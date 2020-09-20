Prominent men reacted in much the same way. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) described RBG as “an inspiration to countless young women and girls across our nation and around the globe.” Political commentator Ahmad Baba wrote, “I know a lot of women are hurting tonight.” Many expressed sadness or gratitude on behalf of their daughters.

It’s true that many women are grieving the loss of a feminist hero, particularly at such a bizarre and difficult time in American history. And the prospect of this legendary trailblazer being replaced by an openly misogynist president, which could threaten Roe v. Wade, is almost unfathomable for people who understand on a very personal level what it would feel like to lose the rights that Ginsburg spent her life defending.

But framing Ginsburg’s legacy as only a hero to women is a disservice to her life’s work. Men can and should grieve her, too — and not just out of care and respect for the women in their lives, but because she fought for a more equitable society for everyone.

As a lawyer, Ginsburg successfully argued before the Supreme Court on behalf of a man who was denied Social Security benefits after his wife died in childbirth because they had previously been given to widows only. In fact, many of the cases she argued involved sex discrimination against men. Then, as a Supreme Court justice herself, Ginsburg forcefully fought for same-sex couples to marry and wrote the majority opinion that allowed people with disabilities to be integrated into their communities.

Similarly, Ginsburg’s fans created her “Notorious R.B.G.” moniker after she wrote a scathing dissent when the Supreme Court significantly weakened the Voting Rights Act. She wrote that removing restrictions on states that had previously discriminated against Black people “is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”

In addition, Ginsburg not only voted to uphold affordable health coverage for Americans with preexisting conditions but was also one of two justices who dissented against the court’s ruling that Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion was unconstitutional. She helped strike down legislation that allowed certain noncitizens to be expelled from the country.

Abortion rights are understandably the focus of much of the energy around Ginsburg’s replacement, since many Republicans have salivated for decades at the idea of overturning Roe, and both parties use the issue to galvanize voters when a Supreme Court is in the balance.

But even abortion is not simply a “women’s issue.” The ability of a woman to make a decision with her partner about whether to carry out a pregnancy without interference from politicians deeply affects men’s lives, too. Studies show that teenage men involved in pregnancies that end in abortion are more likely to graduate from college and have better financial futures. Reproductive freedom is a basic economic issue for everyone, not simply a side discussion that women are having among themselves.

The person who replaces Ginsburg will decide on questions central to democracy and the survival of the planet. If Trump chooses that person, the court will lean decisively conservative.

But Ginsburg was a liberal lion because she powerfully and fiercely argued for social justice and equality. Her loss could not be more profound at this moment in history, in the middle of a global pandemic and climate crisis, under a president who lies incessantly and becomes more authoritarian by the day. The ramifications of these decisions will not just affect women; they will affect men, too, and Ginsburg worked to ensure they could live in a more just country.

Ginsburg knew the stakes, and she fought through cancer multiple times at the age of 87 to help the country hang onto the societal gains and equality for which she had fought. She voted more than once from her hospital bed. In her final moments, she was still thinking about the good of the nation and its people in her absence. “My most fervent wish,” she dictated to her granddaughter, “is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

There are times in history when it’s appropriate for men to step aside and make space for the grieving women in their lives. This was the case when women across the country let out a primal scream after Brett M. Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court despite being credibly accused of sexual assault; that was a level of rage to which many men could not quite relate. Men, perhaps, can never fully understand what it might feel like to have a man who attempted to sexually assault you in high school, as Christine Blasey Ford described in detail before the Senate, be appointed to the court that often determines their reproductive rights.