This notion actually does come from Jewish tradition: It’s rooted in the Talmud, as it discusses the sacred image of the Books of Life and Death that are animated in the liturgy of both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the day of atonement that comes 10 days later (and begins Sunday night). The Unetaneh Tokef prayer sung during the High Holy Days summarizes the image thusly: “On Rosh Hashanah [our decree] is written; on Yom Kippur it is sealed.” Twitter’s eulogy for Ginsburg roughly summarized the Talmudic notion that, on the day of sacred evaluation that is Rosh Hashanah, “the righteous will immediately be written and sealed for eternal life.” Whether this particular quote is referring to a regular Rosh Hashanah or some messianic future day of judgment is less clear.

But while this is a moving text to teach in homage to a justice who worked tirelessly up to her last days for women’s rights, for reproductive rights, for LGBTQ rights, for voting rights and for justice and freedom more broadly, it invites another, perhaps more urgent question:

In what book will be written the Americans whose fate is not yet sealed?

For the liturgy that struck a chord with people mourning Ginsburg on Friday night is a poignant reminder of our mortality during a regular year — and 2020 is no regular year. This is all the more true now that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have announced their plans to replace Ginsburg, despite her reported dying wish to wait until after the election and inauguration.

The Unetaneh Tokef asks: “Who will live and who will die? Who at their time, and who before their time? Who will perish by fire and who by water? Who by hunger and who by thirst? Who by earthquake and who by the plague?”

It is impossible to read these words today without thinking of the more than 200,000 coronavirus deaths — so far — and the lackluster federal response to the plague; of those suffering from hunger and thirst now, including many of the 20 million people who have lost their jobs, waiting for the Senate to pass a real coronavirus relief bill; about the lack of attention and care paid to the more than 4 million acres that burned on the West Coast or the hurricanes pounding the Gulf Coast; about the horrific treatment of immigrants and refugees in federal detention.

How many more people could have been written in the Book of Life this year if McConnell and Senate leadership hadn’t ignored critical legislation passed by the House? And how many more will suffer in the coming year if a partisan nomination is crammed through the Senate with six weeks to go before the election — and indeed, after thousands of ballots have already been cast? What would be the implications of a federal judiciary that is not fair, not independent, not committed to everyone’s constitutional rights?

Who by the repeal of the Affordable Care Act? Who by unsafe, illegal abortion if Roe v. Wade is eroded? Who by disaster if even more environmental regulations are struck down? Who by neglect or harm if the court strikes a blow to disability rights? Who if DACA recipients are deported to countries they left as children?

While the language of this prayer is often read in our individualistic American culture as an individual exhortation to shift our individual fates, the Unetaneh Tokef is written as a collective imperative: Not I. We.

The questions in this prayer are about what could impact our collective fates, our collective safety, our collective wholeness. And the answer that it gives to these essential existential questions is, “but teshuvah (repentance) tefillah (spiritual connection), and tzedakah (acts of righteousness) can avert the severity of the decree.”

We need those in power to repent for their hypocrisy and prioritizing party over country, for going on vacation while millions of Americans have been hanging in the balance. And we all must face the ways that we have fallen short in pushing for a more just society; we all need to shore up our sources of strength from within to face the urgency of the coming weeks; and we need not only to feel, but to take action toward a more caring, more whole world.

In Judaism, when someone dies, it’s common to say, “May their memory be for a blessing.” Some Israeli feminists have begun saying, in some situations, “May her memory be for a revolution.” The National Council of Jewish Women, where I work, is launching Ruth’s Revolution, to take righteous action in memory of a woman who may herself be among the righteous, to remind senators to honor her dying wish, and to take the necessary time needed to fully vet and meet the nominee who will serve on the highest court of the land for a lifetime, issuing decisions that will impact nearly every American in this country for generations.

The stakes couldn’t be higher.

We have a very narrow window of opportunity to impact the decree that may beset everyone. That may have profound impacts on everyone's health, everyone's safety, everyone's freedom.

Call your senators. Make some noise. This is not a drill.

The books are open, and so many lives and fates are getting written now.