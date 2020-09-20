Ordinarily, in this era of minuscule news cycles, that would have been the end of it. Alas, Pletka attempted to explain herself further in an interview with the New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner. Furthermore, the Nation’s Jeet Heer used Pletka’s op-ed to make an unpersuasive argument of his own that needs to be thrashed to within an inch of its life. So, once more into the intellectual breach, dear friends.

Let’s start with Pletka’s silliness. She is at least clear about the calculations that have led her to Trump:

With Donald Trump, I know what I am getting. He wears his sins on the outside. For good and ill, he runs his administration. I worry more about his incompetence and vacillation than I do about any dictatorial tendencies. On the other side, however, I am increasingly persuaded that what I see in Joe Biden — whom I first met in 1992, and whom I believe to be a decent person — would merely be the facade for an administration, fully backed by both houses of Congress, with an agenda that would seriously damage the nation. The corrosive left-wing extremism of 2020 would be ascendant, while a smiling President Biden assures the country that everything is fine. Trump, for all his flaws, could be all that stands between our imperfect democracy and the tyranny of the woke left.

She doubled down on this position in her interview with Chotiner:

PLETKA: [Biden] does have a long history. I wish I felt more confident that he would be the Joe Biden that I knew, and by that I don’t refer to the Joe Biden of the Obama Administration, because I think he didn’t play a terrific role in the areas that I focused on in foreign policy. The Joe Biden of the Senate, the Joe Biden who was a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who was a chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was a moderate. I don’t think that he has much to do with that guy anymore. But I would say, more importantly, that the Party left him behind, and he has had to race to catch up. And the argument that people make — that no, no, no, no, no, you are wrong, because we chose him — I think is a little bit irrelevant. CHOTINER: Who was nominated is irrelevant, you mean? PLETKA: Yes. I think that that choice was irrelevant, because I don’t think that those voters are the people who are steering the direction of the Party.

There is a small grain of truth to Pletka’s thesis, in that the Joe Biden of 2020 is to the left of the mid-1990s Joe Biden on several issue areas. I would simply add that those happen to be the same issue areas — the treatment of racial minorities and sexual orientation — where the rest of the country has moved left, as well.

Pletka’s argument, however, rests on some pretty fanciful notions. A world in which Democrats control the presidency, the Senate and the House is not one run by the woke left. I can see why Pletka believes this — within her own party, the inmates are now in charge of the asylum in the executive branch (Trump) and the House of Representatives (House Freedom Caucus).

2020 Democrats are running their ship a wee bit differently. “The Party Decides” hypothesis held up well in this primary cycle, with the Democratic Party deciding on Biden rather than Bernie Sanders. Pletka can fearmonger all she wants, but the best-case scenario for Democrats in 2021 is Biden in the White House, Joe Manchin as the median voter in the Senate, and Nancy Pelosi managing the House, not Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. That kind of party leadership is simply not going to be radical in the ways that Pletka claims.

The Bulwark’s Mona Charen gets at this point in her vivisection of Pletka’s specious argument:

[Biden] resisted the siren song of Medicare-for-all, and opposed open borders, free public college tuition, banning fracking, and defunding the police. If the left couldn’t budge him when he was just one candidate in a field of 29, what makes people think they will have better luck when he is the party’s nominee, or the president of the United States?

That brute fact is not only inconvenient for Pletka’s arguments, but with her kindred spirits over on the progressive left. As the New York Times’s David Brooks pointed out in his own critique of Pletka’s thesis, “Progressive Twitter is far to the left of the actual Democratic Party and it also emphasizes A.O.C., Sanders and Warren because that’s what makes its heart flutter … Pelosi was promoting ideas a majority of the House Democrats could agree on, and these ideas are not radical left.”

This makes folks like Heer less than thrilled, and so he uses Pletka’s rejection of Biden as a rationale to urge Democrats to reject the “big tent” approach — on display prominently during the Democratic National Convention — of appealing to disaffected Republicans. Heer writes:

Trump is succeeding in consolidating Republican support behind him, while the Democratic pitch to Republican voters hasn’t gained any traction. Republicans who are skeptical of Trump are returning to the fold, while Democrats aren’t winning new converts … Behind the bad faith of Pletka’s argument lies an unstated but stark truth: Partisan Republicans and Democrats have ideological commitments that override personal feelings about a candidate. Trump might embarrass Pletka with his ugly tweets, but he’s largely governed as a standard Republican. Even in foreign policy, his occasional anti-interventionist statement is more a matter of rhetoric than policy. In actual policy terms, he’s delivered what any senior fellow at a right-wing think tank would want: tax cuts for the rich, a roll back of environmental regulations, a judiciary filled with Federalist Society alumni, and a massive increase in military spending.... The danger of Biden’s strategy is that in trying to win over people like Pletka, the Democrats demobilize their own base. Writing in Jacobin, David Sirota notes, “Biden is still ahead overall, but his margin is smaller than it appears, and the race in key battleground states remains tight, even as the Trump economy craters and the Trump-intensified pandemic persists. Meanwhile, there appears to be a significant enthusiasm gap between both candidates’ voters.”

Heer’s argument is predicated on two empirical premises: The race is narrowing, and that is because Republicans are drifting back to Trump. Heer largely relies on a small narrowing of the national polls to buttress this argument. A deeper glance at the data, however, shows that these claims are highly contestable.

FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast measures Biden’s expected electoral college haul, popular vote share and overall odds of winning. Across all three metrics, Biden’s chances have improved significantly since the end of the conventions. His odds of winning have climbed from 67 percent to 77 percent.

This has happened despite a narrowing of his national polling lead because of an array of stronger and higher-quality state polling that shows Biden with solid leads in swing states such as Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and small but persistent leads in Florida and North Carolina. As CNN’s Harry Enten points out, “Biden’s much closer to leading in Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and Texas than Trump is in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, let alone Minnesota.”

Why is Biden outperforming Hillary Clinton in the polls, given that Biden is underperforming Clinton with Hispanics (which might be a data point in favor of Heer but probably is not)? Contra Heer, it would seem that Biden is doing better with Clinton in precisely the swingy Republican-friendly demographics that he needs to:

If Biden’s overall campaign strategy has been to trade off record-high support among minority communities for a larger chunk of Republican-friendly segments of the population, that seems like a savvy deal to secure a victory in November.

The mistake Heer makes is to conflate Pletka’s idiosyncratic views as a former Jesse Helms staffer-turned-neoconservative with those of other disaffected Republicans. Some of them may well migrate back to Trump, as the national polls suggest. The overall polling, however, shows the opposite to be true.