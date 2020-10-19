Trump still could win, but the odds are not in his favor. So it is noteworthy that last Friday and Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to castigate two GOP senators running for reelection. On Friday, Trump tweeted that Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) was “not worth the work” because of her opposition to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The next day, Trump took on Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.), saying, among other things, that “Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska.”
To be fair, Trump’s grievance against Sasse had some justification. The Washington Examiner’s David M. Drucker and the New York Times’s Nicholas Fandos had reported on Sasse’s unvarnished take on Trump in a phone call with Nebraska supporters. Among other things, Sasse said that Trump “kisses dictators’ butts,” “sells out our allies,” spent “like a drunken sailor,” “flirted with white supremacists,” “treated the presidency like a business opportunity,” mistreated women and dissed evangelicals behind their backs.
Sasse is hardly the only GOP officeholder in recent days to speak out in semi-secret defiance of the president. At least two GOP governors in the Northeast have announced that they will not be voting for Trump.
A lot of these comments are showing up on the #ToddlerinChief thread on Twitter. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) also told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that there had been plenty of times “he has disagreed with President Trump on issues such as budget deficits and debt, tariffs and trade agreements and border security.” Cornyn said that, “frankly, this idea that China is paying the price and we’re not paying the price here at home is just not true.” He further characterized his relationship with Trump as “maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well.” He concluded: “I think what we found is that we’re not going to change President Trump. He is who he is. You either love him or hate him, and there’s not much in between.”
This is not exactly the ringing endorsement the head of the GOP would want from his fellow elected officials running for reelection. Such remarks have led some commentators to speculate on how a post-Trump GOP might reconstitute itself. No doubt the party will try to pivot to austerity. Bloomberg News’s Steven Dennis and Jordan Fabian reported last week that should Democratic nominee Joe Biden win, Senate Republicans plan to reprise their 2009-2016 concern about budget deficits. This might be utter hypocrisy, but it is also normal politics for the GOP.
The thing is, I doubt that the GOP will either be willing or able to wash the Trump stench out of their party so quickly. For one thing, if Trump loses he might decide to run again in 2024. For another thing, just as many top Republicans are going all in with Trump as are passive-aggressively distancing themselves from him.
Exhibit A is Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.):
Exhibit B is the rest of the congressional GOP leadership. Rudy Giuliani, who acknowledges a 50-50 chance he’s peddling Russian disinformation about Hunter Biden, told the Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Erin Banco that he shared his plans with GOP officials beyond Trump before leaking them.
Perhaps the most damning indication that the GOP will stay tainted for quite some time is its growing dalliance with QAnon, a bizarre fringe conspiracy group. According to Politico’s Tina Nguyen:
Republicans are starting to with deal with potential QAnon adherents joining their party in Congress, and some have started reaching out to these believers. At least one sitting GOP member of Congress has appeared on programs that promote QAnon content, and even more candidates have gone to these networks to appeal for money. Major Republicans and ambassadors of the Trump orbit have appeared at events with QAnon adherents, and most notably, none has withdrawn endorsements of candidates specifically because of their affinity with QAnon...A recent Morning Consult poll found that 38 percent of Republicans believe that at least parts of the QAnon conspiracy are true, and 12 percent of all social media users who are familiar with QAnon have positively engaged with the theory on social media. A Pew Research survey last month found that 41 percent of Republicans believed QAnon was “somewhat” or “very good” for the country.Trump himself is at the center of the shift. He’s the public face of QAnon adulation, a focus since the beginning of the movement. At the core of QAnon’s belief is the hope that one day, the “Storm” will come, referring to a day when the satanic pedophiles get purged from government, arrested and possibly executed.
Sasse et. al. can try to be as adroit as they want in laundering the GOP’s reputation after Trump is no longer the president. Unless and until GOP leaders are willing to risk alienating fringe constituencies in an effort to purge their party of cranks and racists, no amount of tactical cleverness will change the GOP’s brand image.