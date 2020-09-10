Sasse continues his quixotic path with a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled “Make the Senate Great Again” that takes some of these aforementioned ideas for promoting Senate comity and pumps them full of steroids. To see what I mean, here is the bullet-point version of what Sasse suggests:

“Cut the cameras” — stop broadcasting committee meetings and floor debates.

“Abolish standing committees” — replace them with “temporary two-year committees … devoted to making real progress on one or two big problems.”

“Pack the floor” — I think this means requiring senators to be in attendance for floor debates, but to be honest, it was unclear.

“Live together” — create a dormitory where senators live, eat and meet together.

“Cancel reelection” — change all Senate terms to one nonrenewable 12-year term of office.

“Repeal the 17th Amendment” — return to an era in which state legislatures had direct control over the appointment of senators.

“Sunset everything” — create sunset clauses for any congressional delegation of powers to the executive branch.

“Make a real budget” — convert to a two-year budgeting process, and collapse the authorization and appropriation process.

There are a few ideas in Sasse’s op-ed that are not new but nonetheless worthy of consideration. Converting to a two-year budgeting process makes a great deal of sense (I would add making a distinction between long-term capital spending vs. current spending as well). Instituting a process for the Senate to claw back powers it has abrogated to the executive branch also has merit.

That said, at the risk of going all Reviewer 2 on Sasse’s essay, it’s mostly a mess.

Some of his ideas directly contradict his stated aims. For example, Sasse argues that “Congress made the choice to shirk its duty and cede power to the executive branch. Recovery will be hard, but it’s time for Congress to build some muscle and figure out how to serve the American people by doing our constitutionally mandated jobs again.” I agree! But ending the committee system and imposing term limits guarantees the opposite. Committees facilitate specialized knowledge and expertise — as does the ability to serve beyond two terms.

Other ideas are just silly. Getting rid of cameras is not going to stop senators from grandstanding, it will just cause them to do even more cable news hits than they presently do. The only way to prevent senators from seeking media attention would be to tax presidential runs, but that might require more severe tinkering with the Constitution. As for a Senate dorm facilitating greater camaraderie, let’s just say my freshman dorm experience at college falsifies his claim.

Finally, there are elements of the op-ed are so dangerous that they make me question whether Ben Sasse ever took Introduction to American Government. He posits that the U.S. Senate should just form cluster teams (we could call them “select committees”!) to solve acute problems. But this overlooks the important role the Senate plays in oversight and approving executive appointments. Neither function would really be possible with the elimination of standing committees. For a senator who claims to want to increase the Senate’s influence, his op-ed sure seems designed to do the exact opposite.

There are ways the Senate could “be the place where Americans hammer out our biggest challenges with debate,” to quote Sasse. Imposing rules limiting travel back to home states would be one obvious move. The Constitution assigns greater responsibilities to the Senate; it should be in session for longer. Bulking up staff would also assist senators in providing new reservoirs of expertise independent from the executive branch. Mandating one or two foreign trips a year — foreign policy is pretty important — might make it easier for senators worried about criticism of foreign travel to engage in more fact-finding.