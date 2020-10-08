AD

Imagine the nerve of the rabbi, whose salary you pay, who never lifted a shovel in his life, to stand from the podium and declare: “Freedom and equality as people and as citizens — to which Dutch subject do those words not resonate as cherished tones in the ear — who would not be thrilled and swell with pride that they have become truth, in the strictest sense of the word?”

AD

Even almost 160 years later, whether people are gathering indoors, outdoors or online — the sermon is still an essential centerpiece of the service. It is the moment leaders of faith communities share insight and perspective on the most pressing issues of their times, in the contemporary language of one’s flock.

It is in these moments that we clergy-people ask ourselves: What message do we want to impart to our communities? What do you tell an audience coming in to be inspired, especially during a time of deep uncertainty?

Sadly, too often, we rabbis choose to stay in our respective safe zones, not challenging our communities, not challenging ourselves. This is true across communities — Reform rabbis may preach social justice to congregations expecting that; modern Orthodox rabbis may preach the importance of the state of Israel to crowds who agree; ultra-Orthodox rabbis may demand stricter adherence to halacha, Jewish religious law, for their congregants. It’s become a simple formula: We know exactly how to preach to our choirs. It's no different from national politics, where leaders speak to their bases alone.

AD

AD

And it is this moment that brings me back to dwell on the sermon of my ancestor, Rabbi Moses Lewenstein.

I imagine him standing at that pulpit, on the sandy floors of that Paramaribo synagogue. At the time, he was ill with malaria — yet he rose to the occasion, and with a weak voice, he mustered his strength to deliver his manifesto on morality. “Dearly beloved brothers and sisters!” read his handwritten sermon notes, in Dutch. “This day is one of profound significance in the history of world progress at a time when an age-old era is finally coming to an end for our nation, henceforth to be remembered only in history.”

Lewenstein understood the reticence with which his community would receive his words, and he tried to validate their fears even as he pushed against them. “How can we rejoice in a future that many — and with good cause — view with apprehension?” he asked aloud. “Uncertain at the very least regarding what that future has in store?”

AD

AD

He went on to answer his own question — challenging his listeners to think beyond their own profits: “No society can hope to achieve sustainable prosperity with minimal moral and religious integrity — because the well-being of nations, in the widest sense, depends on morality and religion.”

A year after delivering this sermon, Lewenstein died after a long battle with malaria.

He was the last chief rabbi of Paramaribo.

During these past few months of the pandemic, I had time to unearth my ancestor’s sermons, written in archaic Dutch, with the help of a translator. As his descendant, almost at his exact age, having chosen to follow in his footsteps in the rabbinate, I ask myself if I have inherited his backbone to challenge my audience and thereby to challenge myself. Will American religious leaders learn to speak uncomfortable truths to their followers? I am afraid our inability to tell people those uncomfortable truths is a reflection of a lack of our own faith in humanity — an assumption that people don’t want to change.

AD

AD

As covid-19 cases are on the rise, with 20 percent of new cases in New York City emerging from the Orthodox community, it pains me to see some of my rabbinical colleagues remaining silent, unwilling to demand stronger adherence to basic health precautions and guidelines, even as many of their followers are lax in social distancing, often in communal settings.

The ultimate test of leadership is when you are called upon to speak of uncomfortable realities to your followers. There is a whole genre of preachers who will be happy to tell you that you are going to hell; there is a whole genre of preachers who will never question the status quo. But the real art of religious leadership is discovering how to challenge and still reach people’s hearts — so they will want to come back for more.

As we approach Simhat Torah — a holiday that traditionally consists of dancing, singing, hugging and kissing our sacred scrolls, and often drinking — enforcement of the social distancing rules in Orthodox Jewish communities will be crucial. Yet that enforcement shouldn’t have to come from government officials, as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) did on Tuesday, when he cracked down on synagogues in covid-19 hotspots, limiting attendance to 10 people. There were many Orthodox communities that were able to minimize spread in the past months — which we don’t read about in the headlines. This is thanks largely to the rabbis and lay leaders who made communal health a priority, oftentimes even taking stricter stances than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. But perhaps if more rabbis had done the work of speaking up over the past weeks, we would not have to be shamed and singled out.

If my ancestor can have the courage to stand before a room of plantation-owners and urge them to rejoice over abolition, we can have the courage to ask people to put on a mask and not dance.