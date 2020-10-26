The most seemingly groundbreaking statements the pope has made have typically come from either a news conference aboard the papal plane, like the time he replied “Who am I to judge?” in response to a reporter’s question about a gay priests, or through hearsay, like the time Juan Carlos Cruz, an openly gay man, claimed Francis told him, “God made you like this.”

Given how well the pontiff derails the news cycle every time he makes remarks that could be interpreted as supportive of LGBTQ people, it may be hard for some to believe he has yet to actually change any doctrine on this fraught issue in the church. In fact, he has never even put any of his alleged support for LGTBQ people down in writing. Francis’s true doctrinal position, expressed with painful clarity in his 2016 apostolic exhortation, “Amoris Laetitia,” remains that “there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family.”

AD

AD

Like his two most recent papal predecessors, Francis has a rigid understanding of the separate roles of women and men in the family, society and the church. He believes firmly in a religious idea known as gender complementarity, which teaches that though men and women are equal in dignity, God designed them to have complementary — as opposed to equal — roles. Our genital differences are evidence that God intends each of the sexes to have distinct duties and purposes. Because two men or two women cannot “complement” each other physically, according to this doctrine, any sexual union between them violates God’s plan for humanity. This is why the church opposes any use of the word marriage to describe a same-sex union and denies all queer couples the opportunity to receive a sacramental marriage in the church.

All of this creates an enormous amount of shame for LGBTQ people in the church, even for those like me, who have been out, loud and proud in the Catholic public square for over a dozen years. In his speeches about marriage, Francis often refers to married heterosexual couples as God’s “masterpiece.” Every time he does it, he exalts heterosexual marriage and casts aspersions on the notion of same-sex marriage. Whether he is conscious of it or not, Francis pits heterosexual couples against same-sex couples, stating in no uncertain terms that straight relationships are, by their very nature, morally superior to any same-sex relationship. He is, in effect, telling me and all of my LGBTQ siblings that our love is not valid, not equal and certainly not worthy of being blessed by the church in which we were raised.

I wish Pope Francis could have been with me in July 2011 on the first day marriage equality became legal in New York. I stood near the arch to officiate the wedding of two former Catholic nuns who had met at Mass many years before. After a moving exchange of vows and rings, we spent hours in the park, dining on pizza, strawberries and bottles of Prosecco their friends had smuggled into the park. The occasion lifted all of us up to a rarely reached place of genuine joy, peace and deep communal friendship. It was at once very real but also transcendent. A foretaste of what eternity might be like.

AD

AD

One of the reasons I still call myself a Catholic, even though I am marginalized by the hierarchy because of my gender and my lesbian identity, is the Catholic tradition teaches that God is present and reaching out to us in all of creation. It’s an idea my mentor, Yale divinity professor Margaret Farley, calls “the sacramental imagination.” Those with a sacramental view of the world find it hard to separate the sacred from the profane. We see God everywhere and believe God reveals Godself in all of creation, especially in people and relationships.

The nuns whom I married that balmy summer Sunday shared love that can be called nothing less than sacramental. For those of us gathered around them, they were a life-giving symbol of the power of faithfulness, forgiveness, mercy and unconditional love. The sacrifices they had made for each other were an incarnation of the selfless love to which the Gospel calls us. Seeing these two women still so completely in love after two decades together, no one could deny how naturally they complemented each other on every level. The only thing that could be “unnatural” is for them to not be together.

It pains me that Francis, who clearly sees the radiant face of God in the homeless, in the outcast, in the prisoner and immigrant, cannot see the sacramental life of God that is expressed in so many of our beautiful and sacred relationships.

AD

AD

That said, I hope the pope’s off-the-cuff support for legal protections for LGBTQ couples will provide some modicum of relief in authoritarian Catholic countries where political forces — often backed by Catholic bishops — have sought to criminalize homosexuality and same-sex marriage to the detriment of millions. I hope it also reverberates inside the United Nations, where as recently as August the Holy See objected to the use of the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in a statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Francis’s statement about civil unions seems to support the notion of the separation of church and state. That has intriguing implications for the U.S. bishops’ decade-long crusade for so-called religious liberty, a cause that led to stunning victories for the church in the Supreme Court this year with the Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James School v. Biel rulings, which handed bishops their long-awaited victory of having the constitutional right to fire any employee they can claim as a “minister” on any grounds, including one’s sexual orientation, gender identity or marital status. Will the pope’s remarks inspire bishops to rethink their quest to deny same-sex couples the chance to adopt children, which is the issue that will bring Catholic leaders into the Supreme Court again next year?