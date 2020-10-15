Those were the two most dramatic cases, but other courts have blocked shutdown orders on behalf of religious organizations that have argued that the decrees violate their constitutional right to congregate. The limits on executive action articulated in these cases are so severe that public health authorities will be hard-pressed to protect citizens as the second wave of the pandemic crests over the next several months.

To be sure, not all judges have struck down shutdown orders, but the legal trend on display is a significant one, and the ramifications of these rulings will go well beyond the pandemic. Coronavirus legal challenges represent the logical culmination of a trend among many judges in which socially conservative religious values are linked to business-oriented libertarian values to oppose the system of administrative government that has played a foundational role in progressive and liberal politics since the New Deal.

First, consider the religious-liberty challenges to the shutdown orders, which have been remarkably polarized along political lines. In dozens of federal lower-court cases, judges appointed by President Trump have shown extraordinary hostility to the public health orders, while judges appointed by Democratic presidents and even judges appointed by Republican presidents before Trump have mostly deferred to the governors. (The legal scholar Zalman Rothschild examined the cases involving religious challenges — there are more than 80 — and could not find a single case in which a Trump-appointed judge upheld an order or a Democrat-appointed judge struck one down. Judges appointed by Republican presidents other than Trump sided with religious organizations about 40 percent of the time.)

Two of these cases reached the Supreme Court. In one, a church argued that an order by the governor of Nevada that put a 50-person attendance cap on houses of worship but not casinos discriminated against religion — although the 50-person cap applied to various other secular facilities, such as concert halls, too. The other case involved a similar order from California. Both times, the states prevailed by a narrow margin of 5 to 4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining the liberal justices to form the majority. The four other Republican-appointed justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh — dissented.

Strikingly, the split among Supreme Court justices mirrors the pattern among lower-court judges that Rothschild documented. Zero justices appointed by Democrats voted to strike down the orders, while 100 percent of the Trump-appointed justices (Gorsuch and Kavanaugh) voted to strike them down. If Judge Amy Coney Barrett takes the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, she may form a majority that would end shutdown orders like those in Nevada and California.

Churches have played a central role in many of the anti-shutdown cases, but judicial opposition to the shutdown orders is not just about religious liberty. It’s also — and perhaps really — about the role of government in American life. When the Michigan Supreme Court struck down Whitmer’s orders, it did not base the decision on religious rights, but rather on an antiquated rule known as the doctrine of nondelegation. That doctrine holds that a legislature cannot transfer the authority to make laws from itself to executive agents. (Without such authority, regulatory agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency would not be able to issue rules that protect the American public.)

In 1935, the Supreme Court cited this rule in a pair of cases that gutted a New Deal statute that empowered the executive branch to issue broad regulations to address the economic crisis. The court then retreated, as it became clear that the nondelegation doctrine would prevent the government from regulating business to protect public health, safety and the environment. It has not been used since. But the Michigan court cited a dissent by Gorsuch, who wants to revive it, and it seemed to take that dissent as an expression of the law of the land, as if it were still 1935.

The nondelegation doctrine is just one of a number of rules that the conservative justices are in the process of reviving, reinventing or just making up to weaken the regulatory powers of the federal government. The transformation of the free-exercise clause from a shield to protect religious minorities into an offensive weapon against regulatory actions that infringe on socially conservative values is part of that revolution. Religious-liberty doctrine and libertarian law are coming together — twin tools to dismantle the post-New Deal state. The opinions striking down shutdown orders, depending as they do on one theory or the other but leading to the same result, perfectly illustrate this trend.

The linkage between religion and business is a peculiarly American phenomenon. Religion — and perhaps Catholicism in particular — has traditionally been hostile to business. But in the United States, religious movements and big business have forged a political alliance that goes back to the late 19th century. They have joined forces over their hostility to government (though they are happy to accept government subsidies and handouts, as well as government endorsements of their values). Then, as now, their vehicle for political influence was the Republican Party. In the past few decades, pro-business lobbying groups have joined evangelical organizations to back judges who have reliably promoted both God and mammon.

This unholy alliance poses endless problems for Democrats, who are sensitive to charges of religious bigotry but are now being confronted by a Supreme Court that is hostile to all aspects of their agenda — and a nominee who seems likely to side with the other conservative justices. A conservative and devoutly Christian religious majority on the court threatens not just abortion rights, but also the Affordable Care Act, greenhouse gas regulation and measures taken to protect the rights of racial minorities and the LGBTQ community.