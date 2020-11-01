A campaign ad released this week references the same lines from the chorus at the end of Heaney’s verse play “The Cure at Troy.” As a candidate inspired by poetry instead of Fox News, Biden sets himself apart from President Trump and his tweetstorms.

Biden has often turned to Heaney’s poetry to make his point. And Heaney is not the only Irish poet that he likes to quote — he has made liberal use of W.B. Yeats’s poem “Easter, 1916,” quoting from it everywhere from the Mumbai stock exchange to the Munich Conference on Security Policy. Biden is not alone in this. His old boss, President Barack Obama, was equally fond of quoting Heaney and Yeats at every possible opportunity. President Bill Clinton famously quoted the same passage from Heaney when he visited Northern Ireland in 1995, as the peace process that would lead to the Good Friday Agreement was picking up steam.

And poets are not the only ones who have been at the forefront of Democratic electoral politics in the past few years. Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg got into a Twitter spat about which of them was the bigger fan of James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” proving their intellectual mettle by claiming a deep knowledge of a novel famous for its difficulty.

Why has Irish literature in particular made such an impression on the Democratic Party and on educated Americans at large? Why not American poetry or African novels? Where are the casual references to other Nobel Laureates such Toni Morrison or even Bob Dylan? Biden, who has had a lifelong relationship with Irish literature, claims that he quotes Irish poets because “they’re the best poets.” While it is true Ireland has a rich history of outstanding writers whose work speaks in revealing ways to our present moment, the story of why it is so popular with certain Americans is more complicated than Biden’s simple answer lets on. The explanation lies in the middle decades of the 20th century.

In the aftermath of World War II, in the context of the G.I. Bill and the expansion of universities, U.S. intellectuals became invested in claiming an unassailable place in high culture for a brand of experimental and avant-garde art and literature. Their aim was to outline a new canon of what they thought was “good literature” that would appeal to but also refine the tastes of a mass audience of undergraduates. Seeking to replace the tired British classics (the Romantics and the Victorians) that were the staples of English literature classes in the early decades of the 20th century, mid-century tastemakers such as Robert Penn Warren and Cleanth Brooks looked to recent European literature as well as select American writings, almost exclusively by White men, to reinvigorate their field of study and appeal to a new generation of students. They found in experimental literature of the 1920s to the 1940s, what became known as modernism, a body of difficult literature that was out of the reach of many readers but could be taught to college students.

At the same time, modernism, which was often (but not always) driven by a commitment to radical politics, became domesticated in the U.S. academy. The critic Henry Levin, writing in 1960, admired the fact that modernism had seen a movement “from Bohemia to Academe.” Levin was one of the earliest of the academic interpreters of Joyce, and introduced Joyce to generations of scholars in the United States. Although as an experimental novelist Joyce was overlooked in Europe, he became a high-priest of literary excellence in the United States. In its journey across the Atlantic, Joyce’s work, especially “Ulysses,” shed its complicated politics as a novel of decolonization and came to stand for taste, reason and learning.

In the process, the writings of White, middle-class men became codified as universal.

Driving the depoliticization of modernist works was a search by American leaders, in the shadow of the Cold War, for a body of literature that could be seen as “pro-Western, pro-‘freedom,’ and pro-bourgeois,” as critic Greg Barnhisel has written recently. Institutions such as the CIA-funded Congress for Cultural Freedom (1950-1966) and the Ford Foundation bankrolled a literary and artistic program that valued what were seen as apolitical art forms that allowed for individual expression. Modernism became such a body of literature, and a “weapon” in a fight over culture that was at the heart of the Cold War.

At the very heart of this work of forging a new canon for a new America was a narrow club of Irish modernists, the White male trio of Yeats, Joyce and Samuel Beckett. An influential postwar arbiter of literary taste, Hugh Kenner, argued for the absolute centrality of Irish literature to the modernist project. Kenner made a career out of decontextualized, generalized readings of Irish and other modernist writing, removing much of what made modernist writing edgy, innovative and politically astute.

The result was that postwar American college students and the public absorbed an image of Irish literature that can sometimes feel unrecognizable to those who make a career of studying it today. By insisting on the universality of Joyce’s prose or Yeats’s poetry, critics obscured its careful tracing of a very particular and turbulent past.

When Biden used the line “All changed, changed utterly” from Yeats’s poem “Easter, 1916” at a conference in Istanbul on entrepreneurship, he told the audience that the line “describes the Middle East and the world today even better than it described [Ireland] at the moment.” Much had changed in the Middle East in the past 20 years, Biden continued, transposing the immediacy of Yeats’s poem — its insistence that in the weeks after an anti-colonial revolt in Dublin in 1916 the world shifted on its axis, revealing a commitment to revolutionary politics and self-sacrifice both terrifying and beautiful — to a slowly unfolding political process. The sense of tumult and danger, the uncertainty and self-doubt of Yeats’s work, was reduced to a timeless aphorism to be dusted off for any occasion and any audience.

It’s not that Biden is a bad reader of Irish literature, nor even that literature cannot speak meaningfully across times and places far removed from where it was composed. But the canonization of Irish modernists as “good literature” took the active work of scholars and tastemakers in the postwar period, and that process stripped the work of its most radical sentiments.

When Biden or any other politician turns to Irish literature to offer solace in a time of crisis, we would all do well to remember the invisible ideological fashioning that has gone into making this one literary tradition seem both universal and timeless. And we should also remember that it is a narrowly defined canon: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), speaking to the Irish Parliament last year, name-checked yet again Yeats, Joyce, Beckett and Heaney as “some of the greatest writers of poetry and prose the English language has ever known.”