On Saturday, the president’s personal physician, Sean Conley, had regaled reporters with what he later conceded was an overly optimistic portrait of the president’s well-being — omitting that his oxygen levels had dropped and that he’d been given steroids. Conley subsequently defended himself by suggesting that negative talk about the president’s condition could affect the prognosis. “I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, over his course of illness, has had,” Conley said. “I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction.”

The idea that truthful information about the president’s illness could “steer” it is a far more insidious part of Trumpism than it first appears. Sure, it would be easy to dismiss Conley’s remarks as mere self-protection: The people in Trump’s professional orbit, after all, have made an art form out of evading the outbursts of the famously irascible president, who has historically been sensitive to any hint that he is less than robust and forceful, whether such intimations come from Fox News or his own medical staff. But to understand Trump, it’s necessary to understand that his near-maniacal obsession with positive thinking is at the core not just of Trump’s own political understanding — insofar as he has one — but of the very forces that put him into office. He embodies a quintessentially American, hyper-capitalist conviction that we can will ourselves into health, wealth and success. The people around him quickly learn to adopt that view, too.

Among Trump’s most celebrated influences is his family’s onetime pastor Norman Vincent Peale, the Reformed pastor and self-help guru whose 1952 book “The Power of Positive Thinking” became a national bestseller. (Peale officiated Trump’s 1977 wedding to his first wife, Ivana, as well as the wedding of Trump’s sister Marianne, and Trump has frequently praised him and cited him as an influence in interviews.) Peale’s work drew on, and popularized for a new generation, the hugely influential 19th-century spiritual movement of New Thought, first popularized by onetime watchmaker Phineas Quimby in the 1860s. That worldview encouraged adherents to meditate on, or “picturize,” their own future success to “actualize” it.

“Formulate and stamp indelibly on your mind a mental picture of yourself as succeeding,” Peale exhorted his readers. “Hold this picture tenaciously. Never permit it to fade. Your mind will seek to develop this picture.”

Implicit in this vision — particularly as it became popularized and vulgarized, but there from the beginning — is the notion that if you were sick, or poor, or simply unhappy, it was because you weren’t trying hard enough. Throughout the Gilded Age, for example, capitalism’s apologists used the language of New Thought to explain wealth inequality. In his 1897 book “All’s Right With the World,” for example, New Thought proponent Charles Benjamin Newcomb asserted that no one was shut out of the “banquet of life” except the “self-exiled,” and that caring for the poor would deprive them of the virtues of self-reliance. Better, he said, for them to just recite this mantra: “I am well. I am opulent. I have everything. I do right. I know.”

Today, we can see the legacy of New Thought, with its sense of positive thinking as a proxy for divine justice, throughout the agenda of the modern GOP, with its obsession with individual achievement and its utter distaste for social safety networks. We can see it, too, in the ubiquity of the “prosperity gospel,” preached in as many as 40 percent of evangelical churches, a Christianized version of New Thought that teaches that prayer and tithing will lead to financial success. (Among Trump’s closest evangelical advisers is Paula White, a televangelist and prosperity gospel preacher.) Sixty-one percent of American Christians said they agreed with the statement “God wants you to be rich” in a Time magazine poll. But echoes of New Thought can be found, too, in traditionally liberal or politically neutral spaces. The gospel of modern wellness, for example — a $4.2 trillion market as of 2018 — as propagated by brands like SoulCycle and Equinox, envisions us, similarly, as liberal demigods: responsible to, and for, our selves alone, channeling the energy of the universe to get that perfect six-pack — and, from there, perhaps, snagging that much-coveted promotion and achieving professional success more generally. In American culture, the emphasis on the importance of positive thinking has been closely linked to the metaphysical valuation of selfishness — by our cultural unwillingness to see ourselves as dependent upon, or responsible for, other people.

Yet it is in the Trumpian conviction that covid-19 would simply go away if we ignored it that positive thinking has been most catastrophic. From January — when Trump declared the coronavirus “totally under control” — onward, Trump has treated the disease as subject to his will and preferences: calling for the country’s premature reopening as part of his vision of capitalist renewal, refusing for months to wear a mask and comparing the coronavirus to the flu (as he did again Tuesday morning). In that context, telling us not to fear covid-19 isn’t just a refusal to take political accountability. It’s an attempt to force the coronavirus, like everything else in Trump’s life, to conform to his desired reality.

Trump’s version of positive thinking — his mental conception that he is the biggest, the best, the healthiest and most “stable genius” of them all — may seem, like so many things Trumpian, excessive. But it’s not sui generis: Trump didn’t get elected in a vacuum. He exemplifies our American obsession with self-regard, self-promotion and self-fashioning. A man who believes he can use a positive mind-set to become famous, rich and powerful has spent the past few months using the same approach to fight the coronavirus — and he has convinced thousands of Americans (and apparently his own doctor) to do the same.