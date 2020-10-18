As calls to defund the police erupted in June, some districts announced their intention to scale back SRO programs. Some communities didn’t want the cuts, however, and portions of the plans were reversed. Since in-person schooling remains postponed in many places, a number of school systems have kicked the SRO can down the road while they try to reimagine discipline in a virtual environment. Eventually, though, these schools will have to make difficult decisions regarding the future of police in American education.

AD

AD

This challenge is relatively new. The first “police-school liaison” program was established in 1958 in Flint, Mich. Similar programs soon arose elsewhere in the Midwest. By the late 1950s, baby boomers had reached school age and access to secondary schooling was expanding. Concern was rising over juvenile delinquency and youth gangs. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover warned about a coming wave of youth crime and communist infiltration.

Racial tensions also fueled concern about youth of color. As African Americans moved from the rural south, White urban residents became especially wary of young Black “newcomers.” In Flint, teachers believed that the liaison program was designed to intimidate Black students. One teacher stated in a police department report that “racist statements made by our police-liaison officer make him unfit to be in a place where a free education is being offered.”

A new type of preventive policing influenced early SRO programs, and they initially concentrated in junior high schools, the age group that demonstrated the highest rates of violence. Due to their perceived success, SRO programs quickly expanded into high schools. However, this success was largely defined by administrator satisfaction. Some schools saw measurable drops in crime, but others saw increases. To this day, researchers decry a lack of rigorous studies on the effects of SROs on school crime and violence.

AD

AD

SRO programs not only linked schools with police, but also with courts. Some school administrators in the late 1950s hoped that SRO partnerships would help them to defeat state laws limiting the sharing of juvenile records. While such restrictions were an integral element of the juvenile justice system, designed to facilitate the rehabilitation of young offenders, schools thought access to juvenile arrest records would help inform their discipline and campus safety measures. Improper and illegal sharing of juvenile records among court, school and police staff, including by SROs, became a problem, one that is ongoing today.

Organized objections to SRO programs emerged early in their history. In 1966, the Southern Chapter of the Arizona Civil Liberties Union protested Tucson’s three-year-old SRO program, contending that “the present and potential violations of constitutional rights more than outweigh the claimed advantages.” Among the concerns: the unsupervised interrogation of minors unsuspected of any crime, police enacting routine school discipline, harassment of students with a history of delinquency, and the SROs’ attempts to establish “a network of informers among junior high and elementary students.” Although the mostly White ACLU members did not mention race, most of Tucson’s SROs were assigned to schools in predominantly African American and Mexican American sections of town.

During desegregation, interracial violence led some southern school districts to hire SROs. In the early 1970s, Miami stationed police officers at every school in the city limits. Student perceptions of the officers were mixed, but Black students were particularly distrustful, especially after having faced racist abuse from teachers and students. The school administration viewed police as a short-term solution, until in the words of a Miami Herald report, “whites and blacks and Latins learn[ed] how to live together.”

AD

AD

Despite this slight uptick, in the late 1970s, only 1 percent of schools nationwide employed a police officer. According to a 1978 report to Congress on school violence, “schools and police have traditionally had an arm’s-length relationship.” Schools still tended not to report even serious violence to the police.

The war on drugs transformed this relationship. Starting in 1983, Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E., brought uniformed officers (and loads of free, branded trinkets) into classrooms to teach an anti-drug curriculum.

AD

AD

Still, the doubts about the efficacy and equity of SRO programs never subsided. After the mass shooting at a school in Sandy Hook, Conn., in 2012, a Congressional Research Service report suggested that, while research was insufficient, SROs were financially unsustainable in most communities, and children in schools with SROs “might be more likely to be arrested for low-level offenses.” The Obama administration sought to mitigate bias and punitive policing by integrating SROs with social work and psychology programs and funding training in appropriate discipline.

In 2018, when the campus SRO failed to prevent or mitigate the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, it shattered the hope for some that police could prevent school tragedies.

AD

AD

The current push to remove police from schools, such as the broader movement to defund the police, centers on concerns about racism, brutality and misallocation of community resources. A major criticism of SROs is that, although the Justice Department asserts that SROs are not “responsible for or involved in routine student discipline,” they often do become involved. And studies demonstrate that Black and Brown students arrested for minor school infractions are more likely to end up in the adult criminal system, entrenching the school-to-prison pipeline.

Yet, though marginalized communities often suffer at the hands of police, some members of these communities view police as integral to more comprehensive plans to provide their children security and correct a history of government neglect.