter to Kenosha’s mayor and other Wisconsin officials, all 50 states forbid private paramilitaries, which operate outside of official chains of command, and Wisconsin specifically prohibits such groups from acting as law enforcement.

Unfortunately, a combination of gun politics, permissive gun laws and social media technology have made these regulations relatively easy to evade. As a nation, we’ve blundered into an untenable situation where an armed flash mob can converge on an area, escalate tensions, even start shooting — and police can do little prevent it. It is unwise to allow private armed groups to become normalized in our political life — whether the groups are gathering to protest law enforcement or to aid them.

In 2008, in District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court held for the first time that individuals have rights to keep and bear arms for personal, non-militia uses. Advocates for armed private groups point to this decision as confirming their right to police towns like Kenosha. But, as revolutionary and expansive as Heller was, it’s not clear that it goes as far as these groups believe.

Justice Antonin Scalia, who wrote the majority opinion in Heller, was the chief proponent of a form of constitutional interpretation called “originalism.” Originalists believe that the protections and limits of the Second Amendment are to be found largely by studying the Anglo-American tradition governing the regulation of arms. Only those regulations found in English history or long American custom are presumptively constitutional. That tradition consistently viewed private armed groups as threats to public peace, not its guardians.

In the 14th century, King Edward III prohibited armed men from coming to “fairs, markets, [or] in the presence of the justices or other ministers” upon pain of imprisonment. Over a century later, King Henry VII prohibited quarreling gentry from leading armed retainers into the city square. In 1604, the English jurist Lord Coke, famous for establishing the principle that “a man’s home is his castle,” also said a man could not assemble an armed retinue to protect him in town.

Early American lawmakers copied these English restrictions into their legal treatises and guidebooks, sometimes verbatim. American manuals for justices of the peace instructed law enforcement to apprehend those going “among any great Concourse of People” with offensive weapons. Shortly after the Civil War, when the progenitors of the Ku Klux Klan began to appear in the streets, a Union general outlawed private “[o]rganizations of white or colored persons bearing arms” from assembling, patrolling or making arrests, because official law enforcement alone possessed that power. In 1886, in Presser v. Illinois, the Supreme Court held that Illinois could prevent socialist labor organizers from parading armed in the streets of Chicago. The prohibition, according to the court, did “not infringe the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

Armed peacekeeping by private groups was outlawed in the 20th century, too. States like Washington banned private armies after plutocrats started using them to quell labor unrest. In 1907, Washington’s highest court upheld a conviction under such a law, stating: “Armed bodies of men are a menace to the public, their mere presence is fraught with danger, and the state has wisely reserved to itself the right to organize, maintain and employ them.” The tradition continued into mid-century; none other than Ronald Reagan made his own contribution. In 1967, after the Black Panther Party for Self Defense began armed patrols of Oakland, Calif., Reagan, then the state’s governor, signed a law criminalized the practice, stating there’s “no reason why … a citizen should be carrying loaded weapons.”

The common purpose behind these long-standing regulations is apparent: When private groups go about a city armed, others arm themselves in response, escalating tension — and the risk of injury and death mounts. So what changed to make it routine, today, for armed individuals to descend upon places like Kenosha purporting to act as law enforcement — with deadly consequences? Three interrelated factors appear to be at work:

First, the politics of the Second Amendment has outpaced the law of the Second Amendment. The court held in Heller that an individual had a right to possess a firearm in his home and did not have to be a member of the organized militia (namely, the National Guard) to do so: That was the extent of the holding. Heller did not specify when, if ever, an individual has a right to carry a gun off his property or explain what role, if any, the organized militia still serves in regulating public guns. In the 10 years since Heller, the court has not clarified these points. Gun rights activists have interpreted this silence (as well as some pro-gun-rights lower court decisions) to mean the Second Amendment guarantees a right to carry a firearm anywhere in the United States in the company of others (meaning existing state laws banning this would be unconstitutional).

Second, in the last 20 years, Republican state legislatures, at the behest of the National Rifle Association, have enacted ever-looser regulations on public weapons (in Wisconsin, legally owned weapons may be carried openly or concealed) and use of deadly force. (Wisconsin does not have a “stand your ground” law, which exempts shooters from the obligation to retreat before using force.) Citizens’ arrest laws are a complicated patchwork, but particularly broad in some jurisdictions. In some states, one can carry a firearm with absolutely no training on how to use it; in others, such as Florida, deadly force is presumed reasonable unless proved otherwise. Worse, state legislatures have preempted local governments from enacting their own gun policies. As a result, groups may enter a city claiming to be guardians of the peace, with no training, no oversight, and no political accountability, and in defiance of local city leaders and community members. (In Kenosha, the signals were mixed, with the mayor suggesting he wants no armed outsiders on the streets even as police on the ground offered them thanks and water.)

Third, social media has made it easy to organize lots of people, in lots of places, very quickly and cheaply. The ease of coordination, combined with lax laws on public weaponry and Heller’s ambiguity, blurs the line between a prohibited private militia and a spontaneous gathering of individual gun owners with rights to openly carry weapons and defend themselves if attacked. Even though all these individuals must still meet the standard of justifiable self-defense if they use their weapons, the presence of armed, untrained people, in a highly confrontational atmosphere, surrounded by ambiguous provocations (exploding fireworks, paintball guns) creates a situation that, as we’ve seen, can quickly turn deadly.

