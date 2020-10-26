The Trump administration has altered this mix dramatically, and is laying the groundwork for more changes to come.

AD

AD

We already know from the impeachment inquiry that Trump believes American foreign policy is his own private fiefdom from which he can extract political favors. His former national security adviser John Bolton has confirmed this. He recently told the Guardian about Trump’s foreign policy decision-making: “Decisions are made not on the basis of the pros and cons of the policies being debated but on what the domestic political blowback could be. Every president takes politics into account but with Trump it’s qualitatively different. It’s not just a factor. It’s the factor.”

Over the first four years of Trump’s term, his foreign policy surrogates who instinctively resisted this approach to foreign policy — Jim Mattis, Rex Tillerson, John Kelly, H.R. McMaster — have left. His remaining foreign policy team has demonstrated zero compunction about using foreign policy purely to serve partisan ends.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has led the charge on this front. His partisanship has been on full display since taking over as secretary of state, but the campaign has made it that much more visible. His norm-shattering address to the Republican National Convention was one example. More recently, he has been barnstorming in swing states. Politico’s Meredith McGraw reported: “In Texas, he made an appearance at a politically influential megachurch. In Wisconsin, he addressed the state legislature and talked to local press.” Each time he has given speeches and interviews that are way far afield of foreign policy.

AD

AD

When he bothers to tend to his actual job at the State Department, Pompeo has continued to be in full partisan mode. He’s vowed to release more of Hillary Clinton’s emails. He’s mulling over designating numerous mainstream human rights groups as anti-Semitic.

Little wonder that Michael McKinley, Pompeo’s most senior Foreign Service adviser until stepping down in 2019, took to the pages of the Atlantic this month to argue that Trump’s secretaries of state had “have weaponized the institution for the Trump administration’s domestic political objectives.” He also concluded, “Pompeo was more concerned with protecting political appointees who had harmed their State Department colleagues than he was with supporting the career civil and Foreign Service.”

National security adviser Robert O’Brien has also been keen to get in on the action. From his first days on the job, he has demonstrated his prioritization of politics over diplomacy, but that impulse has gone into overdrive in the final weeks. He justified labeling Vice President Pence as an essential worker to the New York Times, bypassing CDC guidelines that would have prevented Pence from campaigning in person. He is also getting in on the campaigning action, traveling to Minnesota and Wisconsin this week.

AD

AD

This will all get worse if Trump is reelected. Axios’ Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene report that Trump plans to fire FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper if he wins. Replacing political appointees after reelection is not surprising, but Swan and Treene note that the reason these names are at the top of the list is that they have all resisted the politicization of their agencies to some degree: “A win, no matter the margin, will embolden Trump to ax anyone he sees as constraining him from enacting desired policies or going after perceived enemies.”

A reelected Trump would eliminate far more than the top echelon of the foreign policy bureaucracy. A new executive order presages a more severe purge. My Post colleagues Lisa Rein and Eric Yoder explain: “The directive, issued late Wednesday, strips long-held civil service protections from employees whose work involves policymaking, allowing them to be dismissed with little cause or recourse, much like the political appointees who come and go with each administration.” That jibes with reports from the New York Times and Government Executive on this order.

The end result is that the foreign policy team of a second-term Trump administration would consist of little more than toadies who pass “the Breitbart test.” There will be a sufficient supply of them. One GOP senior official who has been a steady source of Trump criticism for New York’s Olivia Nuzzi also explained to her why so many Republicans who were repulsed by Trump nonetheless agreed to serve in the administration: “Everyone loves power. Everyone likes to feel important.”