The exploitation of our environment has long been a source of human misery that has particularly affected marginalized groups. In the South, this has played out along rivers.

Rivers played a key role in the spread of plantation slavery, providing fertile soil and a major route to market for both cotton and enslaved human beings. Yet the rapid spread of plantation slavery and the cultivation of cotton led to extensive erosion that made many rivers more flood-prone, endangering people and disrupting people’s lives and livelihoods. Then and now, the exploitation of people and place went hand in hand. But it doesn’t need to.

By the time of the Civil War, the Lower Mississippi River had become the center of plantation slavery in the United States. Maps show high concentrations of enslaved people living along the river. This river, as well as many other smaller rivers like the Trinity River in East Texas and the Arkansas River in Arkansas, connected planters to global markets. The South’s steamboat trade took off in the 1830s with about half the nation’s cotton bales being shipped on rivers during the last two decades of slavery. These boats included slave traders who bought and sold human beings while traveling along the region’s rivers.

Rivers also were central to agricultural production, as the sediment left behind from seasonal flooding created the rich soil for nutrient-hungry cotton plants. Properties along the waterfront were the first to be claimed by the wealthiest and largest enslavers. Rivers, therefore, fueled slavery and concentrated enslavers’ wealth.

Rivers were also sites of hope or fear for enslaved people. An enslaved family might be torn apart and “sold down the river,” whereas another might use the same stream to become reunited or escape to freedom. On the bustling Mississippi River, people escaped to freedom because of the relative anonymity it provided and the network of free African American steamboat workers who aided them. Smaller rivers offered less anonymity, but the closer connections among enslaved residents still made the river a potential route to freedom.

These environmental dynamics of exploitation and opportunity continued after the Civil War.

On the Trinity River, flooding — due in part to erosion from cotton production — often thwarted Freedmen’s Bureau agents from reaching many of the plantations to enforce laws that limited the mistreatment of freed people. Furthermore, these early floods had a devastating effect on families planting their first crops after the end of slavery.

Receiving no freedom dues at all — much less 40 acres and a mule — most freed people had little choice but to “work on the halves” for former enslavers. The Trinity River then destroyed much of their labor, flooding year after year and wiping out their crops, making their very survival all the more tenuous. The floods left them with nothing to pay for their medical care or other needs.

In the summer of 1868, a doctor serving the freed people near the Trinity sought help from the Freedmen’s Bureau to support his practice since the crop failures of the previous two years had left them “no means to pay with.” Another freedman wrote the bureau headquarters in Galveston, Tex., with a request for help navigating the environmental challenges the river posed. “We are in a starving condition,” he wrote, “our crops have failed in every particular, first the high water, next the worms, next the rains, we did our duty, we tried our best, we are now reduced, as I have stated before to starvation.”

At the same time, however, the river played an important role in the quest for African American independence. Rivers helped some freed people to rebuild their families. On Texas’ Trinity River, one woman who had been separated from her family downstream during the Civil War reunited with her mother on a steamboat shortly after Gen. Gordon Granger’s Juneteenth proclamation declaring the end of slavery.

As the steamboat trade abruptly disappeared after the construction of major railroads, the land along the Trinity became less valuable for market farming, making it possible for freed people to squat or cheaply purchase homesteads near the river. Away from the plantations, they could grow fewer cash crops and focus more on subsistence from fishing and hunting, which made flooding less damaging. Furthermore, the dense and often muddy bottomlands provided a moat of protection from some of the racist violence that defined the Jim Crow South. These flood-prone lands offered security in a vulnerable world.

That rivers were at the heart of the tension between freedom and slavery within American life has prompted some of the most enduring works of literature. Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” (1884) takes place on the Mississippi River, which defines the possibility of freedom even as it also represents its dangers. While Langston Hughes’s “The Negro Speaks of Rivers” (1921) encompasses rivers across the world, he was inspired passing the Mississippi River and thinking about its connections to slavery and the fight for emancipation in the Civil War.

The theologian Howard Thurman argued (1945) that America’s history of slavery explained the power behind many of the most famous spirituals such as “Deep River.” The metaphor of a river made the spiritual something with which all of its listeners could connect. Thurman wrote, the “ever-changing stream has ever been the bearer of the longings and yearnings of mankind.” At the same time, this song described a real and recent history, “for these early singers — enslaved people as they were — quite practically the river may have been for many the last and most formidable barrier to freedom.” Thurman understood how American rivers had emerged as tools for both exploitation and empowerment.

These tensions continue to shape the environment today. Starting in the 1970s, many Southern rivers became centers of deadly industry, such as the Lower Mississippi River, known as cancer alley. Instead of destroying cotton crops, floodwaters now carry toxins into the homes and bodies of poor river residents. Pollution, dam building and now climate change has made Southern rivers life-taking rather than life-sustaining. Today, as hurricanes cause rivers to flood dangerously in the South, these dynamics are exacerbated.