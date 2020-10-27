Q: Is the U.S. economy in recession or recovery?

A: Many indicators show the economy is transitioning from recession to expansion, but slowly and haltingly, and recessionary conditions persist. Whether a sustainable, robust recovery takes hold is yet to be seen and will depend on policy choices made by the administration and lawmakers.

AD

The jobless rate, though falling, remains more than twice where it was before the pandemic-induced shutdown (7.9 percent vs. 3.5), and we’re still short 11 million jobs relative to that peak. Thus, the job market remains slack, with too many workers chasing too few jobs. Growth, while positive, has most recently downshifted: The pace of job gains and GDP growth has slowed. IHS Markit estimates GDP growth in September was about zero.

AD

Q: What’s responsible for the downshift?

A: Because this is perhaps the key diagnostic question, a few graphics should help. This first one is most important, as it gets at the underlying dynamics of what I believe is going on right now.

The top line shows real consumer spending — 67 percent of GDP — January to August, the most recent data point. It falls, partially recovers, then slows. But it’s what’s fueling this growth that’s most revealing.

AD

As most working-age Americans depend on paychecks, as opposed to stock portfolios — the bottom half of households hold less than 1 percent of the value of the stock market, including any retirement accounts — labor income is essential, but it’s been slow to return, a reflection of the slack labor market indicators noted above. Instead, the clear ramp up in government support has played a key role in supporting spending, most notably the checks to households and enhanced unemployment benefits that were in the Cares Act, passed in March.

AD

The problem is that these income sources have expired, and that’s a big reason for the downshift. Simply put, government support faded before labor income returned.

Q: Why is savings in the chart? What’s its role in all this?

AD

A: If government support faded before labor income recovered, what’s keeping spending from falling? The answer is that people are spending out of their savings, which rose to historical heights during the past few months. For the past few decades, savings as a share of income averaged about 7 percent, but in April, it soared to 34 percent, due both to the shutdown and the fact that not all government supports were immediately spent. Some were saved, at least initially, but the savings rate is down sharply, falling more than half from its recent peak. Since it is defined as income minus spending, less savings means more spending.

AD

That is, while high-income families with existing savings added to them during the period when they couldn’t jet off to Europe for the weekend, low-income families, who had virtually no savings before the crisis, banked some of their benefits. This can be seen in this other important figure, showing a large rise in the checking account balances of recipients of unemployment benefits. But that figure shows this stock of savings is now close to exhausted.

So we have another piece to the puzzle: Government transfers faded before paychecks have recovered, and, for a time, savings made up the gap. Now, that, too, is fading.

AD

Q: So, that’s the diagnosis: Spending was supported by government transfers and savings, but they’re fading, leading to the economy’s downshifting. Does that mean we’re headed back into a recession?

AD

A: Economist Mark Zandi says these dynamics, worsened by political dysfunction and the potential for a contested election, raise precisely this specter: “Odds are high that [on Inauguration Day] the economy will be back in recession — in the so-called double-dip downturn.” My own view is that this is a real risk, but it can be avoided with the prescription implied by the diagnosis.

Q: Okay, what’s the prescription?

A: It’s a simple, common-sense agenda that flows right out of the diagnosis. To build up labor income, we need to get control of the virus, enabling people to safely return to work and interact with commerce. But this will take time, and to offset the draining of the excess savings that’s been doing a lot of the heavy lifting, we need a well-targeted, high-bang-for-the-buck stimulus/relief package.

AD

AD

That’s the prescription: virus control and stimulus. It may sound simple, but there’s no reason to make it more complicated. Sometimes, you just need a close shave with Occam’s razor.

Ultimately, though I tried to do it, there’s just no avoiding the politics of the election. (I informally advise the Biden campaign.) President Trump has simply never attempted to control the virus, which is posting record case numbers. On Sunday, Trump’s chief of staff told CNN, “We’re not going to control the pandemic,” leading Politico to proclaim the “Trump administration signaled on Sunday that it had given up on controlling the spread of the coronavirus.” Nor has the president led on the stimulus negotiations, which appear to be dead in the water until after the election.

Conversely, Joe Biden has consistently emphasized virus control, and I can tell you with some authority that his muscle memory from the last recession, when he managed the Recovery Act (when I was his chief economist), is strong. It will lead him to hit the ground running on planning and executing the necessary stimulus.