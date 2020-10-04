An army of pundits is working very hard to provide you, dear readers, with piping hot takes on these questions. This column is about a slightly different issue that voters should consider before casting their ballot: Can Trump do the job as president even after he recovers from the acute symptoms of the coronavirus?

AD

AD

This is not a trivial question. Trump suffers from a number of co-morbidities that could exacerbate covid-19′s effects. This includes old age, obesity, high blood pressure and a high-stress occupation. Before he went to Walter Reed, Trump had a fever and had to be given oxygen. He was clearly sick enough to require going to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. At the hospital over the weekend, he required a second course of oxygen as well as steroids. This does not sound like a mild case of the disease to me.

Trump’s staffers and doctors consider the next few days key to his long-term prognosis. But this presumes that covid affects Trump the same way other viruses would: You catch it, you get sick, and then you recover.

If there is anything we have learned about covid, however, it should be the wide variance of this disease’s effects. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one long-term effect can be inflammation of the heart muscle: “Heart damage may be an important part of severe disease and death from COVID-19, especially in older people with underlying illness. Heart damage like this might also explain some frequently reported long-term symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, and heart palpitations.” A JAMA study found that more than 80 percent of recuperating patients experience post-covid symptoms, and a majority of them experienced recurring fatigue.

AD

AD

The Mayo Clinic’s Gregory Poland provides an even more dire warning:

We’re really seeing a number of reports of people who report long-term fatigue, headaches, vertigo (and), interestingly enough, difficulties with cognition, hair loss, cardiac issues, and diminished cardiorespiratory fitness. And I think what we’re going to find out is that a large portion ― not all, but a large portion of that ― is likely to relate to the significant cellular-level damage that this virus can cause.

It is possible that Trump’s case of covid will not have the long-term effects described above. Even if they are more mild, however, any lingering symptoms are likely to have a profound effect on Trump’s ability to perform the duties of the presidency. As the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman explained to the New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner over the weekend, “He is — I don’t want to say hypochondriacal, because that is not the right word — but he gets very agitated when he is not feeling great.” She elaborated, “Some people experience the feeling of being sick differently than others, and I think he experiences it acutely, and it can be anxiety-provoking.” Even if Trump recovers fully from his immediate symptoms, over the long term, it is possible that the disease’s lingering effects will occasionally compromise his ability to do the job.

Beyond Trump’s actual medical condition, there is another concern: The Trump White House’s lack of transparency about the president’s health. To be blunt, this White House has zero credibility on any of these issues. The history of Trump’s doctors is one of cranks and yes-men. The only reason the world knows that Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus was because Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs broke the story. Trump’s physician Sean Conley dissembled so much on Saturday that the White House chief of staff felt the need to contradict the doctor’s assessment in multiple, ill-conceived efforts to clarify matters.

AD

AD

Conley did not help his credibility with his Sunday comments:

It is safe to say that the White House press corps has had enough. ABC News’s Jonathan Karl said, “You can really take almost nothing that is on the record at face value.” Axios’s Jonathan Swan notes that White House staffers “have little confidence in what they are being told.” Politico’s Tim Alberta wrote, “The most powerful nation on earth, with the eyes of the world fixed upon it, could not get her story straight … nothing could be as consequentially incompetent as providing mixed messages regarding the president’s health while he is hospitalized with a potentially life-threatening illness.” Haberman was even more blunt on Twitter:

The president himself will only make things worse. Reacting to the news coverage on Saturday, he tried to get out a statement via Rudy Giuliani, recorded a video, and had photos released showing him ostensibly at work, although in my experience a working president has no need to sign blank pieces of paper.

AD

AD

We are in somewhat uncharted waters here. When past presidents have gotten sick — Woodrow Wilson, Dwight Eisenhower — it was in their second term. The closest approximation to the current moment would be when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was running for reelection in 1944 and efforts were made to hide his congestive heart disease. Trump is no FDR.

The odds of Trump getting reelected are not great, but they are also significantly greater than zero. The American people deserve to know whether Trump would be up to the job to be president once he recovered from covid. All of the evidence we have seen suggests that the answer is no. Furthermore, this White House will do everything in its power to conceal or obfuscate on that point.