McConnell’s reversal in the wake of Ginsburg’s death and promise that the Senate will hold a vote on Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, despite the rapidly approaching presidential election, has made it clear to all that the Supreme Court is being transformed before our eyes, from an institution in charge of preserving the rule of law to a political cudgel to be wielded by those in power. This move has commentators looking to the earlier history of the Supreme Court — especially the period of the Great Depression — when President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed expanding the court, to democratize it.

When Roosevelt became president in 1933, his New Deal used federal power to address an economy in free fall and create badly needed jobs. The Supreme Court, which contained a number of conservative justices appointed during the 1920s, imposed a restrictive view of federal regulatory powers. During Roosevelt’s first term, the court narrowly struck down key New Deal measures that had sought to provide mortgage relief and regulate interstate commerce. Roosevelt decried the court’s rulings, observing that “the country was in the horse-and-buggy age” when the Constitution’s commerce clause was written, and calling instead for judicial interpretations that would allow the federal government to counter the economic crisis of the Depression.

Roosevelt avoided a direct confrontation with the court before the 1936 election, but his landslide reelection to the presidency — Roosevelt carried every state in the union except Maine and Vermont, racking up 523 electoral votes and taking over 60 percent of the popular vote — led him to advance a bold plan to remake the judiciary. In an attempt to change the court’s negative stance on the New Deal’s reforms, Roosevelt proposed legislation that would expand the nine-member court, adding an additional justice for each current one who did not retire within six months of turning 70. The total number of justices was not to exceed 15. Roosevelt’s plan was immediately viewed as a controversial scheme to depart from American tradition and was defeated. While historians have portrayed Roosevelt’s “court-packing” plan as a misguided attempt to manipulate the judiciary, this conventional wisdom glosses over the sound arguments that Roosevelt and his supporters put forward to expand the Supreme Court during the Great Depression.

Progressive Sen. Robert La Follette Jr. (R-Wis.) was Roosevelt’s most eloquent advocate. La Follette’s father, who had preceded him in the Senate, had earlier run for president in 1924 as a Progressive Party candidate, calling for all federal judges to be elected for 10-year terms. La Follette Jr. echoed his father’s concern about the power of the judiciary, declaring that Roosevelt’s proposal was not some maneuver designed to arrogate power to the executive branch. La Follette vigorously defended Roosevelt from charges that the president was attempting to “pack” the Supreme Court, asserting that Roosevelt’s landslide victory in the 1936 election had made the desires of the American people — to support Roosevelt against the forces of conservative reaction — clear to all.

“There is a lot of talk of the president ‘packing’ the court,” La Follette declared. “Let’s not be misled by a red herring. The court has been ‘packed’ for years — 'packed’ in the interests of Economic Royalists, ‘packed’ for the benefit of the Liberty Leaguers, ‘packed’ in the cause of reaction and laissez-faire.” For La Follette, expanding the court was an act that by definition meant “unpacking” it. The appointment of new justices would counter the power held by justices who narrowly interpreted the law to advance conservative ideology. A president who was reelected by huge margins in both the popular vote and in the electoral college had, in La Follette’s view, a mandate from the voters to take action. Pointing out that the Constitution explicitly left in Congress’s hands the power to determine the size of the Supreme Court, La Follette noted that this power functioned as a “check” on the judiciary, one “which the constitutional fathers with almost prophetic foresight provided to prevent the arbitrary obstruction of the popular will by a judiciary which has lost touch with the needs and aspirations of the people.” As La Follette put it, “The time and manner of the exercise of that check is a matter to be determined by the Congress responsible to the people of the United States.”

