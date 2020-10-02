The kind of talk-radio discourse that Trump revels in thrills the faithful, but hosts have consistently run into trouble when exposed to broader audiences that aren’t used to the daily conversation on the air and don’t share the conservative ethos that animates it.

Radio hosts’ colorful, defiant style fits their medium and audience perfectly, resonating all too well with the concerns of a sizable minority. Dating back to its roots in Rush Limbaugh’s rise to stardom in the late 1980s, modern talk radio has served as a virtual neighborhood bar for conservatives who felt marginalized culturally and condescended to by a liberal elite. As one 58-year-old fan explained to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter in 1994, Limbaugh was “a man who expresses my sentiments, and does it with wit and humor. I appreciate the clarity of his thinking. And when he articulates my thoughts, I get a sense of not being alone. Now we have someone who can speak for us, against the mean-spirited nature and intolerance of the left.”

Reflecting the enduring nature of these sentiments even as the conservative media megaphone grew, a 2005 caller to Sean Hannity remarked that “for 40 years the Silent Majority had no voice,” before talk radio gave it one. Hosts connected with this audience by challenging norms — which they pilloried as political correctness — that had arisen from the rights movements of the 1960s and 1970s. They were combative, happily taking on not just the political left, but also the mainstream media, academics and the entertainment industry — with little concern for consequences.

In 2007, for example, Atlanta host Neil Boortz generated a firestorm by questioning why no one rushed the gunman during the Virginia Tech massacre. At the height of the controversy, three members of the Virginia legislature introduced a resolution demanding that all Virginia radio stations stop carrying his show. An uncowed Boortz later wrote that he “started counting down the days until I once again said something that many people were thinking, but were afraid to express, and the howling dogs of the left-wing media would once again rise up in outrage.”

The audience could cheer as hosts like Boortz boldly voiced what they, too, felt, but feared saying lest they face accusations of racism, sexism or other bigotry. Hosts’ commercial goals dictated putting on the most engaging show possible, which translated to an ethos like Boortz’s — as long as the audience liked what a host had to say and faithfully tuned in, not much else mattered. This was especially true before the age of Internet streaming and monitoring by the likes of Media Matters, which now spotlights hosts’ most incendiary and offensive remarks — and leaves them vulnerable to advertising boycotts that threaten the bottom line even if they don’t seek more exposure.

But if these hosts were largely impervious in their own domains, they were more vulnerable when they addressed themselves to wider audiences. In 2003, Michael Savage lasted all of five months on MSNBC before his show got canceled after he told a crank caller to “get AIDS and die.” Months later, Limbaugh made it to Week 4 as a football commentator for ESPN before resigning after a remark he made about African American quarterback Donovan McNabb sparked controversy.

Both comments were highly offensive, but they weren’t all that different from the kinds of barbs Savage and Limbaugh had long served up for their more self-selecting radio listeners. The difference was that, on TV, the comments reached people beyond their base, people who weren’t listening to hear norms shattered and boundaries pushed and who didn’t necessarily share the hosts’ political views.

And this is precisely what happened to Trump during the debate. Yes, the president played the insult game, deriding Biden for graduating, “either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me, don’t ever use that word.” He also voiced baseless conspiracy theories about Biden’s son and voting by mail, sowed doubts about the electoral process, lamented how unfair the media is to him, and consistently interrupted both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace. He even refused to condemn white supremacy (again) and told the group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

Yet, as outrageous and offensive as Trump’s performance was, it wasn’t a huge departure from his regular Twitter feed and rallies. For his base, the performance probably included much to like. Trump made clear he would never give an inch in defense of their values. He claimed that he’d never allow teaching “people to hate our country” because “we have to go back to the core values of this country.”

But as when hosts like Savage and Limbaugh got exposed to audiences who weren’t their regular listeners, Trump’s debate performance came with the largest spotlight imaginable on him. He often hews more to norms and tones down his style in such situations. But not on Tuesday. And we’ve already seen how it was received. While Trump was unperturbed by the criticism, doubling down and tweeting supportive clips from conservative media in the days after, his performance exposed the problem plaguing his reelection campaign.

Unlike a talk radio host, who needs only capture a small slice of the U.S. population to have a massively successful show, Trump must win support from close to a majority of U.S. voters to get reelected. His base alone isn’t enough, and the kind of performance he unleashed Tuesday may turn off the very swing voters whose support he needs. One undecided voter in a CNN focus group said she agreed with “a lot of what President Trump was saying,” but his delivery and interruptions were “so distracting” that she found herself “being swayed against him, not toward him.” Another participant, who voted for Trump in 2016 but decided to vote for Biden after the debate, conceded that while it wasn’t great that Biden had called the president a clown, “when the shoe fits, when the clown shoe fits.”