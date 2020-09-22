Lyndon Johnson nominated Fortas on June 26, 1968, when the chief justice unexpectedly announced his retirement — which Warren conditioned on the confirmation of a successor. Only once in 50 years — the 1930 rejection of Judge John J. Parker — had a Supreme Court confirmation faced meaningful resistance from the Senate, and Johnson sought to preempt conservative opposition by nominating a moderate Southern judge, former U.S. Rep. Homer Thornberry, for the associate justice seat that Fortas would vacate when he became chief justice.

And Fortas’s move to the chief justice position would have changed little, given that the chief had the same one vote on cases as his colleague.

But the president failed to appreciate how much his move would generate a proxy war over the court’s direction more broadly. Opposition to the Warren Court’s liberal decisions, especially regarding the rights of people accused of crimes, had become a focus of conservative politics as the 1968 campaign got underway. Yet, in an era where senators opposing a Supreme Court nominee for ideological reasons wasn’t the norm, the court’s record might not have been enough to block Fortas’s nomination.

So Fortas’s opponents relied on procedural arguments and legislative tactics instead. The turning point came when Sen. Robert Griffin (R-Mich.) organized a letter signed by 17 GOP colleagues affirming that only the new president should replace Warren. Since polling showed Nixon moving into a commanding lead, this commitment to giving the people a say also conveniently advanced the signatories’ partisan preferences.

With Griffin’s letter energizing their effort, Senate conservatives of both parties dragged out the Judiciary Committee’s vetting of the nomination through the summer of 1968. In September, Fortas’s standing was hurt further after reports of possible financial improprieties associated with a course that the justice taught at American University. As summer turned to fall, Griffin’s contingent joined Southern Democrats hostile to the Warren Court’s record on crime and civil rights to filibuster the nomination.

On Oct. 1, 1968, the Senate voted 45-43 on a motion to impose cloture and end debate; far short of the two-thirds of votes needed. Johnson declined to make another nomination and a Nixon nominee, Warren Burger, replaced Warren in 1969.

The Fortas confirmation fight provides at least five historical lessons for the battle to come.

The first, and most obvious: it demonstrated the cynicism of politicians who cite procedural concerns rather than ideology to justify their positions on a nomination. The opposition’s tactics didn’t fool Johnson, who privately fumed, “Griffin said a week before the appointment that he was against anybody that was appointed … He was just worried that, by God, he couldn’t make a partisan, political deal out of the Chief Justice [nomination].” But a focus on the propriety of voting during an election year shaped how the public viewed the Fortas fight, even as the masks occasionally slipped. Gordon Allott (R-Colo.), for example, admitted that he joined Griffin’s effort because “I believe a Republican should be appointed.”

Second, the effectiveness of heavy-handed leadership of the Senate, however initially successful, eventually waned. After revolutionizing the position of Senate majority leader in the 1950s, Johnson was perhaps the most accomplished president in U.S. history in managing Congress. But in the Fortas fight, Johnson’s penchant for tactical chicanery finally caught up to him.

The Thornberry choice failed to appease Southern conservatives and led Senate moderates to accuse the president of cheapening the process by selecting a crony — Thornberry had held Johnson’s old seat in Congress. Meanwhile, Johnson mistakenly relied on old-guard senators such as Minority Leader Everett Dirksen (R-Ill.) and Richard Russell (D-Ga.), both of whom eventually voted to sustain the filibuster against Fortas’s confirmation. Dirksen couldn't even secure the support of his son-in-law, Sen. Howard Baker, who signed Griffin’s letter. To political commentator Joseph Kraft, the outcome demonstrated “something that is not much described or well understood — the crumbling of power.”

Third, senatorial independence created unexpected results. Some senators voted for reasons of personal or professional pique rather than as would be expected from their ideological or even partisan predispositions.

Ernest Gruening (D-Alaska), for example, one of the most liberal members of the Senate, might have seemed like a sure vote for Fortas. But Gruening’s testy history with Fortas dated from the 1930s, when both men had served in Franklin Roosevelt’s Interior Department. Gruening’s relationship with Johnson, meanwhile, badly soured after he criticized the administration’s war in Vietnam. By fall 1968, one White House aide realized that “we will be lucky if we can get Gruening to go salmon fishing instead of voting.”

Fourth, senators are politicians — and, as such, are hardly immune from the effects of public opinion. Measurements of public opinion were far less sophisticated in the 1960s than today; issue-oriented polling was relatively rare. But undecided senators in the Fortas fight could measure public intensity about the confirmation through constituent mail, which overwhelmingly opposed confirmation.

The Fortas confirmation provided a final, if self-evident, lesson: both the policy and the political stakes in the battle were enormously high. The Warren Court’s decisions consistently advanced the cause of racial equality and demanded greater respect for civil liberties, though in the latter area, they also generated a sharp political backlash. Fortas’s defeat set the stage for more than five decades with a conservative as chief justice. Nixon’s choice, Burger, eventually was replaced by William Rehnquist; and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. succeeded Rehnquist. The impact has been incalculable on hundreds of decisions over a half-century — covering issues ranging from voting rights, to questions of religious liberty, to debates over the Second Amendment. And all of this came from a set of basically random events — the botching of the Fortas confirmation, combined with the pattern of how the presidency alternated between the parties since 1968 for an institution where justices have complete discretion on when to retire.

Many of these same factors will be present today: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s tactics in refusing even a hearing to Barack Obama’s 2016 appointee, Merrick Garland, succeeded, but now leaves the majority leader, and especially vulnerable members of his caucus, in a much weaker position politically than if they had simply voted Garland’s nomination down, as almost certainly would have occurred in a Senate that still required 60 votes to break an effort to filibuster a Supreme Court nominee.

Similarly, like Gruening in 1968, at an ideological level Mitt Romney (R-Utah) would appear an unlikely candidate to block a conservative nominee. But Romney’s concerns about Trump’s unworthiness for office are well-documented. Will those beliefs lead him to prefer keeping the seat vacant until a Biden administration could nominate Ginsburg’s replacement?

And public opinion will probably will influence the decisions of the at-risk senators. Swing-state polling, from a first-rate pollster, shows that voters have more confidence in Biden than Trump to make a Supreme Court nomination.

Overall this nomination — successful or not — will probably will shape the court, and politics surrounding the court, for years to come. The last three Supreme Court vacancies — caused by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the retirement of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy and now Ginsburg’s passing — have fundamentally destabilized the confirmation process. A successful nomination would give conservatives a 6-3 majority but might also lead Democrats to retaliate if Biden wins, including by expanding the number of justices on the court. A failed nomination, by contrast, probably would yield yet another ferocious nominating battle for the new president in 2021, with the outcome almost entirely dependent on whether the Democrats take control of the Senate in November.