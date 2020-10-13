President Donald Trump in 2020? No, President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944.

That wartime campaign almost 80 years ago pitted New York Gov. Thomas Dewey against three-term incumbent Roosevelt. The latter concealed health issues for the sake of electoral victory, and it worked. Roosevelt defeated his Republican challenger 432 to 99, an electoral college landslide that obscured how close the election really was. Relative handfuls of votes decided such key states as Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Then, as now, Americans associated physical health with mental acumen. Uncommitted voters may have flocked to Dewey if they thought the president was succumbing to illness — but they never knew.

The campaign was a battle of contrasts. Restless, war-weary Americans gravitated toward Dewey, who, handsome and vibrant at 42, presented a stark visual contrast to the aging Roosevelt.

While voters knew Dewey was in radiant good health, they didn’t know Roosevelt was a dying man. His blood pressure never sank below 180/100, defined by the American Heart Association as a “hypertensive crisis” and demanding immediate medical attention, and spiked as high as 240/130. His appetite came and went. He lost weight, and his skin turned an ashen gray. His daughter, Anna, who managed his daily routine, allowed few appointments before 11 a.m., scheduled a lengthy midday break and restricted his tobacco and alcohol use.

Roosevelt, determined to see the war through and negotiate a peace treaty that guaranteed long-term international cooperation, ran for a fourth term despite his declining health. As Woodrow Wilson’s assistant secretary of the navy, he had seen the United States win a war only to botch the peace. He feared that a new president, lacking his personal relationship with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin and less invested in the postwar planning process, might repeat history.

But his deteriorating health threatened to derail everything for which he had fought. According to his son Jimmy, on July 20, the same day he accepted the Democratic nomination via radio hookup from San Diego, America’s longest-serving president turned white, complained of agonizing pains and lay on the floor for 10 minutes before composing himself. He dismissed the incident as “collywobbles.”

Six weeks later, Roosevelt experienced an angina attack that should have landed him in the hospital while addressing 10,000 sailors and shipyard workers at the Puget Sound Navy Yard. Early in his speech, he felt a burning sensation radiating throughout his chest. His forehead beaded with sweat. Waves of nausea flowed through him. He suffered for 15 excruciating minutes, still speaking, before his chest relaxed.

Although Roosevelt feigned indifference about his health, he knew he was in trouble. He felt the burden of performing once-routine tasks. He saw the pounds melting away and the gaping shirt collars. His doctors shared their grim prognoses with him.

Democratic power brokers also understood the situation, although most held their tongues or waited several years before revealing their concerns. They had insisted on replacing the sitting vice president, the ultraliberal Henry Wallace, with the more moderate Harry S. Truman in part because they doubted Roosevelt would live until 1948, or believed that he would resign before his term ended. Syndicated columnist Walter Lippmann came closest to voicing this motivation when he wrote during their convention that Democrats were nominating a vice president who was “not unlikely to be president.”

In a sense, Roosevelt’s presidency had been one long deception. Americans knew he had survived polio and were vaguely aware of his restricted mobility, but they had never seen him in the wheelchair he used every day.

These incidents in 1944, however, were different. Polio had already exacted its toll and in no way affected Roosevelt’s mental capacities or his ability to serve. His heart issues and persistent fatigue, on the other hand, sometimes clouded his mind and rendered him unlikely to survive another four years.

Newspapermen who had cultivated close ties with the White House kept Americans ignorant of the president’s true condition. For more than a decade, reporters had willingly concealed Roosevelt’s paralysis. Ignoring his obvious physical decline at a time when Axis propagandists heralded any sign of Allied weakness or dissension was both patriotic and in line with previous practice. Even Roosevelt’s journalistic nemesis, the right-wing Chicago Tribune, published an editorial cartoon depicting a muscular, sprightly president literally running away with the Democratic nomination.

The single crack in this facade was an Associated Press photo of Roosevelt delivering his acceptance speech in which the president looked haggard, listless and lifeless. This image fueled rumors that Roosevelt was on his deathbed. The White House exiled the unfortunate photographer who snapped the offending picture.

While Roosevelt made few campaign appearances, citing his need to focus on the war, in September he dispatched with these rumors by delivering the bravura “Fala Speech” to the Teamsters union and a national radio audience. In it, he lambasted Republicans for spreading a false story that he had wasted $20 million of taxpayer money by dispatching a destroyer to retrieve his lost dog before feistily demolishing Dewey’s suggestion that he was over the hill. “Here we are again after four years,” Roosevelt said, “and what years they have been. You know,” he smiled, “I am actually four years older.” The audience chuckled. “Which is a fact that seems to annoy some people.” Now they were roaring. “In fact,” he continued, going for the kill, “in the mathematical field there are millions of Americans who are more than 11 years older than when we started in to clear up the mess that was dumped into our laps in 1933.”

His final major campaign appearance, a four-hour-long, rain-soaked parade through New York City, silenced lingering health concerns. Roosevelt smiled and waved through the downpour. The message was clear: He possessed sufficient vigor to withstand the rain, defeat the Nazis and the Japanese and bring the boys back home.

Two weeks before the election, he assured reporters that he was in “pretty good health.” Five months later, on April 12, 1945, he was dead.

Would an honest understanding of Roosevelt’s health have changed the outcome of the election?

Quite possibly, although we cannot say for sure. But the American people’s decision carried immense consequences. Roosevelt’s death flung Truman into the White House. Rather than the orderly, 10-week transition Dewey would have received, the new president learned about the Manhattan Project and international negotiations covering dozens of thorny areas on the fly. Most historians applaud Truman’s performance. In less capable hands, however, Roosevelt’s deception might have resulted in domestic and international disaster.

Since 1944, the presidency has changed. Most World War II-era Americans encountered their president via radio, where they could not see his infirmities, or through grainy, black-and-white photos. A compliant press — far different from today — avoided what they considered personal matters.

Since 1944, we have also become more skeptical of leaders touting their virility. Roosevelt himself bears some responsibility for this development, as latter-day revelations regarding his poor health exposed the long conspiracy of silence. We have also learned about the vibrant-looking John F. Kennedy’s many health woes, that Ronald Reagan’s doctors issued misleading updates after a would-be assassin shot the president, and even that Grover Cleveland kept cancer surgery secret to avoid spooking financial markets.

In a 24/7 news environment, where amateur sleuths analyze high-resolution video looking for evidence of weakness or blemishes, hiding ailments is far harder.

Yet, at the same time, we still encourage exactly this kind of deception by maintaining outsize expectations of perfect health. In 1972, Thomas Eagleton’s past mental health struggles forced him to step down as George McGovern’s running mate. In 1992, Paul Tsongas, who survived non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, faced persistent questions about his health during an unsuccessful presidential campaign. And in 2016, Donald Trump, who often brags about his extraordinary constitution, gleefully mocked Hillary Clinton when she contracted walking pneumonia.

As Trump understood, physical weakness can doom a presidential candidacy; it’s why he has tried to malign Joe Biden’s fitness.