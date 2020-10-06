Pat. Got a minute? I need you to complete a task for me discreetly. PS I am in a meeting now and can't talk, so just reply here. I will be expecting to hear from you soon. Thanks.

Drawn by the tone of mystery, flattered by the personalized note, hooked by the sense of urgency and attracted by the possibility of building karma, I responded immediately. Pangs of guilt hit me as I glanced at the email’s time stamp and realized it had been all of 40 minutes since the message was sent. Why was I chosen from the entire congregation for this mission of mercy? Perhaps Rev. Lyn knew I’d retired from a workaholic life to have time to volunteer. Service, service, service wound its way through my mind. It didn’t matter that I had yet to finish my coffee or eat my bowl of quinoa.

Sure, Rev. Lyn, what do you need? I texted back.

The response came quickly: Good to hear from you. I urgently need to get a Steam gift card for a cancer patient that I promised, but I can't do this right now. Can you get it from any store around you? I'll reimburse you. I would have called, but my phone is not available at the moment. God bless you.

Something seemed a bit off. “God bless you” didn’t quite sound like Rev. Lyn, the interim minister at our Unitarian Universalist church, where everything was up for debate, including the G word. Ignoring the questions, I plowed ahead.

But first I had to figure out what a Steam card was. I quickly searched Google. Huh. Gift cards for video games. Odd. I wondered about a cancer patient who needed Steam cards. I imagined a teenager looking for distraction. That made perfect sense. Taking two quick bites of quinoa I ran upstairs to throw on clothes, then drove to our local Walgreens, a gift-card treasure trove.

Rev. Lyn had been clear in her instructions. Total amount she needs to get is $400, from any store around you now and when you have purchased it, I need you to scratch the back of the card to reveal the pin, then take a snapshot of the back showing the pin and have it sent to me here so I can send it to her. Did you get that? How long will that take? Blessings.

“So sweet of her to add good thoughts to every email,” I thought.

Though “Blessed be” would have been more like Rev. Lyn’s usual closing, more in keeping with her feminist-pagan tilt.

Five minutes later I pulled into the Walgreens parking lot. My heart sank as I scanned three floor-to-ceiling card racks near the cashier. Running to her, I appealed for help. With the word urgently etched on my mind, I played the senior card: “I’m a little old-school and don’t know what Steam cards look like. Can you help me?”

Then I threw in the clincher, "My minister asked me to buy Steam cards for a cancer patient in our church."

The cashier, a patient smile on her face, scanned the rack and pointed to the cards of my quest. I grabbed one and plopped it on the counter, saying, “$400, please.” Puzzled, she looked back. “This is a $50 card.”

Sheepish but undaunted I ran back to the gift cards, counted out eight, paid, then hurried out to my car. Sitting in the parking lot, I hastily scratched the backs of the cards, one by one revealing the all-important PIN numbers, snapped a picture, and emailed the numbers to Rev. Lyn. My mission of mercy finished, I drove home, stomach growling, halo over head, radiating relief that I’d pulled this off.

As I sat down to my now-cold quinoa I couldn’t resist glancing one more time at my phone. In horror I saw a Facebook post from the Rev. Lyn to the church group:

Hi friends, Remember that scam I told you about recently, both in FB posts and in the all-church email? They are at it again. If you get an email from intermminister dot uucss dot gmail dot com, it’s not me. Don’t reply. Report the phishing attempt to your service provider.

Heart sinking, I reread the post. I vaguely recalled glimpsing this message a week earlier, with its electric-blue graphic of a coin-in-hand rubbing off the back of a gift card to reveal the number.

“Scams. I don’t have time to read all that foolishness from the anxiety-ridden pessimists of the world,” I’d thought.

This time I slowly read and reread the post in disbelief, the blaze of a hot flash creeping over me. I, who prided myself on being too smart for fraud, had been scammed. Feeling violated, the radiance of sainthood dimmed into a cold shame that perched like a boulder in the pit of my stomach. A chorus of voices gathered in my head, each responding to the humiliation.

“How could you let that happen? You wasted $400 in a trick that should have been easy to see through,” my mother chastised.

“Oh, sweetie, you meant well. You tried to do a good deed,” soothed the girl scout in my head.

“If you’d done a little homework and weren’t so eager to show what a good, selfless person you were — even before you’d eaten your breakfast — this might not have happened,” responded the cynic.

“But how could you know? The email came from the minister,” defended the friends that congregated in my brain.

The feelings and voices braided in my mind, creating bedlam. For now, only a mini-meditation session of deep breathing could quiet the roar. At least I hadn’t embarrassed myself by asking Rev. Lyn to reimburse me.

Gulping the last swig of coffee, I glanced at my phone to see an email notification:

Firstly, I got your email and it’s been forwarded. However I got a message saying the $400 worth of Steam gift card wasn't enough for her to complete what she was using it for, so she will be needing more $500 worth of Steam gift card, can you please do that for me and have it sent to me the same way you did earlier. Let me know how you intend to receive your $$ back. Blessings.

This time, I laughed. This time, I sent back a copy of the Facebook post warning of the scam with a terse text:

I’ll make sure everyone knows about your tricks.

Next day, in my weekly phone call to my 48-year-old son, Sean, I confessed my mortification. Sean recalled a time in high school when he was hustled on the Chicago El. I was surprised. With a career in law enforcement, he was a guy who was seldom willing to pick scabs from bad memories. His story of the shell game took on a sharpness as he recalled losing his $20 and fleeing the train car. We sat silently on the phone line for a minute, awash in feelings that vibrated across the miles.

“That shame stays with you a long time,” I commiserated, convinced that naming it was the only chance at salvation.

“You’re right about that,” he replied. And in this shared moment of humanity, rare to our mother-son experience, the voices quieted. After this moment our weekly calls changed as we continued to talk, periodically, of the small vulnerabilities in everyday life. And we learned to empathize with each other.