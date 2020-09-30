And now disturbing new reports suggest that people may also start carrying weapons at polling places this fall.

Recent elections foreshadow such a prospect. Private citizens with guns showed up at polling places during both the 2016 election (85 reports from 28 states) and in 2018. Even though these incidents were relatively few and scattered, does anyone doubt that the conditions for gun carrying and intimidation at the polls in 2020 are more conducive now than earlier? According to the head of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, referring to the possibility of gun carrying at election time, “I have no doubt that there will be guns added to that mix.” Fears of post-election violence are also growing.

At a conference held in California in February hosted by the Council for National Policy, a secretive right-wing religious foundation, Republican and conservative activists (notably including conservative Christian leader Ralph Reed) discussed plans to have some polling places patrolled by veterans, including former Navy SEALs, and off-duty police officers. A related organization with a history of voter intimidation activities at the polls, True the Vote, launched an effort on its website to recruit veterans and police for poll watching. Why isolate these two professions as candidates for poll watching if not because of their familiarity with guns? In a shocking video appeal by Donald Trump Jr., he exhorts viewers to join the “army for Trump’s election security operation” to guard against the “radical Left” which he claims is planning to “steal this election.” “Enlist today” he says to monitor early voting, election day, and ballot counting. This is a plainly militaristic appeal. President Trump echoed the theme at the first debate with Joe Biden on Tuesday night: “I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that’s what has to happen,” he said. “I am urging them to do it.”

On Sept. 19, Trump supporters staged a boisterous rally at an early voting polling station in Fairfax County, Va. Gun carrying is allowed in the state, though none was reported at the event. Still, voters had to make their way through the crowd and many reported feeling intimidated nonetheless. And Trump himself has indicated approval for counterprotesters who shot paintballs and chemical sprays at demonstrations this summer, calling them “GREAT PATRIOTS,” and even liked a tweet that referred approvingly of the teenager who shot three people, killing two, at a recent protest of police violence in Kenosha, Wis. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Cal.) said of Trump, “He sees this violence, and his ability to agitate more of it, as useful to this campaign. What it does to the country, the loss of life — he doesn’t care.”

Perhaps Trump’s critics are overstating the threat. But fears of election intimidation, specifically with guns, long predate the past decade. Early in American history, our ancestors moved to punish anyone bringing guns to an election setting. For example, in 1776 — the revolutionary year that we officially declared our independence from Britain — Delaware’s constitution included this provision: “To prevent any violence or force being used at … elections, no person shall come armed to any of them.” Even militias were barred from having any proximity to polling places. At least a dozen states enacted laws in the 1800s and early 1900s specifically barring weapons from elections and polling places.

Even so, election-related violence, including pitched gun battles, was all too common. For example, the anti-immigrant Know-Nothing party of the 1850s often employed armed violence, as did Democrat-Whig party battles in the 1830s. Lethal violence was used extensively after the Civil War to disenfranchise Black voters in the South.

But even as a developing nation, America understood that the mere presence of guns in a public setting and civility don’t mix. That’s why our forebears also enacted laws against public gun “brandishing.” In fact, from the 18th to the early 20th centuries, at least 30 states criminalized public weapons brandishing, and sometimes even the mere display of weapons. Today, nearly every state has laws to punish weapons brandishing (to carry weapons in a menacing way). Still, most states allow public gun carrying (simple gun display), and such key electoral states as Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin have no express legal barriers to gun carrying at the polls.

Laws against brandishing, intersecting with our dark experience with guns and violence at election time, tell us that guns have no place in an election setting, no matter how gun carriers seek to justify it. That is why several organizations, including the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, Guns Down America and Georgetown University Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection are assembling legal alternatives for states and localities to forestall or thwart such threats.