In fact, repeatedly throughout the nation’s history, political parties and powerful interests have dramatically restructured American institutions. Stretching the limits of the established political order, they have sometimes played constitutional hardball to adjust the instruments of government to a growing, modernizing nation, and other times to gain partisan advantage and retain power. Although more often than not these tactics made American politics less responsive to ordinary citizens, the time might be ripe for true — and, this time, truly democratic — constitutional hardball.

Political parties have often bent the rules in their favor to cement power. During the 1880s, Republicans began worrying that the political tides had turned against them. In 1884, the GOP, which had controlled the White House since 1861, lost the presidency and saw its Senate majority shrink. Losing two more seats in the 1886 midterms, the Republicans reclaimed the presidency in 1888, but their nominee, Benjamin Harrison, actually lost the popular vote. Soon thereafter, the Republican-controlled Congress granted statehood to Washington territory and Montana territory, and admitted Dakota territory as not one but two separate states! They purposefully neglected Democratic-leaning New Mexico even though the population of that territory doubled that of any of the new states on the northern Plains.

AD

AD

Gilded Age Republicans did not mask their intentions. They bragged that the new states would enhance GOP power in the Senate and weaken the electoral college influence of populous urban states. Writing in a popular weekly newsletter, Russell Harrison, the new president’s son, calculated that the addition of “this quartet of virgin states” would swell the Republican majority in the Senate; they would also give the GOP breathing room in the electoral college so that New York, the decisive state in the two previous elections, would carry less political weight.

A few years later, Sen. William Evarts (R-N.Y.) steered through Congress the most successful court-packing measure in U.S. history. Designed to reduce the workload of the Supreme Court while expanding the influence of federal courts generally, the 1891 Judiciary Act established the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The law created nine new federal appeals courts, added judges and specified which cases could receive swift review by the high court. This reorganization of the federal judiciary, as future Justice Felix Frankfurter later explained, “did not involve merely technical questions of judicial organization.” With “stubborn political convictions and strong interests at stake,” the Evarts Act settled “passionate issues of power” between the states and the federal government and gave big businesses relief from the interference of state legislatures. “Let us stand by our national courts,” declared one congressional supporter of unregulated capital. “Let us preserve their power,”

These efforts to restrain democracy also extended to rewriting the rules of representation. In 1912, the House of Representatives, which had added members nearly every decade for a century, added its 434th and 435th members. But there it stopped. The House did not expand after the 1920 Census, and in 1929, Congress fixed the House’s size at 435. Before 1920, Congress had always added enough seats to ensure that states would not lose seats; they could only gain members or, at worst, hold steady. But the massive growth of cities between 1910 and 1920 meant that to avoid taking seats away from any state, the House would swell from 435 to 483 seats.

AD

AD

Yet, if the House remained at 435, a dozen states would lose seats and power would swing from the South and the Midwest to the urban Northeast — a shift that would also threaten Republican control of Congress. And with the map of the continental United States filled in, the Republicans could not rely on the strategy of adding new states that had served them well in the past. So during the 1920s, the Republican majority, aided by some Southern Democrats, stonewalled. They bottled up reapportionment for six years, and, eventually, representatives from the growing states gave up. Instead, they decided to seek a permanent formula ahead of the 1930 census. The ensuing law fixed the House at 435.

At the same time, it dropped the provision of earlier reapportionment acts that instructed states to form districts of contiguous and compact territory that contained a nearly equal number of people. That deletion led to districts of vastly unequal numbers of inhabitants and, of course, aided partisan gerrymandering, warping state-level politics. For example, the Kentucky legislature squeezed all 355,000 residents of Jefferson County (which included Louisville, the state’s largest city) into one district while other mostly rural districts contained as many as 100,000 fewer people.

Though they often touted them as ways to improve government or respect the will of the people, throughout U.S. history, partisan politicians and powerful constituencies have regularly used constitutional changes to enhance their power and safeguard their interests. Some exert lasting impact: The rural northern Plains states that the GOP admitted in the 19th century, including the doubling of Dakota territory, sustains the Republicans’ Senate majority today.

AD

AD

But the very strategies deployed to enhance entrenched power a century ago could actually enhance democracy today.

Consider proposals that focus on the possible admission as states of Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. Although Democrats see a chance to gain leverage in the Senate (as well as to enfranchise nearly 4 million American citizens without representation in Congress), the effort also addresses the fundamental — and rapidly increasing — undemocratic skew of the U.S. Senate (and because it is based on the Senate, of the electoral college that decides the presidency). With nearly 40 million residents, California gets just two votes in the U.S. Senate; together the less than 2 million people of Wyoming, South and North Dakota have six. If you ever wondered why the United States boasts far and away the most generous grazing subsidies of any industrial nation (and lacks national health insurance), a legislature that represents territory (and cows) rather than people explains it well. Today, Democrats hold 47 Senate seats compared with 53 for the Republicans, but that minority represents a large majority of the nation’s population.

More important, just as Congress attached conditions to the enabling act for South and North Dakota, it could require the District and Puerto Rico state constitutions to award all of those states’ electoral votes to the national popular vote winner. Such provisions would provide momentum for restructuring of the electoral college.

AD

AD

With the country having more than tripled its population since 1912, expanding the House also makes sense. Members would represent smaller districts and Congress could insist on safeguards against the most egregious forms of gerrymandering in congressional delegations.

Finally, there is also an opportunity to fundamentally rethink the structure of the Supreme Court by doubling or even tripling the number of justices (yes, you heard that right). This would not only diminish the importance of every vacancy, it would grant the American people greater access to the court than they have had since the 19th century (when Congress set the court at its present size in 1869, the United States contained 38 million people as opposed to 330 million today). And because a larger body would have to conduct much of its work in committees or three-judge panels, the overall partisan makeup of the court would matter less. Spreading out and vitiating the power of individual justices would also make it impossible for five appointed judges to overturn the work of a president and hundreds of elected legislators. The results might not benefit Democrats, but they would strengthen democracy.