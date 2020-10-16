This harks back to an earlier history, one which only seems more relevant because Republicans claim they merely want to prevent voter fraud. We’ve seen this before, and the outcome was bad.

A presidential election loomed on Nov. 3, 1868. In Savannah, Ga., the White Democratic leadership thought winning the election would repudiate the newly freed people, the national Republicans and the program of Reconstruction. It might even lead to Democratic control of the presidency itself.

Their problem, however, was the electorate. More Black men were registered to vote in Savannah than White men. In July 1867, more than 3,000 Black men had registered in comparison to some 2,300 White men. In April 1868, Black voters in Savannah sent a Republican congressman to Washington and three Black Republican assemblymen to Atlanta.

The White leadership of Savannah knew they had to limit Black voting if Democrat Horatio Seymour was to triumph over Republican Ulysses Grant in the November presidential election.

They decided they could insure victory by controlling polling places, and using open chicanery and threats of violence. They implemented a straightforward plan. Although a State Executive Order required three ballot boxes in the city of Savannah, the Democratic election managers put all three ballot boxes inside the Chatham County courthouse. People could only enter the courthouse by two doors, based on the first letter of voters’ last names, leading to three narrow corridors.

Once well into the bowels of the courthouse, prospective voters would reach a table with three volunteer registrars. Seven of the nine registrars were Democrats, and arguing that fraud by Black voters had led to Republican victory the previous April, these registrars planned to challenge the qualifications of every Black voter. Had they proof of registration? Had they paid their poll tax and all other taxes? Had they met the residency requirements? Any uncertainty or hesitation on the part of a voter and they would be sent out the side door of the courthouse and not allowed to vote.

This system of challenges also ensured that voting would be a very slow process with long discouraging lines. Finally, large numbers of police and deputized White men would keep order at the polls, with a reinforcing quick response team of policemen ready one square to the south.

Racial tensions grew as these plans were put into place. The Daily News and Herald highlighted violent incidents between White and Black Savannahians, with the newspaper editorializing that the “insolence” of African Americans who defied Whites “should be checked … in such a manner that the remembrance of it will strike terror to the heart of each member of the race so long as it is in existence.”

James M. Simms, a Black Republican assemblyman, asserted at a rally in October that “Blacks had gained the right to vote by a revolution, and it would require a bloodier revolution to take it away.”

This led Democrats and their newspapers to threaten just that.

At 6 a.m. on election day, as many as 1,000 Black men were lined up in front of the courthouse waiting to vote. When voting began, the Democratic registrars began challenging every Republican that came before them. Even absurd challenges were successful. Joseph W. Clift, the sitting U.S. congressman and a Republican, was challenged on the basis of residency. He had lived in Washington D.C., not Savannah, for the past six months. According to Simms, the registrars turned away nine out of every 10 Black voters.

Conflict grew when 50 White workers from the Central of Georgia Railroad asked the sheriff if they could cut the long lines, vote and go back to work. Sheriff James Donner agreed. City policemen, deputies and White citizen volunteers began to push the line of Black voters away from the doors of the Courthouse. The Black voters pushed back. Fearing he was losing control, Donner summoned police reinforcements.

They arrived just as the Black voters were pushed away from the front door. The White railroad workers went in to vote. According to one account, as the frenzied crowd demanded entry, a policeman fired his revolver in the air. Another account, however, alleged a Black man fired his revolver and hit a White citizen. As in so many similar situations no one really knew who fired the first shot.

For a minute there was complete silence in Wright Square. Then, policemen drew their revolvers and began firing into the crowd. Pandemonium ensued as people fled. One witness saw “colored men running out through the square and four or five policemen running after them and firing revolvers at them.”

By the time U.S. Army troops arrived it was over. Four policemen had been shot, three Black men were dead and at least 17 Black men seriously wounded. Assured by Sheriff Donner that events were now under control, the troops returned to their barracks.

Black leaders sent their voters home, knowing armed White men controlling the polls intended to kill any Black men who tried to vote. Voting continued, but only Whites participated. The result: 394 votes for Grant and an astounding 4,544 votes for Seymour — a total that would’ve required over 2,000 Black voters to choose the Democrat even if every White voter in Savannah picked him.

Over the next two months racist violence continued in and around Savannah. Violent clashes south of the city led to cries of Black insurrection by former Confederate leaders. The city of Savannah instituted an additional educational poll tax, and the Democrats, calling themselves the Conservative Party, created a local White primary. At the next election in 1869, police and 100 armed White “Special Deputies” surrounded the courthouse. A 75-member Conservative Party “Challenging Committee” waited inside. The Conservative margin of victory in that election was better than three to one, preserving White control of city offices.

The Conservative Party had found its key to victory, suppression of the Black vote, and it ensured control of Savannah politics for more than a century. Not until 1991, when Floyd Adams won election as Alderman at Large, would an African American win a citywide election.

In 1868 the federal government failed to use its authority under the Reconstruction Acts to protect Black men’s voting rights in Savannah. The necessary troops were there, but they did not protect voters at the polls. Two months later, hundreds of federal troops were dispatched to Savannah to suppress a freedmen’s “insurrection.” Yet, the soldiers found no rioters or insurrection. Had the federal government been as eager to protect Black voting rights as they were in response to former Confederates’ cries of Black insurrection, the tragedy of Nov. 3, 1868 might have been avoided.

The struggle over who, how and where people vote continues today. In 2018, Brian Kemp, then Georgia’s secretary of state, administered a gubernatorial election in which he won a closely contested vote. Before that election, more than half a million voters were purged from state rolls. Stringent voter identification laws turned people away at the polls. Some polling places were “consolidated,” resulting in long lines abetted by a shortage of voting machines. Those unreliable and hackable machines produced no paper trail.

At the national level, in the midst of a pandemic, the president openly admits he opposes voting by mail because it would increase the electorate. His call for tens of thousands of unofficial poll watchers suggests an intention to challenge thousands upon thousands of votes. Meanwhile, there may be a large law enforcement presence and potentially armed militias watching the polls.