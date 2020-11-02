In some ways, the Trump supporters won the day, but probably lost the battle. The president and the Texas Republican Party egged them on, but the majority of Americans probably viewed the act with disgust.

Sixty years earlier, Republicans in Texas also overstepped the lines of accepted civility and helped the Democrats. It unfolded just up the road from Pflugerville in Dallas on Nov. 4, 1960.

That day, vice-presidential nominee Lyndon Johnson woke up in Fort Worth and prepared for a full day of campaigning. He wanted to prevent the unimaginable, a defeat for John F. Kennedy and the Democratic ticket in his home state. A week before the election, Richard Nixon held a small lead in the polls.

As Johnson traveled to Dallas, a policeman approached his motorcade and warned: “They’re having a little disturbance at the Baker Hotel.”

Unbeknown to Johnson, Rep. Bruce Alger, the only Republican in the Texas delegation, had planned a surprise. The pugnacious, archconservative had strong ties to the extremist John Birch Society and proudly bragged upon election: “My ignorance of politics couldn’t be matched by anybody in politics.”

Alger had organized the elite women of Dallas, egged on by a heavy dose of anti-Democratic and anti-Catholic rhetoric in their newspapers, at their social gatherings and in their church pews. They even had a name, the Tag Girls, because they placed Nixon pins on the lapels of supporters.

These women — wearing fancy dresses, some in mink coats and many with pearls — waited, some chanting: “If Khrushchev could vote, he’d choose Kennedy-Johnson!”

For his part, Alger raised and lowered a huge sign, “LBJ SOLD OUT TO YANKEE SOCIALISTS” that showed a picture with Johnson carrying a carpetbag walking north.

As Johnson and his wife pulled up on a side street next to the hotel, some of the Tag Girls saw the limousine and screamed, “There they are.” More women joined and screamed “Traitor” and “Judas.”

Lady Bird Johnson exited carrying a pair of white gloves. Suddenly, one of the protesters ripped them from her hands and launched them into the gutter, sparking a hearty cheer.

The Johnsons ultimately pushed through the throng into the lobby where Johnson acknowledged the crowd’s rights to protest and noted he had many Republican friends, but the crowd screamed: “Socialist! Pinko!”

The visibly shaken Lady Bird gathered herself in the hotel room where they retreated, conceding Dallas was “never a stronghold for us, but they’d always been courteous.”

Her husband, however, remained calm and made political calculations. When security argued for taking a back exit and driving across to the Adolphus Hotel to give his speech, he emphasized: “If the time has come when I can’t walk through the lobby of a hotel in Dallas with my lady without a police escort, I want to know it.”

The savvy politician saw an opening. “We will walk straight through the shouting crowd. We will contrast their boorishness with our civility. And I do not want a police escort,” he told security.

So, when the time came to run the gantlet, Johnson walked into the lobby and held Lady Bird close, shuffling his feet. As they exited onto Commerce Street, the crowd swelled as the well-heeled ladies of Dallas yelled curses and insults, shoving their signs at the Johnsons reading “TEXAS TRAITOR” and “LET’S GROUND LADY BIRD.”

One Johnson supporter, D.B. Hardeman, observed: “It was all being recorded and played for television and radio and the newspapers, and he knew it.”

Towering above the women, Johnson turned a short walk into a 25-minute one. A frightened Lady Bird stayed close. At one point she started to respond, but Johnson whispered: “Let’s just let them do all the hollering.” She marveled as he just said, “Excuse me, please. Excuse me, please. We are going to our engagement.”

At one point, Rep. Jim Wright yelled at Alger to put a stop to it. Alger defiantly screamed for all to hear: “We’re gonna show Johnson he’s not wanted in Dallas.” All around, the Tag Girls cheered him loudly.

But Johnson understood instinctively that while emotionally pleasing for the well-heeled protesters, their boorishness boosted him politically. His aide, Bill Moyers, observed: “He knew it got votes for him … The moment it happened, he knew.”

After the long walk, Johnson finally entered the Adolphus. The crowd remained unruly as some of the Tag Girls took off their pins and stabbed Democrats while verbally assaulting the press. At one point, someone punched two Kennedy-Johnson campaign supporters in the face, a young woman trying to help holding their faces as blood streamed from broken noses.

Ultimately, Johnson gave his speech and highlighted: “If the time has come that I can’t walk with my lady through the corridors of the hotels of Dallas, then I want to know about it.”

Afterward, he told reporters: “But it is outrageous that in a large civilized city a man’s wife can be subjected to such treatment. Republicans are attacking the women, and the children will probably be next.”

When the Johnsons arrived in Houston that evening, they received a warm welcome as people reacted to the spectacle in Dallas. People carried signs, “WE APOLOGIZE: WE LOVE YOU.” New signs began appearing: “THE REPUBLICANS DECIDED FOR ME TODAY: I’M FOR KENNEDY AND JOHNSON.”

Immediately, people made observations about the incident. “The ugly incident in the Adolphus outraged thousands of Texans and many more thousands of Southerners in other states,” prominent columnists Rowland Evans and Robert Novak wrote.

Even the normally partisan Republican Dallas Morning News stressed the “damage was done.” It added that even Alger partisans “deemed the incident unwise.”

Others joined the chorus. In the Abilene Reporter-News, editors emphasized: “A mob in Dallas yesterday wrote a new chapter that stands to the shame of our state and people, of whatever political shade.”

One Nixon supporter bemoaned that the whole affair had “set the Republican Party in Texas back twenty years.” Nixon himself complained, “We lost Texas in 1960 because of that … congressman in Dallas.”

Four days after the Mink Coat Mob attacked the Johnsons, the Democrats carried the state by the small margin of 46,333 votes. While difficult to quantify its impact, the incident prompted a backlash and helped the Democrats.

