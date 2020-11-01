The tea party phenomenon is not historically unprecedented — though to better understand it, one might look beyond the United States. In fact, the Republican Party of 2020 looks more like the party of Vladimir Lenin than the party of Abraham Lincoln. Trumpism represents the culmination of a conservative, “vanguard-party” revolution that is now degenerating into a Maoist struggle against the “establishment,” a struggle in which leaders of one faction mobilize “the masses” in a bottom-up campaign to undermine their competitors for party control.

Can Republicans be Leninists? Obviously they do not espouse communism, and they do not promote the dictatorship — much less the interests — of the proletariat. Historically, however, there have existed other non-Marxist, quasi-Leninist parties. Leninism involves a set of radical organizational practices designed to maximize partisan power to overturn conventional governance and impose ideological goals. Unlike liberal democratic parties in the West, the Leninist party seeks to graft itself onto all levels of the bureaucracy and thereby construct the party-state.

AD

AD

Indeed, Lenin devised many of his ideas after recognizing that the revolution would never arise naturally out of the “contradictions” of capitalism. The Leninist vanguard-party itself needed to overturn the old order, which it proceeded to do in Russia and China. Out of the rubble was built a party-state controlled by ruling elites.

The Leninist party succeeds through fanatically strict party discipline and unconditional obedience to party decisions, and nothing disciplines Leninists more than a superhuman fidelity to party dogma. Lenin famously declared that, politically, “the only choice is — either bourgeois [capitalist] or socialist ideology. There is no middle course. … Hence, to belittle the socialist ideology in any way, to turn aside from it in the slightest degree means to strengthen bourgeois ideology.”

Leninists abhor moderation. Lenin feared that workers had a penchant for such “middle courses” as trade unionism, which leads to their “ideological enslavement … by the bourgeoisie.” Party elites needed to scientifically guide workers toward acceptable forms of class struggle. When Russian workers and sailors demanded several liberalizing reforms in the Kronstadt Rebellion of 1921, Bolshevik forces crushed them.

AD

AD

Today’s Republican Party is similar to its Marxist-Leninist counterpart in its unyielding devotion to ideology and radical partisan aggrandizement. Conservatism is now the GOP’s defining feature, a weaponized instrument for the transformation of history. A party that once was led by progressives such as Theodore Roosevelt or a moderate-conservative such as Dwight Eisenhower has evolved into an organization marked by conservative absolutism.

Ronald Reagan’s 1980 triumph inaugurated an ideological revolution in which moderates were sidelined over the course of several decades. By the 21st century, most Republican politicians embraced the “conservative” label, and compromise on the main dogmatic tenets was taboo. Factional divisions within the party today are not over the merits of conservative ideology generically but over which aspects of conservatism to promote: the interests of a globalizing corporate elite or those of racial and economic nationalists and religious traditionalists. If one were to take Lenin’s dictum and reverse the words “socialist” and “bourgeois-capitalist,” a majority of GOP politicians and pundits would heartily agree with it.

Conservative absolutism has been buttressed by a ruthless adherence to the party line, another feature of Leninism. The Republican “Hastert rule,” named for former House speaker J. Dennis Hastert (Ill.), mandates that no bill will receive a floor vote unless it enjoys the support of a majority of the Republican caucus. This practice embraced the Leninist principle of “freedom in discussion, unity in action.”

AD

AD

Similarly Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has joined the ranks of apparatchiks who have radically overturned the political norms of their nation-states. His party’s year-long disregard of the Constitution in 2016 has ensured absolute ideological control over the Supreme Court. More tellingly, the brazen contradiction between the Republican claim in 2016 that a judicial nominee could not be considered almost a year before an election and their claim in 2020 that a conservative nominee must be rushed through confirmation the week before an election represents a classic Leninist shift in the party line.

Outsiders are always astonished by the logical inconsistencies of such behavior, but party cadres are driven by whatever tactics advance party power and, in this case, by the compulsion to graft the party onto all levels of governance — including the judiciary.

No one should be surprised by these similarities. Trump’s own strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, reportedly declared “I am a Leninist” in 2013. “Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal, too,” Bannon said.

AD

AD

In the Leninist phase of GOP history, Republicans who deviated from the party line were denigrated as “RINOs.” To avoid the prospect of being “primaried,” they edged further rightward to enhance their “legislative scorecards” and protect their right flank. As in Russia and China, policy differences over complicated matters devolved into ideological contests, and party stalwarts were devoured in the process. Sen. Richard Lugar (R-Ind.) was branded a RINO and defeated by a tea party challenger in a 2012 primary for his purported ideological unreliability.

While on a different scale than in China, where many were beaten or imprisoned, the process of ideological expulsion has ground on to bitter extremes. Six years after Lugar’s defeat, the conservative tea partyer par excellence, Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), was himself driven from office for the inadequacies of his partisanship. What was happening?

When a party is defined primarily by ideology, cadres must profess ideological loyalty. This is where the Leninist vanguard potentially wobbles toward Maoism, in which a populist, anti-elite insurgency, usually manipulated by powerful forces lurking in the shadows, upends top-down, Leninist discipline and demands mandatory performances of dogmatic purity. In China, the Maoist revolt against the communist “establishment” — which Mao denounced as “capitalist roaders” for introducing a few pragmatic reforms in response to widespread famine — embodied this transformation.

AD

AD

Over the course of a decade-long Cultural Revolution (1966-1976), political survival involved leapfrogging leftward over anyone who challenged one’s ideological bona fides, resulting in a process of ever-redder self-identification and ever-more-abject adoration of the party leader. Memoirs of the period relate how party indoctrinators were themselves attacked by “the masses” and obliged to acknowledge their ideological inadequacies or perform the “loyalty dance” in veneration of the “Red Sun,” Chairman Mao Zedong. This process enabled Mao to seize total power in China.

Uncompromising zealotry paradoxically empties ideology of meaning. The Chinese simply exhausted themselves while the Republican situation is exacerbated by the class contradictions of a party that promotes the economic interests of wealthy elites while inflaming the racial and religious resentments of a White, working-class base.

The process of Leninist degeneration in both China and the GOP was completed through the apotheosis of the charismatic leader. There are many differences between Mao and Trump, but their similarities are uncanny. Both are sons of wealthy landlords. Both rely on ties to propaganda machines to stoke hatred of ostensible enemies. Both sabotage international alliances. The political rallies of both men are vermilion spectacles of adulation as the legions hold aloft their “Little Red Books” or adorn their crowns with red MAGA caps. Such populist extravaganzas manifest their unparalleled political advantages.

AD

AD

The Maoification of the GOP enables President Trump to do whatever he wants in the ostensible advancement of “conservatism,” a term which, like “communism” in China today, is rendered increasingly meaningless as it is equated with nothing more than party power and loyalty to the supreme leader. Such a party needs no electoral platform beyond supporting the president’s “agenda.” The GOP is the “party of Trump,” and Republicans who beg to differ have now “self-purged,” to paraphrase Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).