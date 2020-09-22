Given the relative success of some professional sports leagues during the pandemic, you might think we are being too risk averse with this declaration. But there is a fundamentally different standard for running a professional sports league and managing college sports at a university.

Crucially, NFL team owners do not have tens of thousands of students to protect, and they must collectively bargain over salaries and safety protocols with a players’ union before play can begin. College sports programs, meanwhile, unilaterally set the protocols that their athletes must follow and do not have a mandatory process to give their athletes a voice in negotiating over the financial terms or safety protocols for their sport. The entire Big Ten plan to restart college football subverts the rights of the football players to protect themselves and their teammates.

The Big Ten’s self-professed rationale for reinstituting fall football is based upon its updated understanding about the transmission of the coronavirus, as well as an improved plan to monitor and protect players involved. It has set out a rigorous return-to-play proposal, which includes frequent covid-19 testing and strict rules in clearing players who have tested positive. Nonetheless, even the conference’s best effort leaves reason for concern.

The Big Ten’s proposal fails on multiple levels. The scale of the testing that will be required could further strain our already fragile testing infrastructure at a time when campuses are already stretched thin to respond to

outbreaks. These issues will only grow more pronounced when the return of college football inevitably leads to social gatherings among students, alumni and other fans that violate social distancing principles and risk further spread across campuses and local communities. This not only puts individual students at risk, but also hurts the entire campus community, including older professors, staff with underlying health conditions and the kindergartners of local residents who are stuck learning remotely at their kitchen tables so college athletes can play and fans can watch.

But there is also a set of less immediately obvious issues related to the rights of the athletes themselves.

“Student-athletes” (to use the term that the NCAA prefers) are purported amateurs, who have been denied the legal right to form a union and to bargain over matters pertaining to their own safety and well-being. Consequently, they rely on their universities and their athletic conferences to keep them healthy. It is not clear that the Big Ten’s plan to restart college football takes into account the long-term financial and medical needs of college football players if they were to contract covid-19.

For example, the Big Ten plan does not guarantee football players with lifetime medical coverage for any chronic condition that may arise from covid-19. In addition, the Big Ten plan does not provide for loss-of-value coverage if contracting the virus were to reduce a player’s future earning potential either as a professional athlete or in any other line of work. Without a union-like body to represent Big Ten football players, these student-athletes did not even have an organized voice to bring up these important, insurance-related concerns.

Further, one element of the Big Ten’s proposed plan to restart college football — the establishment of a cardiac registry to monitor the effects of covid-19 — particularly raises questions about student-athletes’ right to privacy. The registry requires all covid-19 positive student-athletes to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing, which will be entered into a data registry to “answer many of the unknowns regarding the cardiac manifestations in p positive elite athletes.” While a registry of this nature may help us to better understand the long-term medical risks associated with covid-19, important details regarding the registry are not yet public. We do not know if they will ask students for permission to include and share their data. Even if they do, it is hard to imagine that college football players will be able to provide informed consent free from coercion. And what might this mean for their future careers?

Even if students are asked permission, in a system where NCAA member schools already collectively mandate that college athletes provide their labor free to a multibillion dollar commercial enterprise, suggesting that these same athletes will really get to decide whether to share private medical information is dubious at best. For example, we know many people don’t want their information shared or used for research, even when they are assured it is confidential. Such concerns are all the more pronounced when these athletes have little other recourse for treatment or care.