This was a very strategic form of idealism. When her feminist law students alerted her to the myriad ways the law discriminated against women, she did not go to the streets; she went to the law library and put together the first course and casebook on women and the law.

In 1971, she became the first director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project. When the resurgent conservative revival stopped the popular movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, she knew exactly where to go: to the Supreme Court. In the next nine years, she persuaded the justices to apply the Fourteenth Amendment to sex discrimination.

Eventually, she would be appointed to a seat on the high court, the perfect place, finally, to realize her vision. She was never able to see it through, though.

She said in her 1993 confirmation hearings what she wanted: The Constitution, she pointed out, had been written for a few White men of property. But the story over time was of ever-expanding circles of inclusion — as history, amendments and jurisprudence expanded American equality to Black people, women, gays and lesbians. She wanted to stretch those circles out, to make America fairer, to make justice bigger.

For her whole judicial career, she was outvoted in that goal.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter put her on the D.C. Circuit. But in the next 12 years, Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush filled the highest court with conservative justices, and by the time President Bill Clinton appointed her to her current seat in 1993, it was too late: The scales were tilted against her.

Her first opinion — a modest concurrence in one of the early sexual harassment cases, suggested that the standard for sex harassment should be whether it makes working women’s lives harder than men’s lives. But it was just a concurrence. The court’s decision, written by Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, went nowhere near that far. Women had to suffer, visibly, to get equal treatment by the law.

And so she waited.

She could individually do much to expand civil rights, hemmed in as she was by the appointees of the conservative revival. Before she voted for same-sex marriage, she was the first Supreme Court justice to officiate that sort of union in her chambers.

Why didn’t she step down while Barack Obama had the power to replace her? She was waiting: for a justice, as she said, who would resemble her. And although she didn’t admit it, we knew she was waiting for Hillary Clinton to replace Justice Antony Scalia with a liberal, somebody with a stiffer spine for progressive battles than the one Obama had shown. Had there been five liberals after 2016, she would have been the senior liberal in the majority, and able to assign all the liberal decisions. She would have been the closest thing to the chief justice on a liberal court.

But Clinton lost. So Ginsburg tried to hold on, to hand the appointment to someone who would at least do no harm. Now it is in the hands of the voters.

In her last years, people made songs and movies about her, and the public bought out her bobblehead dolls. None of that mattered to the real RBG. She cared about the Supreme Court, making it again the engine of an expanding legacy of American equality.