The election that year featured a tightening, “too close to call” race between Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter, the relatively unknown peanut farmer-physicist who had won a miraculous victory in the primaries, and incumbent Gerald R. Ford, who was fighting for his political life after pardoning his predecessor, Richard M. Nixon, for any crimes that he may have committed regarding the Watergate scandal.

AD

AD

New rules in U.S. politics intending to place more autonomy in the hands of individual voters rather than party officials had created an expanded role for the media in calling and projecting election results. This sparked a fierce debate among political journalists about the threshold of accuracy necessary for reporting incoming election results. And, after a missed call in the Wisconsin primary, the big three networks, each with its own team of polling consultants, felt intense pressure not only to make the call first, but above all to get it right.

Reporters worried that live broadcast reporting might influence voter behavior, and they also debated the value of polls. Veteran journalists, such as Washington Post political reporter Haynes Johnson, critiqued an overreliance on polls in lieu of shoe-leather reporting. As historian W. Joseph Campbell recently articulated, the critical commentary of Johnson and his colleagues represented the latest chapter in a rich tradition of media criticism that acknowledged that public-opinion polling offered but a “fragmentary snapshot.”

Yet, news reporters fundamentally favored the horse-race mode of covering elections because of its simplicity and the excitement it generated, and as polling techniques improved, they turned to this more scientific method to help them make forecasts.

AD

AD

“Scientific” public-opinion polls in horse-race campaign coverage solved another problem for the news industry. Both the right and the left had begun to excoriate the media for purported bias in its reporting. Philip Meyer’s 1973 “Precision Journalism” urged his colleagues to embrace social-scientific methods to enhance the accuracy of news stories — and to refute charges of bias. This en vogue industry logic, in turn, swiftly contributed to a heavy investment in collaborative campaign polling initiatives among trusted news media outlets and public opinion partners.

For instance, not long after enlisting the services of polling innovator Warren Mitofsky, CBS News — the broadcast ratings leader — entered into a partnership with the New York Times to develop a campaign polling operation for the 1976 election cycle that became a model among their news competitors.

A little more than a year later, in October 1976, the respected CBS News/New York Times poll and its rivals, including the long-established Gallup and Harris polls, projected a tightening race that was simply “too close to call,” a scenario that should have pushed the networks to exercise caution on election night.

AD

AD

But amid a network ratings war, perennial cellar-dweller ABC needed to shake things up. Network honchos sought to rejuvenate their ratings with a star-studded election night special featuring commentary from celebrity political power brokers.

But reporters were still uncomfortable with the sort of election night spectacle now familiar to viewers, worrying that projections and polls might influence voter behavior and election outcomes. ABC co-anchor Barbara Walters therefore cautioned “Don’t necessarily take that as a harbinger for what’s going to happen,” when sharing early news of larger-than-expected voter turnout before her co-anchor Harry Reasoner shared concerns surrounding the news media’s influence on voting behavior — namely that the widespread reporting of polls that suggested voter apathy had impelled many voters to flock to their local precincts. “We don’t really want to tell people what to do,” Walters responded. “I don’t think people understand how much we worry about what that effect might be.”

Nonetheless, Walters, her ABC News co-anchors and her competitors at CBS and NBC felt pressure to be the first to deliver accurate incoming projections as the polling precincts closed in locations along the East Coast. She therefore asked two of her star analysts — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and “Making of the President” author Theodore H. White and trusted pollster and political consultant Lou Harris — for their take on the polls. Walters wanted to know whether her viewers should plan for a close contest and a long night or a landslide. Though White was reluctant to predict an outcome, Harris exuded confidence as he predicted an impending stalemate.

AD

AD

Harris proved correct, and it was only at 2:57 a.m. when United Press International released a newsflash — Carter wins presidency — that set off a scramble among the networks to confirm the news. Much to the chagrin of Walters and the ABC News team, 34 minutes later, NBC News anchor John Chancellor would be the first to share news of the victor in the historic bicentennial campaign.

By contrast, guarding his role as America’s most trusted newsman CBS’s Walter Cronkite took his time, heeding Mitofsky’s counsel to exercise caution with polling projections. Thus, he took the time to confirm reports from the News Election Service, a consortium of news organizations. The service was still counting votes on the ground in the pivotal state of Mississippi and it also worked to confirmed the individual commitment to Carter of five of the state’s seven electors to the electoral college. This ultimately cost Cronkite two hours in the most important industry news race — being the first across the finish line in calling a victor in the presidential content. Nevertheless, Cronkite recognized that getting the story right was more important than being first to report the outcome.

In subsequent years, news industry pressures to be more like Chancellor and less like Cronkite prompted epic fails on the part of pollsters and news reporters, not unlike those witnessed in the last election cycle, from missing an emerging landslide amid overconfidence and cost-cutting measures in the final days of the 1980 presidential race to collectively jumping the gun in projecting a winner in 2000.

AD

AD

Moreover, despite widespread calls from some media critics to reject the emerging unholy alliance between the news industry and pollsters, the lucrative partnership in campaign journalism lingers thanks to profits gleaned from Americans' insatiable desire to know where the candidates stand and how election night is likely to go.