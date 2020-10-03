The unusual circumstances of the 2020 election, however, make clear not only how much the parties control the process — and therefore outcome — but that Americans could wake up to an “elected” president or vice president whose names were not even on their ballots.

President Trump is ill, and there is every reason to hope that, like the overwhelming number of the millions of other Americans diagnosed with covid-19, he will recover. But what if he or Biden were so ill they had to withdraw from the ticket?

AD

AD

The political parties and perhaps the electoral college would play the key role in the replacement. If the withdrawal happened early enough — say, at the beginning of September — the Republican or Democratic Party committee could simply select a new ticket, most likely elevating the vice-presidential nominee to the top of the ticket and adding a running mate. States could then print ballots with the new names, and voters would see the replacement ticket on the ballots they use. This happened after the Democratic convention in 1972, when Sen. Thomas Eagleton (Mo.) withdrew as the vice-presidential nominee and was replaced by Sargent Shriver.

But what if a withdrawal occurred in our current time frame, after ballots have been printed, and some votes already cast? The political party could again select a replacement candidate, but voters would still see Trump and Mike Pence or Biden and Kamala D. Harris on their ballots. This would be a significant problem in elections for governor or senator or almost any other office than president. Ballots cast for a withdrawn senatorial candidate could not be transferred over to his or her replacement. But in the case of the presidential election, the electoral college is there to smooth the way for a replacement.

If the party committee were to select a new ticket in the case of a withdrawal — say Pence-Marco Rubio — voters would still see Trump-Pence on the ballot, but by voting for that ticket they would actually be selecting Republican electors who could later vote for the new Pence-Rubio ticket. And on Dec. 14, the electoral college meeting date, the slate of Republican electors would be urged by party leaders to do just that. An example of this scenario occurred in 1912 when vice-presidential nominee James Sherman died a week before the election, and Republican electors later cast their ballots for replacement Nicholas Butler.

AD

AD

In a more extreme scenario, a candidate withdraws or dies just after a successful election: for example, the Biden-Harris ticket wins the election but one or both withdraws or dies before the electoral college meets. Here also the political party would have an important role in selecting replacements. Democratic voters will have already elected Biden-Harris, but after a double withdrawal, the party might select an Elizabeth Warren-Amy Klobuchar ticket and ask the Democratic slates of electors to vote for the new ticket. The difficulty here is that two people who never appeared on the ballot — nor were named as a new ticket before most Americans voted — would be on the road to becoming president and vice president.

Parties would play an important role here, too, but they would also have to figure out how to sell their party-only selections to an American public who did not directly vote for the replacement ticket.

All this makes clear the significance of the political parties having the power to replace party candidates if they withdraw from the race, and the role of loyal party electors in voting for replacement candidates of the same party.

AD

AD