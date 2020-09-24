But elections are not simple endeavors; they often cause a huge disruption. A facility that agrees to serve as a polling place cedes control to a group of strangers (bringing bulky, power-draining electronics that blow circuits with alarming regularity) who will rearrange the room multiple times to ensure optimal voter traffic flow and compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. These strangers demand that the people who run the site arrive at an ungodly hour to let in election workers, who stay unpredictably late, depending on how long the evening’s closing procedures will last.

This isn’t something a sports arena can just start doing: To prevent utter disaster will require careful staffing, entirely new security measures and thorough efforts to enforce social distancing.

Any arena designated a voting center is stuck with the election squad anywhere from two days (at least one for setup) to four weeks, eight to 12 hours a day. Election Day can be a 12- to 14-hour onslaught of people and parking spots. Most stadiums have ample parking, but people coming to vote may not know where to go or whom they need to speak to, to say nothing of using multiple entrances into the polling room, which is a massive ballot security risk.

A large site will presumably offer more voting booths than a typical precinct — perhaps many more. Depending on how well staffed the site is, and the length of the ballot, voters may wait awhile before they are allowed in the polling room. A line of a few thousand people, each spaced six feet apart, could stretch for miles. For example, State Farm Arena in Atlanta will accommodate 100 voting machines. If each voter takes an average time of 10 minutes to complete a typical two-page, double-sided ballot, each group of 100 voters can expect to wait an additional 10 minutes before they can enter the polling room to be checked in. If there are 500 voters in line, the final group of 100 voters will have waited 50 minutes before a voting machine is even available for them to use, and that’s if every single machine at the facility is working perfectly and the line doesn’t get any longer. Paper ballots will allow for more voters, but Georgia and Los Angeles County use ballot-marking devices, severely limiting how many voters can vote at any given time.

While a voting center model might normally require six to 15 poll workers, a site expecting more than 5,000 voters a day would need at least 20 to 25 election workers. There is also a shortage of poll workers this year. In 2016, 140 million Americans cast ballots under the supervision of 1.4 million election workers. This year, many poll workers have dropped out because of concerns about covid-19; it is estimated that 250,000 new poll workers will be needed to replace them, according to the organization Power the Polls.

Security is always a challenge at polls. Elections involve a lot of items to inventory, distribute and protect from tampering, accidents, theft or simply getting misplaced. Security cameras risk compromising voter privacy, so they cannot be used where voting takes place. Manual checks of voting equipment, security seals, adequate paper and ballots, and voter logs are time-consuming and take staffers away from processing voters in large venues. At large sites with many voting booths, such as arenas, these problems will be magnified. They could further slow the long lines of people waiting to vote.

Line management is baptism by fire. Depending on state and local laws, the arena security may not be allowed to help the election team maintain order, inside or outside the complex, unless they’ve been trained and deputized as poll workers.

Still, one advantage of using a basketball arena as a polling place is that it’s relatively easy to space voting booths and tables six feet apart. That doesn’t exempt poll workers in arenas from sanitizing surfaces frequently and wearing masks. And officials should give poll workers personal protective equipment, especially in states without strictly enforced mask mandates. Most arenas require face coverings or masks to enter, but it’s impractical to enforce for the entire time unless facility staff members assist with that task, and many voters will try to push the limits and take their masks off while in line. Some voters might deliberately try to cough on workers or their fellow voters, as they’ve done in other settings. And unmasked voters cannot be confronted — or disturbed in any way — during the act of voting.

There is still not enough clear information about the readiness of specific venues. While Staples Center and Dodger Stadium have said they are definitely serving as voting centers, Los Angeles County’s election website is mum about the details. Miami Mayor Carlos Giménez refused the use of the Miami Heat arena, which upset the team. The Charlotte Hornets and the Mecklenburg County election team in North Carolina have a very short time to prepare before the state begins its long early-voting period, which starts in mid-October.

Multiple cities have well-thought-out plans. The Houston Rockets will not only have regular, in-person voting in the Toyota Center arena, but they are also turning parking lot 16 into a drive-through voting site. The Orlando Magic, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and Bill Cowles, the Orange County, Fla., supervisor of elections, have partnered with Amway Center to host two full weeks of early voting, and a wealth of information available online covers everything from street directions to voting hours and important dates and deadlines. Orlando had a dress rehearsal when the Magic hosted a sparsely attended but trouble-free National Voter Registration Day event on Tuesday. In a surprising last-minute change, Hillsborough County, Fla., agreed to use the Raymond James Stadium and the Amalie Arena in Tampa as early-voting locations. Pinellas County, Fla., which votes almost entirely by mail already, will be using the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium as a vote-by-mail ballot drop-off center.