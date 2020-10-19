Two essays in Foreign Affairs from two different sides of the political spectrum suggest that, in essence, the last remnants of the Lockean global order have been replaced by a gloomier Hobbesian outlook. It is worth considering these arguments in full.

My Tufts colleague Michael Beckley’s provocative thesis is that by historical standards, President Trump’s foreign policy is more the norm than the exception: “The era of liberal U.S. hegemony is an artifact of the Cold War’s immediate afterglow. Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy, by contrast, has been the norm for most of U.S. history. As a result, Trump’s imprint could endure long after Trump himself is gone.”

Beckley’s argument is grounded not only in history, but in future extrapolations. He argues that the combination of an aging population and automation will dampen both the need and desire for foreign interventions: “Aging and automation will also lay bare the flaws of the international institutions that governments rely on to tackle common problems, and Americans will feel less dependent on foreign partners than they have in generations.”

I have my doubts. For one thing, few Americans have any living memory of a transactional foreign policy beyond the Trump administration. The public response to Trump’s foreign policy has been, to put it gently, not great. Beckley claims that American public opinion supports tariffs and an “America First” approach to foreign policy. The polling data I’ve seen from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and others suggests the exact opposite, however. The more Trump rails about trade, immigration and entangling alliances, the more positively most Americans view these things.

The more long-term trends Beckley cites are real, but I am not sure they are the most important trends. As I noted in a recent paper, it might be a harbinger of larger Malthusian threats on the horizon, in particular more severe pandemics and ecological shocks. The last sentence in that paper: “If COVID-19 presages a planet encountering severe epidemiological or ecological checks on human flourishing, the effects on world politics would indeed be transformative.”

Beckley could be proved correct, but I suspect the United States remains fertile soil for the re-articulation of a liberal order dedicated to combating global threats. These integrative perils are likely to trump trends that would make isolationism easier.

What if the rest of the world is just a nastier place than Americans realize? That is the thrust of Nadia Schadlow’s Foreign Affairs essay. Schadlow, the architect of Trump’s 2017 National Security Strategy document and now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, makes her sentiments plain: “The world has moved beyond the ‘unipolar moment’ of the post-Cold War period and into an age of interdependence and competition that calls for different policies and tools. Washington must let go of old illusions, move past the myths of liberal internationalism, and reconsider its views about the nature of the world order.”

Schadlow’s essay is a peculiar mix of the basic and the blinkered. On the one hand, stating that “competition is and will remain a core feature of the international environment, and interdependence does not obviate that” is perfectly sensible albeit obvious. To the extent that some liberal internationalists believed otherwise, it’s a useful corrective.

The problem is that Schadlow’s essay goes from there to sketch out a Hobbesian dystopia awfully fast. Along the way, we are treated to some bizarre asides. She argues that Washington needs to surrender its illusion of depending on international organizations to help it confront major challenges. For evidence, a paragraph or two later, she rants that “international institutions grew more expansive and ambitious” because between 1989 and 1994 the United Nations authorized 20 peacekeeping missions. Left unstated and unexplained is why U.N. peacekeeping missions hamper American interests.

What’s fascinating about Schadlow’s complaints about the U.N. is that she elides a pretty important one: that China has been exercising growing influence over the U.N. system. That is probably because this became an acute problem during the Trump administration’s “let’s take our ball and go home” approach to Turtle Bay.

Schadlow wants the United States to build new organizations with like-minded allies. That is fine as far as it goes. What she never explains is: a) why U.S. allies would cooperate after being berated by Trump for four years straight; and b) how to tackle truly global problems — including pandemics, climate change, and counterterrorism — without other great powers.