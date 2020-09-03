This raises a rather awkward issue, however: just a few years ago, many pundits were proclaiming Rex Tillerson, Pompeo’s immediate predecessor, to be the worst Secretary of State in American history.

In December 2017 Eliot Cohen proclaimed in the Atlantic that Tillerson was, “a debacle, pure and simple, the worst secretary of state in living memory.” Ilan Goldenberg tweeted in 2018 that Tillerson, “will go down as the worst Secretary of State in history.” A few months before that the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts called for Tillerson to resign because he was “an unmitigated disaster” at the State Department.

Of course, I also called for Pompeo to resign last fall, so this leaves us with something of a conundrum. Who is the worst Secretary of State, Tillerson or Pompeo? It’s a disaster-off!

There is a serious question underneath this silly debate. What are the appropriate dimensions to use when measuring “badness” in a cabinet secretary?

There are two ideal types of badness in politics and policy. The first, which Tillerson embodies, is when the primary driver is incompetence. The second, which Pompeo embodies, is when the primary driver is more malevolent.

Tillerson’s original sin as Secretary of State was having no clue about how to do the job. Whatever his qualities as a business executive, he failed to comprehend the multiple constituencies he needed to please to do his job well — including, most importantly, the president himself. He focused much of his energy on a massively disruptive organizational redesign that alienated the building without gaining anything in return. The complete list of Rex Tillerson’s foreign policy accomplishments could probably be summarized by a single, unflattering emoji.

With all of this said, Rex Tillerson also appears to have been a decent human being who cared about the U.S. national interest. Trump’s first Secretary of State avoided any accusations of ethical impropriety, an admittedly low bar but one that at least half of Trump’s cabinet has failed to meet. Part of the reason he alienated Trump was that he resisted the White House’s toxic suggestions for subcabinet appointees. He also had the stones to tell Trump that some of his foreign policy ideas were, you know, illegal. His assessment of Trump’s intelligence was accurate, and he made it publicly clear that he disagreed with the president’s racist comments about Charlottesville. Since he has left the federal government, Tillerson has been forthcoming in both public interviews and in his Congressional testimony about his own lapses and those of the president.

When one looks at Pompeo, the source of the badness is very different. Pompeo is smarter than Tillerson on one dimension. He knew that to thrive in his job he would need to display unwavering fealty to the president. As the curator of the #ToddlerinChief project, I can state that while Tillerson was responsible for numerous entries characterizing the president of the United States like a toddler, Pompeo has barely featured at all in that list. Because Trump trusts Pompeo’s loyalty, the Secretary of State has significant latitude to do what he wants.

The trouble with Pompeo is that what he wants is either unrealistic or unethical. The areas where Pompeo has had autonomy, such as Iran, have worked out horribly. The Secretary of State’s hawkish views on Iran have ratcheted up the economic warfare, and led to the killing of one of Iran’s leading generals. This has come at the cost of Iran accelerating its nuclear program, cementing its ties with Russia and China, and virtual isolation of the United States in the U.N. Security Council.

The hard truth is that Pompeo can count very few foreign policy wins while at State, and the costs have been severe. As I noted last month, “Human rights abuses in countries ranging from China to Venezuela to Belarus have worsened. China’s influence over United Nations agencies has grown … This administration’s weakening of U.S. credibility has sowed distrust among our allies and fueled the ambition of our rivals.”

On top of Pompeo’s foreign policy failures, however, is the inescapable fact that Mike Pompeo ought to be described with a particular term defined by Aaron James as someone who “allows himself to enjoy special advantages in social relations out of an entrenched sense of entitlement that immunizes him against the complaints of other people.”

How else can one describe a person who thinks he is entitled to bend the rules in his favor at every turn? Someone who goes out of his way to cooperate with fellow-partisans in Congress but stonewall others? Someone who told Trump to fire the inspector general who was investigating him but claimed that he could not ask Trump to fire someone the IG found to be abusive to personnel? Someone who has used the federal government to subsidize his housing, staff his wife with personal assistance, and organize political conclaves? Someone who thinks it is funny to troll his predecessors and yell at reporters?

Perhaps the best way to explain the difference between Tillerson and Pompeo is to think of them as different varieties of movie bad guys. They are both henchmen, but with different narrative arcs. Tillerson is the henchman whose moral qualms eventually lead to a quasi-redemption arc. In other words, Tillerson is Glenn Michaels in “Out of Sight.” Pompeo is the henchman who glories in being bad, fully aware that he has sold his soul. He is the last one to die before the main villain. In other words, Pompeo is Johnny Ringo in “Tombstone.”