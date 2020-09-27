James Baker was a very good and lucky diplomat. He served as Ronald Reagan’s treasury secretary and George H.W. Bush’s secretary of state. In those roles, Baker played a critical role in the negotiation of NAFTA, the creation of the World Trade Organization, the largely peaceful end of the Cold War, the peaceful reunification of Germany under the rubric of NATO, and the cobbling together of the international coalition to defeat Saddam Hussein in the first Persian Gulf War. Baker has as much right as anyone to claim the role of midwife for the post-Cold War era.
One of Baker’s political talents was making sure that his savviness and sure-handedness appeared in the press. He was well-known as cultivating the good side of reporters to ensure more favorable treatment. Unsurprisingly, Baker is the willing subject of Peter Baker (no relation) and Susan Glasser’s new biography, “The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III.” (Full disclosure: Glasser was the editor who hired me at Foreign Policy.)
It is to Baker and Glasser’s credit that the book is no hagiography. Indeed, if anything, it provides a field guide on how the GOP descended from the Party of Reagan to the Party of Trump.
James Baker is the perfect avatar to tell this story. As good as he has been as a diplomat, he has been an even better partisan. He managed Bush’s nearly-successful 1980 presidential campaign, which put the fear of God into Reagan. He managed Bush’s successful and nasty 1988 campaign. He stepped down as secretary of state in 1992 to try to steady Bush’s faltering reelection campaign. And in 2000, he spearheaded the legal fight in Florida to ensure George W. Bush defeated Al Gore. As Samantha Power recounts in her New York Times review of Baker and Glasser’s book, Gore’s supporters “knew they would lose the moment they heard of his selection.”
Baker the partisan comes into full flower in a New Yorker excerpt of the book in which Glasser and Baker discuss the former secretary of state’s view of Donald Trump. As someone who has long admired Baker’s deft advancing of U.S. interests on the global stage, reading about Baker’s efforts to advise Trump was painful. Baker repeatedly tried to impress upon Trump the need to sustain the liberal international order and cooperate with Democrats on occasion. Those words fell on deaf ears.
As painful as that was to read, viewing Baker’s political calculations in the Age of Trump were even more painful:
“Don’t say that I will vote for Biden,” Baker cautioned. “I will vote for the Republican — I really will. I won’t leave my party. You can say my party has left me, because the head of it has. But I think it’s important, the big picture.” What was the big picture? Republican control of the levers of power. Even if it means another four years of Trump in the White House …[In 2016] Baker could not bring himself to follow their lead and bolt from the Party. “I’m a conservative,” he explained, almost with a shrug. Better to have a conservative in the Oval Office than a liberal, “even if he’s crazy.” His compromise was not to publicly come out for Trump — no statement, no joint appearance. But, in the privacy of the voting booth, Baker later told us, he voted for Trump....In the end, Baker was against Trump but could never bring himself to become an outright Never Trumper. If Trump was Republicanism now, then rejecting the President meant rejecting the Party. Baker saw that clearly from the start. What he had learned in a lifetime of wielding power was that on the outside you have none. Becoming a Never Trumper and publicly embracing Biden would have meant giving up whatever modest influence he had left; whether he actually needed it anymore was not the point. He had succeeded by working within institutions, not by blowing them up. He worked fundamentally with the world as he found it.
The odd thing is that it is far from clear that his political calculations are correct. True, in 2016, most (though not all) of these GOP officials kept their powder dry. They might have disdained Trump but did not go so far as to endorse his Democratic opponent.
That is not the case in 2020. There are long lists of former GOP national security officials endorsing Joe Biden. They join other prominent Republicans supporting Biden. Both the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump are highlighting former Trump administration officials coming out against Trump.
These are not just low-level folks. Over the weekend, Tom Ridge, the country’s first secretary of homeland security, gave Biden a full-throated endorsement in the Philadelphia Inquirer, writing, “This year, I believe the responsible vote is for Joe Biden. It’s a vote for decency. A vote for the rule of law. And a vote for honest and earnest leadership. It’s time to put country over party. It’s time to dismiss Donald Trump.” Ridge is one of at least six former Bush Cabinet heads to endorse Biden.
James Baker is no fool. He knows all of this. As decks go, he was dealt a pretty easy one to come out and state that he will support Biden over Trump. Instead, Baker has chosen to put party over country. He has chosen, during his final act, to be the partisan rather than the statesman.