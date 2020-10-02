In the wake of this news, there will be those who choose to frame the president’s diagnosis as a morality lesson. But that’s precisely the wrong way to go about it. Illness — anyone’s illness anywhere — is neither a metaphor nor cosmic payback. Instead, if his diagnosis teaches us anything, it is what those who have cared for the victims of covid-19 have known all along — that this virus is real and that it is up to all of us to take the necessary public health precautions to prevent its transmission.

The coming days will inevitability be rife with speculation about the severity of Trump’s subsequent course of illness and what that means for the election moving forward. We know relatively little about Trump’s health, other than the fact that he is 74, is on the borderline of obesity and is male. These factors put him at risk of more severe disease and yet, as a critical care doctor, I have seen firsthand how unpredictable this virus is. An elderly patient might shake it off like a bad cold, whereas someone who is young and otherwise healthy could wind up on a ventilator for weeks and could even die. We can point to patterns of risk, but there is so much we don’t know.

Which means that Trump’s course moving forward is — at this early juncture — impossible to predict. At this point, likely at least three days after initial infection, he is described as having “mild” symptoms, characterized by fatigue, low-grade fever, cough and nasal congestion. If his symptoms worsen, as they do precipitously in some about a week after diagnosis, the president could experience trouble breathing and require supplemental oxygen or even a ventilator. He could suffer cardiac complications. He could die. And even if that more severe disease does not come to pass, those with mild cases report lingering symptoms as well. I have seen patients, who were never sick enough to be hospitalized, with persistent shortness of breath, palpitations and gastrointestinal complaints, a constellation of symptoms referred to as “long covid.” And that is not even to mention the profound and lingering human consequence of the fear and isolation this virus brings with it.

Of course, Trump will have access to the nation’s best doctors and medical facilities. As of Friday afternoon, he has already been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail, which is based on the same theory as the convalescent plasma that he has so enthusiastically endorsed. However, it is important to note that experimental therapies that make sense in theory could ultimately bear out to be useless or even harmful when tested in large-scale fashion. If Trump does well, it doesn’t mean that this drug helped, though he will likely suggest it does. If he has a severe course, we can’t conclude the drug to be worthless, even if some call him foolish for trying it.

To date, those therapies with the best data — remdesivir and dexamethasone — only have shown benefit in patients who are sick enough to be hospitalized, or on oxygen in the case of dexamethasone. This evidence gap is a clear reflection of our leadership’s priorities — we are chasing a vaccine at “warp speed” but six months in, do not have any proven therapies that might help someone in Trump’s position avoid severe disease.

For those of us working in hospitals over the past six months, it has been devastating to see how beliefs about this disease and the public health measures necessary to contain it have fallen along political lines. Even as more than 200,000 Americans have died and with more than seven million have been infected, some continue to disregard the essential role of masks and distancing. But now, with Trump’s diagnosis, it should be clear that this virus has no political affiliation — and neither should our methods to contain it. We all need masks and we need to distance ourselves, regardless of what we believe.

This virus did not need to tear us apart. It could have reminded us that we are all interconnected and that we have a responsibility to take care of one another. A mask need not be taken as a sign of weakness, foolishness or fearmongering, but should instead as an act of empathy. Yes, we will falter, but we can do so without blame and come back stronger.

And so I can only hope that Trump uses the occasion of his diagnosis to start again. To do what could have been done so many months ago. To put on a mask. To stay safely distanced. To acknowledge this virus as real and try to learn from the lives that it has taken. And to humbly ask us all to do the same.