Yet as the nation prepares for perhaps the most important national election in history, the VRA is under attack. In the past several years, it has become harder to vote than in the first few decades following its passage. This year of American racial reckoning, protests and pandemic has illuminated how this nation remains burdened by an ugly history of anti-Black racism and white supremacy.

The period of Reconstruction provides one example of how white supremacy blocked African Americans’ access to the vote. The 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution abolished racial slavery, institutionalized birthright citizenship and guaranteed Black men voting rights. Between 1865 and 1877, free Black women and men helped to reimagine American democracy by organizing churches, schools, towns and communities. They erected public schools, infrastructure and social welfare in parts of the South devastated by the Civil War. Black elected officials, whose numbers at the local, state and national level swelled to more than 1,400 during this period, helped to usher in a new age of American democracy centered on the achievement of Black dignity and citizenship.

Racial terror, violence and illegal policies were the tools originally deployed during Reconstruction to prevent Black men from exercising their right to vote. Poll taxes, literacy tests and racial violence appeared during Reconstruction and flourished in the aftermath of the withdrawal of Northern troops from the South after the contested 1876 presidential election. In return for the ratification of the Republican Rutherford B. Hayes’s presidency, the party of Lincoln agreed to abandon the protection of Black voting rights.

It took nearly a century to overcome restrictions on Black voting rights. During the 1960s, civil rights activists made voting one of the cornerstones of their activism. Fannie Lou Hamer, a sharecropper from Ruleville, Miss., turned voting rights leader, helped to organize the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party. The MFDP, led by Hamer, challenged the seating of the Magnolia State’s racist delegation at the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City in August 1964. In a riveting testimony broadcast on live television, Hamer recounted the beatings, harassment and death threats she received for trying to register Black Americans to vote.

Similarly, Lewis endured a beating at the hands of Alabama state troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 7, 1965. It was a watershed moment in American history. “Bloody Sunday” galvanized a long-standing national movement for voting rights that drew tens of thousands of supporters to Alabama to complete the Selma to Montgomery demonstration thwarted by state-sanctioned violence.

The century-long struggle for voting rights that culminated in historic legislation passed in 1965 did not eliminate racial injustice. Indeed, less than a week after the passage of the Voting Rights Act, the Watts rebellion erupted in Los Angeles. It was the byproduct of police brutality, structural violence and systemic racism that gripped major urban centers, rural Southern hamlets and every space in between.

Yet Black political representation after the passage of the Voting Rights Act soared. Increased voting rights offered immediate benefits in predominantly Black cities, where a new generation of mayors came to power beginning in the late 1960s and extending into the 1970s in Cleveland, Newark, Detroit and Atlanta. Black representation at the federal level, especially in the South, made historic strides leading to the creation of the Congressional Black Caucus in 1971. U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm’s historic 1972 presidential campaign rested in part on the belief that increased Black participation would give ballast to her long-shot candidacy.

By the 1980s and 1990s, the Congressional Black Caucus achieved record numbers and L. Douglas Wilder made history by becoming Virginia’s first Black governor. In Jesse Jackson’s 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns, he achieved a record number of votes for a Black candidate and came in second to eventual nominee Michael Dukakis in 1988. All of this was made possible because of the African American vote.

Obama, America’s first Black president, would not have won both of his victories without strong African American voter participation. Black women especially helped to propel Obama’s 2012 reelection victory against Mitt Romney. That year Black Americans made history by outperforming Whites in voter turnout, 66 percent to 64 percent.

But the following summer, the Supreme Court placed new obstacles in the path of voting that virtually assure this will never happen again.

The court’s Shelby v. Holder decision nullified Section 5 of the VRA that forced states to “preclear” any electoral changes with the Justice Department in case they were designed to suppress votes. In previous decades, Section 5 was all that stood between Black voters and White authorities insisting on denying them the political power that could be wielded through the vote. The flood of voter ID laws, voter roll purges and precinct closings that we have witnessed since 2013 is a direct result of the court’s decision.

This year’s election represents a national referendum on whether we can fulfill the promise of the Voting Rights Act. It also represents a global referendum on the viability, stability and health of the American democratic experiment. Black citizenship remains the best yardstick to measure the nation’s democratic health, and even before the coronavirus pandemic, the Black vote in large parts of the country remained imperiled.

President Trump’s tenuous hold on the White House has inspired new, bolder movements to suppress voting, ones backed by the Republican Party. Trump’s false insistence that mail-in ballots would lead to voter fraud has ensured that, even in a time of global pandemic, democracy remains the enemy of white supremacists who have captured national political office. As Trump tweets lies about voter fraud, false allegations of Democratic Party malfeasance and seems to make plans to declare any outcome other than his reelection illegitimate, the nation remains on a tightrope between hope and despair.

We can best honor the memory of civil rights activists John Lewis, Fannie Lou Hamer and the many thousands gone who sacrificed their lives for freedom, by voting and organizing the largest voting rights campaign in American history. The vote is not the magic solution that will fix the many ills that ail American democracy. But without it we lack the collective resources required to make good on what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called the “promissory note” represented in the founding documents.