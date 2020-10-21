For example, a key part of advancing the national interest includes protecting those hired to do so. Overseas assignments always carry some degree of risk, but steps should be taken to minimize that risk whenever possible. Furthermore, when something untoward happens, the U.S. government should be prepared to take care of its service members, intelligence agents and diplomats.
None of this is rocket science, but it appears to be beyond the comprehension of the current occupants of the White House, State Department and Central Intelligence Agency. The journalistic and academic accounts on this issue have been out there for a while. But this week, a more specific example makes it clear just how little the Trump administration cares about its foreign policy workers.
Beginning in November 2016, soon after the United States opened an embassy in Cuba, bizarre reports began to surface of U.S. State Department personnel suffering from headaches, hearing loss, vertigo and other symptoms. This was soon labeled “Havana Syndrome.” President Trump blamed Cuba, relying on it as a justification to reduce U.S. personnel in Havana.
The problem with blaming Cuba, however, was that it soon became apparent the Havana Syndrome was spreading beyond Havana. In 2018, U.S. State Department personnel based in Guangzhou, China, reported symptoms similar to those of their compatriots in Cuba. This time, however, the Trump administration reacted somewhat differently. According to the New York Times’s Ana Swanson, Edward Wong and Julian Barnes, “The State Department, which oversaw the cases, has produced inconsistent assessments of patients and events, ignored outside medical diagnoses and withheld basic information from Congress.”
Furthermore, the paper said: “While the officers in Cuba were placed on administrative leave for rehabilitation, those in China initially had to use sick days and unpaid leave, some officers and their lawyers say. And the State Department did not open an investigation into what happened in China.”
Writing in GQ, Julia Ioffe finds a similar pattern for U.S. diplomatic and intelligence officials based in Russia. She focuses on Marc Polymeropoulos, who awoke one morning in December 2017 with severe nausea and vertigo. He is now retired, and it is safe to say that he does not feel taken care of by the CIA:
A loyal soldier of the CIA even after his untimely retirement, Polymeropoulos has never detailed publicly what he calls his “silent wounds.” But in the year since he left, he has become increasingly frustrated by the Agency’s reluctance to give him and the other CIA officers affected with the medical care they need. “It’s incumbent on them to provide the medical help we require, which does not include telling us that we’re all making it up,” he told me. “I want the Agency to treat this as a combat injury.” He has also grown alarmed that the Agency and this administration are neither investigating nor pushing back against the apparent perpetrators who are targeting his old comrades — and other Americans — in increasingly brazen ways. (In a statement to GQ, CIA representatives said that “the Agency’s top priority is the health and well-being of our officers followed very closely by collecting on hard targets, including Russia, and providing that intelligence to policymakers. Suggestions otherwise in your story are simply not true.”)“There is a lot of incredible unease and disgust with the Agency leadership and the Office of Medical Services on this issue,” Polymeropoulos told me. That leadership, he says, “has not done right by us.” “There’s a lot of people who are very upset. And how can I say this? The Agency is going to have to answer for this.”
So, why is the Trump administration so reluctant to respond to these kinds of provocations. One possibility is the Havana Syndrome is merely psychological — but follow-up medical research throws cold water on that idea.
The other elephant in the room is suspicions point toward Russian malfeasance. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin’s regime has shown no reluctance in attempting to poison opponents, for example. But if Russia is the culprit, that raises a very awkward question for this administration.
There are widespread reports, documented in “The Toddler in Chief” among other places, that Trump loses his temper when intelligence officials bring up Russia in briefings. Ioffe quotes Polymeropoulos as saying: “No one’s going to brief anything on Russia to the president. They’re terrified of doing that. I know that from the briefers. Because he’ll explode and the whole thing will get derailed, because he has this weird affinity for Putin.”
This jibes with reporting by Politico’s Natasha Bertrand and Daniel Lippman last month that Haspel has restricted the flow of intelligence about Russia that goes to the White House. Bertrand and Kyle Cheney explained this month that current and former officials believe “information is being suppressed to please a president known to erupt in anger whenever he is confronted with bad news about Moscow.”
So this is where we are. Something is causing a welter of U.S. foreign policy personnel to suffer physical maladies. Beyond those based in Cuba, however, Trump administration officials are reluctant to publicly acknowledge anything, or even tend to those affected. None of this serves any greater foreign policy good. Indeed, the only fathomable reason for Haspel and Pompeo to burn their own staff is a simple one: They do not want to get the president mad.
In the short run, these actions protect Trump. In both the short and long run, however, this kind of willful negligence harms the national interest.