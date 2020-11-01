My two-month-old take is also bolstered by all other data that merits mentioning. Compared with Hillary Clinton in 2016, Biden is polling more strongly in the battleground states. The FiveThirtyEight forecast gave Biden a 69 percent chance of winning Sept. 1 — its low point for the year. As it turns out, that was his low point: He is now up to an 89 percent chance of victory. The Economist’s model was more bullish Sept. 1, giving Biden an 83 percent chance of winning. It is even more bullish now, giving him a 95 percent chance.

Other metrics look equally promising. Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman warned everyone in 2016 that congressional district-level polling was hemorrhaging support for Clinton, presaging Trump’s surprise victory. This time around, Wasserman is not seeing the same shift. Politico’s Tim Alberta has been pounding the pavement for the past year, and his conclusion is that 2020 is not 2016. Analysts who talked about a Trump victory four years ago are sounding rather different today.

It is dangerous to infer anything from the early-vote data, but the exception is Jon Ralston’s analysis in the Nevada Independent — and he sounds pretty confident about Biden’s chances of winning Nevada. Furthermore, as the New York Times’ Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin report, based on recent polling, “it seems that Mr. Biden rather than Mr. Trump could be the beneficiary of record-busting turnout.”

Or is there a reason? This cycle, the Trafalgar Group has consistently put out extremely Trump-friendly polls. Robert Cahaly, the founder of Trafalgar, has been talking to the National Review, Wall Street Journal, Politico and Fox News to explain why he thinks he’s right and other pollsters are wrong.

Some of his explanation sounds a little dicey, like when he told Rich Lowry, “I believe Pennsylvania to be the No. 1 state that Trump could win and have stolen due to voter fraud.” In his conversation with Politico’s Zack Stanton, however, he spelled out why he thinks traditional polling is wrong:

We live in a country where people will lie to their accountant, they’ll lie to their doctor, they’ll lie to their priest. And we’re supposed to believe they shed all of that when they get on the telephone with a stranger and become Honest Abe? I cannot accept that. Now, how we measure it is a little different. We find questions that are less confrontational. We brought the “neighbor” question into the mainstream, but I got that from a man named Rod Shealy, who’s since passed. I learned a lot from him doing politics in South Carolina. He always said that people are real polite, so when you need to know what they think about something that’s not pleasant to talk about, ask them what their neighbors think, because they’ll give you their real opinion without you judging them for it.

What is the “neighbor” question? The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams explained it last week:

Trafalgar attributes its success to its curious style of polling. Instead of asking outright whom respondents support, the group accounted for the “shy” or “hidden” voter, those who misled or otherwise avoided giving pollsters straight answers for fear of being branded a rube, a villain, a deplorable, etc. As a workaround to the “hidden” voter problem, Trafalgar discovered its numbers changed dramatically, and were more accurate, when it asked respondents to reveal whom their neighbors would be supporting.

To be honest, I love this approach — not because it is necessarily correct, but because it rests on a populist theory of America. According to Cahaly, social desirability is forcing Trump voters to censor their preferences in their response to pollsters. Only by treating these voters with respect and asking them to assess their neighbors’ views in ways that exploit local knowledge can pollsters get an accurate feel of the political lay of the land.

This belief in the “wisdom of crowds” syncs up perfectly with prediction markets being more skeptical of Biden’s chances than the forecasts. It also resonates with conservative hostility to the likes of Silver. As Geoff Shullenberger noted in the New Atlantis: “Prediction and modeling have been tied to the technocratic agenda of modern liberalism for far longer. Across decades, their fortunes have risen and fallen together.”

Cahaly’s thesis might be correct, but there is another plausible explanation for their results. There is not much the MAGA crowd, the Resistance and the pundit class have in common, but there is one thing: They are convinced there are secret Trump voters. This notion has haunted Democrats and sustained Republicans ever since 2016.

Maybe this supposition is correct, but it is also possible that all sides are suffering from pluralistic ignorance. This phenomenon occurs when some members in a group do not ascribe to a belief but are convinced that most other people do believe it. As one article explained, “The term ‘pluralistic ignorance’ is something of a misnomer, for in these cases, group members are not, in fact, ignorant of one another’s private sentiments; rather, they think they know, but are mistaken.” Comparative politics scholars argue when pluralistic ignorance fades, dictators tend to fall.

It is possible that pollsters are not working hard enough to detect shy Trump voters. But it is more likely that techniques like the neighbor question overestimate Trump voters because of pluralistic ignorance (just as Trafalgar overestimated Trump’s 2016 margin of victory). In other words, because both liberals and conservatives suspect the existence of a secret reservoir of Trump voters, they will offer skewed answers to the neighbor question. Both sides are convinced that social media is affecting the minds of their neighbors or that for every Trump yard sign they see, there are five other neighbors who feel the same way.

In 72 hours, we will not have a definitive answer to which perspective was proved right. That is not how social inquiry works. We should, however, have the ability to adjust the weights to assign each of these worldviews. I fear what will happen if it turns out the polls are even more wrong in 2020 than they were in 2016. But I do not think it is terribly likely.