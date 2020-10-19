This was the case in 1973 when Congress implemented the 25th Amendment for the first time. Then-Speaker Carl Albert (D-Okla.) learned that combating partisanship and ensuring the continuity of government depended on determining the details of how the House should confirm a nominee to fill a vice-presidential vacancy. The lessons learned by Albert apply to questions about presidential fitness raised in 2020.

Following the resignation of Vice President Spiro Agnew that year, Albert and the 93rd Congress began establishing precedent for an amendment they had helped pass only eight years before. Section 2 lays out the basics of the process: the president nominates a vice president who would be confirmed by a majority vote by the House and the Senate. The first step proved easiest, and on Oct. 12, 1973, President Richard M. Nixon nominated House Minority Leader Gerald R. Ford to be vice president.

With a nominee in place, Congress faced multiple procedural questions about how to move from nomination to confirmation. Some questions could be solved by historical precedent or basic congressional rules. The Senate and the House would consider the nomination independently, and each body would follow the rules or practices of its chamber regarding voting procedures, speaking and debate time limits and other fundamental legislative functions.

But other key questions remained unanswered. Should there be hearings on the candidate? If so, which committees should hold them? Should the House or the Senate act first? What standards should the candidate be held to? How long should the process take? Understanding the importance of establishing precedents, Albert and others began working through the answers. After serious consideration, congressional leaders turned to precedents established by state legislatures for gubernatorial succession and the confirmation of other officers appointed by the president who required Senate confirmation. These precedents required public investigation of the candidate, including hearings, all in an efficient and timely manner.

The largest remaining question was the most politically sensitive: Which committee should conduct the confirmation hearings? While some members encouraged Albert to establish a select committee, he worried about the politics and partisanship involved in appointing members to such a committee. The Nixon administration and its opposition would both push for members that would represent their interests, and other representatives would certainly seek appointment because of the national publicity surrounding the confirmation of a vice president. Members of standing committees, who had been selected by peers months before Agnew’s resignation, seemed to provide the most stability and security against arguments of a committee stacked in favor of or against confirmation.

But if Albert chose to refer the hearings to a standing committee, it was unclear which committee had jurisdiction. The Committee on Post Office and Civil Service, with jurisdiction over the officers and employees of the U.S. government; the Committee on House Administration, with oversight of the election of the vice president and the credentials and qualifications of legislative members; and the Committee on the Judiciary, with jurisdiction on constitutional questions, all had legitimate claims.

After continued discussion with the leadership of the House and the House parliamentarian, Lew Deschler, Albert referred the confirmation hearings to the Judiciary Committee because of its role in the writing of the 25th Amendment and experience with constitutional issues.

Following the Saturday Night Massacre on Oct. 20, 1973 — the firing of the special prosecutor and deputy attorney general investigating Watergate, as well as the resignation of the attorney general — Albert referred multiple impeachment resolutions to the Judiciary Committee. These resolutions threatened to derail the confirmation process.

If impeachment proceedings progressed quickly through the Judiciary Committee and the confirmation of Ford stalled, Albert would become president. Rumors circulated of a Democratic coup, in which Democrats would make Albert president by forcing Nixon’s resignation or impeachment before confirming Ford, with Republicans frequently voicing these concerns on the House floor. Albert, however, denied such accusations and promptly instructed the House to “not hold the nomination of the Vice President Designate hostage … [and] to consider the Ford matter entirely separate” from any talk of impeachment. Despite accusations of delay, on Dec. 6, not quite two months after Agnew’s resignation, the House confirmed Ford as vice president by a vote of 387 to 35.

The procedural and practical precedents set by Albert and the 93rd Congress centered on the importance of ensuring continuity of government and continuity of policy. Albert believed Nixon and the American public deserved a Republican vice president because of how they voted in 1972, regardless of his and the congressional majority’s political beliefs. With a majority of Democrats in Congress, Albert could have agreed to stall confirmation proceedings and pursue impeachment, but he recognized the need for legitimacy separate from the advancement of any ideological agenda.

Only a year after Ford’s confirmation, Congress implemented the 25th Amendment for a second time following the resignation of Nixon, the ascension of Ford to the presidency and the nomination of Nelson Rockefeller for vice president. Congress relied on the procedural precedents established with Ford’s confirmation with little argument or confusion. It referred the confirmation to the Committee on the Judiciary, ordered an investigation into Rockefeller and held public hearings.

But partisanship crept in, and debates about political and ideological issues forced the confirmation hearings to drag on. In response, President Ford sent a letter to Albert requesting assistance in ensuring Congress followed the precedent of “expeditious consideration” set during his confirmation. Eventually, after eight additional weeks of delays and debates, Congress confirmed Rockefeller as vice president on Dec. 19, 1974.