A brief recap of the dominant themes contained in the previous months’ entries:

September is about the dueling impulses of anger and atonement.

The Jewish high holy days of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), along with the 10-day interregnum referred to as the Days of Awe, have just finished. Jews are supposed to engage in acts of prayer, repentance and tzedakah to be sealed in the Book of Life for another year.

Prayer during the pandemic proved difficult. Judaism does not emphasize location when it comes to prayer, but these are the holidays in which one is traditionally at a synagogue as part of a Jewish community. There was nothing traditional about this year’s High Holy Days services, however. My synagogue made the prudent decision long ago to do services remotely.

The remote services were better than expected but reminded me of just how different this year has been from other years. As one rabbi pointed out in her sermon, the loss of human contact is real, and nowhere is that felt more strongly than during services, when there is strength in the gathering of the congregation.

Some religious people blame this situation on the overweening caprice of the state. It makes me angry as well, but at the incompetence of the secular state. I do not know if a better pandemic response would have enabled in-person services, but I am pretty sure it would not have hurt. It is difficult to feel closer to God when anger clouds the ability to pray.

Repentance proved a bit easier. To ask others for forgiveness requires interacting with them enough to cause harm in the first place. Social distancing has circumscribed my interactions to the point where the main thing I need to ask forgiveness for is not participating in more Zoom chats with friends and family.

Tzedakah is a challenging concept in Judaism. It is commonly translated into English as “charity” but that is not entirely accurate. It is better thought of as the religious and ethical obligation to do what is right and just. Actual charitable giving is a part of tzedakah, but it is a far more capacious concept than that.

What is right and just in 2020? I have wrestled with this question and believe it comes down to equipoise. On the one hand, the brutal facts on the ground need to be acknowledged. My community and my country are worse off than they were a year ago. This is due to the pandemic and my government’s inept response to it. Everything else is fluff. The moral and ethical thing to do is to ensure that failed political leaders are voted out of office come November.

On the other hand, righteous anger can be poisonous to the soul. Anger crowds out empathy. I can rail against the incompetents running my country without raging against those who voted for them. As a firm believer in the rational ignorance of voters, extending my anger to them seems misplaced.