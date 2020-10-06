The novel coronavirus confirmed that prediction. By April it was clear that not even a crisis as massive as the virus “has stopped the president from behaving like a cranky toddler” and that his toddler traits “have significantly hampered America’s response to the pandemic.”

You would think that it would be tough for the president’s behavior to get worse, and yet the #ToddlerinChief thread demonstrates that the answer is otherwise:

As bad as the third quarter of 2020 was, everything has worsened since Trump’s infection was announced Friday. The media coverage of his reported behavior since then highlights how his behavior echoes that of an irresponsible 2-year-old dauphin.

Few people are on their best behavior when they are sick. Trump, however, managed to act in an even more juvenile fashion than usual. He resisted going to the hospital, and he resisted necessary tests. His doctors felt compelled to lie to buck up his spirits. His boredom at Walter Reed led him to a public relations stunt that threatened to infect his Secret Service detail. He was injected with a variety of drugs that would have unclear effects on someone in his condition. And he made sure the White House was less than forthcoming about the timing and severity of his sickness. Oh, and he will be sick for some time to come.