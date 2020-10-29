Enemies teach by challenging us to improve. Adversaries push us to examine our weaknesses and develop our strengths. They prompt us to practice and study and reflect on what can lead us to our next, better selves.

The Trump administration has presented just this sort of challenge to the American people, requiring us to confront a fundamental question: What matters in public life? After the past four years, anyone who needed reminding should now be clear about some of the most important answers.

AD

AD

Governance matters. Governments exist for reasons that do not reduce simply to enriching oneself and one’s supporters. Distributing the spoils may be an unavoidable dimension of politics, but policy must sometimes transcend politics. Our literal health and our very lives depend on this, as the ever-rising pandemic death toll makes clear.

Personal competence matters. Governments work only if the people running them know what they’re doing. We can disagree over how much governments should do — about proper levels of taxation and what activities ought to be left to private enterprise. But whatever actions governments undertake should be directed by capable fellow citizens, driven by public purposes and guided by relevant experience and knowledge. This work should not be in the hands of incompetents installed for their loyalty and applauded when they mismanage the systems that deliver health care, unemployment benefits or the mail. Such government workers are closer to saboteurs.

Decency matters. If the ship of state veers toward an iceberg, we don’t want the people in charge to be the sort who think first about how they’ll secure a spot in a lifeboat. Yet many members of this administration, up to the top, have engaged not only in vitriolic personal attacks but self-dealing in matters large and small — behavior that flouts the very idea of common good.

AD

AD

Culture matters. Selfishness and callousness are not just individual failings but also symptoms of a corrupt culture that undermines fellow feeling. This corruption in some ways runs quite deep, as we see from the new public assertiveness of white supremacy. What some regarded as an obsolete, long-refuted belief now stands revealed as a deep-rooted and divisive ideology. Long fed by indifference, denial and quiet endorsement, white supremacy is now flourishing in the fertile soil of social media and the sunlight of presidential attention: It is a weed that has spread widely, including into the police and the armed forces. We will need to confront this and other cultural maladies directly — possibly by regulating social media platforms like the public resources they are, possibly by shoring up our support for responsible journalism.

Science and truth matter. Culture wars have in some ways taken the place of truth-seeking, as if the intensity of our commitments can overcome our conflicts with reality. But viruses don’t disappear because we want them to. Climate change doesn’t stop because we don’t like the people who talk about it. The same scientific brilliance that gives us smartphones and self-parking cars can also produce ways to confront our shared challenges. But we have to choose enlightenment over obtuseness, a culture of inquiry over a culture of willful ignorance.

On this issue, the administration has gifted us with particular clarity this week: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated plainly that the administration is “not going to control the pandemic” — siding against the many public-health officials who have offered ways to curb it. Trump himself looks at record numbers of coronavirus cases and says, “We are rounding the corner.” We should be thankful that they are presenting the electorate with such a clear choice on this issue.

AD

AD

Finally, we’ve learned how much people matter. Our most prominent leaders have focused less on helping ordinary people than on protecting their careers and their elite supporters. But less-prominent folks have been toiling away in the background — treating the sick, bagging groceries, driving city buses, organizing food banks. This may be the most encouraging lesson of the last several years: As our so-called leaders have set down the burden of usefulness, an astounding array of ordinary participants in the American experiment have picked it up.

There’s even a silver lining in Trump’s surprising electoral victory four years ago: It taught many people about the dangers of complacency. To paraphrase a line often attributed to tennis great Billie Jean King, losing a match is research, not failure. For many of us, 2016 was a grim but enlightening research session on the dangers of complacency.