Months later, when I requested work accommodations for my health and my employer moved to terminate me, it was as devastating as the disease itself.

This past spring was incredibly hard: Many of the students I work with had trouble coping with the disruption and the switch to online learning. Parents reached out to me daily, fearful their children were regressing. During our virtual meetings, I could hear my students crying, asking for school, screaming when their parents told them the school bus wasn’t coming. Self-injurious behaviors increased. Families desperately needed help.

Although the virus was still wreaking havoc on my body, I poured myself into my work — suggesting strategies to help parents adapt to the remote-learning platform, modeling for students how to put on a mask over our video meetings, answering phone calls nights and weekends. Everyone was doing their best to manage the crisis.

As we looked ahead to the next academic year, the messaging from the district’s leadership was clear: We had to do whatever we could to make the school environment as normal as possible. The district required all administrative staff to return to work in person on June 22. I knew this would be challenging given that I was still experiencing ongoing covid-19 related symptoms. Since March, my doctor had been corresponding with the school district, documenting my illness and explaining my health needs: Due to my recurrent symptoms and medical history — I donated a kidney to a student in 2009, which put me at especially high risk from the coronavirus — I needed to work remotely.

Still, my supervisor was adamant: He needed me to work in-person. I agreed to come to the offices when they reopened, also informing him that I might fail the employee health screening. On the screening document that morning, one question asked whether I had experienced covid-19 symptoms in the past 24 hours, and I answered truthfully: I’d had a fever, fatigue and migraines.

When I told my supervisor, Jordan McCaw, that I had answered “yes,” he commented he would have to call human resources; that I was the only person who had answered yes to any of the health screening questions. I waited in my office, with a mask on and the door closed, until I was told to go home several hours later.

My doctor wrote to the human resources assistant superintendent, again requesting I receive reasonable accommodations throughout the coming school year to work remotely. Finally, I was granted accommodations on July 17 — but only through Sept. 7, at which point I would need to start fighting for my safety all over again.

In August, three weeks after my accommodations were granted, the assistant superintendent of human resources, Bob Schilling, notified me of a virtual meeting to discuss my employment status with the district, saying I might be the subject of disciplinary action. At the meeting, he terminated me, claiming that I had forwarded work emails from up to two years ago to my shared personal account. I was being placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, and the district would recommend that the school board vote to terminate my contract on Sept. 10.

The announcement stunned me. It’s true that I had sent work material to an email account that I shared with my partner, so I could access my documents and continue working on evenings and weekends. I had always received positive evaluations on my annual performance reviews, despite my health challenges. In June, the district had renewed my contract.

My first thought, when the call ended, was that I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to anyone. Over the years, I had developed relationships with families, students, co-workers. Families let me into their daily lives and most vulnerable moments, and I did my best to find appropriate programs to meet the needs of their children. I worked tirelessly to build trust with the many families who felt disenfranchised and forgotten. Now I’ve been forbidden from communicating with them.

(Asked for comment, the superintendent of Massapequa Public Schools sent a Washington Post editor this statement: “As this is a matter of personnel, the district has no comment. However, the district unequivocally denies any and all allegations of discrimination, misconduct, and/or wrongdoing made against any district personnel.” McCaw and Schilling did not respond to individual requests for comment.)

The district is leaving me without a paycheck or health insurance in the middle of a pandemic, and jobless at a time when schools have frozen their hiring processes. This will be the first year since 1998 that I don’t have anywhere to go on the first day of school: No students to inspire, no teachers to support, no parents to reassure.

I love my career. It was never just a job — it is my passion and life’s work, and it is being taken from me. I didn’t ask to get sick. I am only asking that the school district treat me with dignity and respect.

As told to Post editor Sophia Nguyen.