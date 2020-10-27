Joe Biden’s detailed health-care plan suggests that a very specific, pragmatic approach to policy has survived the gauntlet of the long 2020 campaign. Biden has managed to produce a proposal that could synthesize decades of debate over this most critical issue. In a real sense, even with the focus of campaign coverage elsewhere, Americans could be voting on major changes to how we pay for health care.

The Biden plan has three core features.

First, it adds a public option to the Affordable Care Act, which Biden’s website describes as being “like Medicare,” except that it will be available to all Americans. Second, the Biden plan removes the current income cap on tax credits for plans purchased on the individual marketplace, meaning that there won’t be a cliff beyond which people abruptly must pay dramatically higher premium costs. The plan also lowers how much of a family’s income can be spent on health coverage from nearly 10 percent to 8.5 percent. Finally, the Biden approach relies on the size and purchasing power of the potential public option, in combination with that of Medicare, to control health prices, especially hospital costs.

By tweaking the ACA instead of completely overhauling it, the Biden plan reflects the long-standing tradition of progressive reform liberalism, which is rooted in the distinctly American political philosophy of pragmatism. Originating in 19th-century debates over the relative authority of science and religion, pragmatism is based, in its essence, on testing and experimentation: Try something; if it works, improve upon it where possible; if it doesn’t work, try something else.

Even the most disruptive element of Biden’s plan — adding a public option that would for the first time offer a choice of publicly provided health insurance to all Americans — is rooted in historic policy debates over health insurance.

While Harry S. Truman proposed comprehensive national health insurance, the ensuing debates revealed how difficult achieving this goal would be. This political reality drove Lyndon B. Johnson to accept incremental improvements: Medicare and Medicaid, which provided coverage for the elderly and a subset of the poor.

But that did not deter liberals from their broader push for national health insurance. In 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy began working with United Auto Workers President Walter Reuther to develop a program of “health security” for all Americans. Health Security would have been a pure form of national health insurance, covering everyone with no sharing of costs.

The approach’s appeal was great enough that conservatives in both parties understood they needed to come to the table on health care. Over the following years, Kennedy engaged in a complex dance with President Richard M. Nixon and key members of Congress about how to develop a compromise that might actually become law. It never happened thanks to Watergate, the opposition of Congressional conservatives (including key Democratic committee chairmen) to an expanded government role in providing health insurance and labor unions balking at Kennedy’s willingness to compromise.

Democrat Jimmy Carter’s presidency seemed to offer a new opportunity, but Carter preferred to address health-care costs first, focusing (presciently) on the powerful hospital industry. This prevented a deal with Kennedy, on either cost containment or coverage expansion, and Kennedy ended up unsuccessfully challenging Carter for the 1980 Democratic presidential nomination.

Kennedy’s compromises during these debates, accepting consumer cost-sharing in the form of co-pays, as well as a role for private insurers, moved the broader health insurance debate to the right.

During the 1980s and ’90s, these policy strategies came to the fore, as reformers’ focus shifted from comprehensive government-provided insurance to bringing market solutions into health care, first through managed-care proposals — most prominently HMOs — which aimed to control excess health spending by overseeing medical decisions, and then, later, by developing complex structures that involved employer mandates and consumer subsidies. These strategies aimed to expand private health insurance coverage to the uninsured while controlling insurer practices and consumer costs.

Both Democrats and Republicans embraced this model — as witnessed in Bill Clinton’s 1993 reform plan and then-Gov. Mitt Romney’s influential Massachusetts health coverage plan. Democrats saw it as more politically achievable than national health insurance, while Republicans saw it as preferable to greater government involvement. Even the controversial individual mandate that Barack Obama embraced in the ACA originated from the conservative Heritage Foundation as a way to expand coverage through the private sector while encouraging individual responsibility. Romney deployed it as a key part of the Massachusetts policy.

Republicans, however, drifted to the right over the years, abandoning that consensus during the debate over the ACA. President Trump, in turn, focused in his first year in office on repealing the ACA but has never developed a comprehensive alternative of his own.

With its maintenance of existing structures counterposed against its radically expanded public role in the health-care system, the Biden proposal represents both a culmination of this 50-year debate and a synthesis of the different sides.

The reintroduction of a purely public option would offer competition for private insurers, filling the void in regions where few private insurers offer plans, and — crucially — by virtue of its size, exert a significant counterweight against the pricing power that hospitals and, to a lesser degree, physicians have accumulated over the past two decades.

Biden’s plan is the direct result of the passionate push for Medicare-for-all pursued by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). While they lost the fight over Medicare-for-all itself, they made the case, at least among Democrats, for a vastly expanded role for government in the financing of health care in the United States.

It’s possible that a public option could out-compete private insurers in many places. Medicare is already cheaper than private insurance and is widely popular. A public option will share many of the same features, and the public may vote through its enrollment choices.

The result could be a system in which most Americans have a basic public health plan supplemented by private insurance — as Medicare allows and as universal systems in many other countries also permit.

In such a scenario, the United States might yet arrive at a form of national health insurance that evolves, as it has in most other developed nations, out of the preexisting system of health-care provision and finance.