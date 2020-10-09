According to tax returns obtained by the New York Times, Donald Trump deducted more than $70,000 for hairstyling between 2004 and 2007. It may even have been illegal.
Last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid $300 for a haircut and lowlights at a D.C. salon, which seemed discordant with her image as a champion of the people.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton jeopardized his folksy image when he received a haircut from a celebrity stylist aboard Air Force One while it idled on the runway at LAX.
During the 2008 presidential race, Sen. John McCain’s campaign spent more than $165,000 on a trio of hairstylists, $150,000 at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, and $55,000 on a personal stylist — all for the veep candidate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.
During his presidential run in 2007, Democrat John Edwards paid $1,250 for a single haircut on his boy-band locks.
In late August, a day before San Francisco salons were cleared to open for outdoor business, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was filmed getting a trim indoors, maskless.