My clients and I lost that 2005 case, with Ginsburg joining the 6 to 3 majority against us, which included the court’s “liberal” wing plus Justices Antonin Scalia and Anthony M. Kennedy.

Legal “realists” and political cynics have long insisted that Supreme Court justices basically decide cases according to their policy preferences. From this view I dissent. Of course, like the rest of us, justices are only human: They’re susceptible to deciding some close cases according to their political inclinations. But most justices most of the time resist this inclination and act according to their deeply held constitutional principles. What divides the Supreme Court — and has always divided the court when it is divided — are the differing constitutional principles held by different justices.

Justice Ginsburg was committed to and never shrank from her principles — which included the post-New Deal principle of a broad national regulatory power in Congress. This commitment was reflected during that 2005 case, Gonzales v. Raich — which remains the only one I’ve argued before the Supreme Court.

The Court needed to decide whether Congress’s power “to regulate commerce … among the several states” included the power to prohibit growing marijuana on private property in California. This marijuana was grown entirely with supplies bought in the state. It was not for sale, but was for personal consumption as authorized by California’s Compassionate Use Act. On behalf of my clients, Angel Raich and Diane Monson, I contended that, because their activity was both wholly intrastate and noneconomic, it was beyond the powers of Congress to reach. Our argument was based on two previous Rehnquist Court decisions that limited the power of Congress to reach noneconomic activity — decisions from which Justice Ginsburg had dissented.

Had Justice Ginsburg decided this case according to her policy preferences, no doubt she would have voted for my clients. So too might have her “progressive” colleagues, Justices Stevens, Souter and Breyer. It seems doubtful that any of these jurists found this kind of small-scale use of marijuana by ill people to alleviate various symptoms to be objectionable. By the same token, Chief Justice Rehnquist, and Justices O’Connor, Thomas, Scalia and Kennedy might have voted against us — if you assume they held a more culturally conservative view of marijuana use. But Ginsburg remained true to her belief that the Commerce Clause offers broad scope for government regulation, even when a particular exercise of that power may have clashed with her compassion for those who gained relief from marijuana.

On a more personal note, I will always be grateful to her for the way she questioned me during oral argument. This is when lawyers for each side present their case and the justices pepper them with questions. I was having a rough morning. The only justices who asked me questions ended up voting against my clients. As a result, I got no “friendly” questions. And, as is typical, I rarely got to finish a thought before another justice jumped in. At times the exchanges became heated.

As was her wont, however, Justice Ginsburg was calm, restrained and respectful in her questioning. She was also precise. She asked me the question I had expected and prepared for: Would my position be the same in a state that did not authorize medical marijuana? Rather than give my entire answer, however, I replied that, if the distinction between economic and noneconomic activity was the only issue, my answer was “yes,” I could not distinguish the one state from the other. If that answer stood alone, I knew the follow up questions would eventually be asking why methamphetamines made for one’s own consumption in one’s basement could also not be regulated by Congress. This is what lawyers call the “slippery slope.” If you cannot get off the slippery slope to very bad results, your case can be destroyed.

I will forever be grateful to her for her follow-up comment: “All right. Now you’re going to have some limiting principle.” This provided me the clear opportunity to present the rest of my theory of the case and changed the direction of oral argument. My limiting principle was that California’s regulatory scheme made it unnecessary for Congress to involve itself in this particular intrastate commerce. Because California regulated who could use medical marijuana, it should have little, if any, effect on the interstate market for recreational marijuana. And California ID cards would enable federal law enforcement agents to distinguish legal from illegally possessed marijuana. A state lacking such a scheme would be a different matter. Justice Ginsburg’s quiet methodical questioning had opened the door for me to make my argument in a coherent way. Had I not been allowed to do so, the final vote might well have been 9 to 0. As it happened, oral argument then left the slippery scope and moved on to other matters.

Given their sharp disagreements, people were always surprised and perplexed to learn that Justice Ginsburg and Justice Scalia were so personally close. I was never surprised. Both held fast to their principles, and respected others who did the same. In this case, although generally supportive of the Rehnquist Court’s effort to hold Congress to its enumerated powers, Justice Scalia voted against me because he thought Congress was due broad deference on this particular question. Such judicial restraint is a different kind of principle.